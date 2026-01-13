I know I've said countless times by now that I'm not one for crazy New Year's resolutions, but if I'm being totally honest, there is one thing I really want to do this year, and that's move my body more. As someone who spends most of her days on her laptop writing, it's fair to say that I lead a fairly sedentary lifestyle. Don't get me wrong, I love getting out and about at the weekends, but the majority of my week is spent sitting at my desk (or sofa).
Whilst I definitely won't be running a marathon anytime soon, I have restarted my gym membership, so that I can take some time every day to do some gentle movement. I plan on doing this before heading to the office, so naturally, as a beauty editor, I've already been thinking about what hair trends and gym hairstyles I can wear that won't damage my hair, but will also allow me to head into work without looking like a sweaty mess.
Whilst everyone on social media seems to be heading to their Pilates class with an impressive bouncy blow-dry, I don't have the time (or energy) to get up even earlier to recreate this look. Instead, I want something quick and easy that still appears somewhat put together. So, I reached out to my network of experts and asked them to share the most stylish gym hairstyles to wear this January. Below, I've shared all of their advice, including which hair products to throw into your gym bag before heading out the door.
6 Best Gym Hairstyles, Recommended by Experts
1. Braided Ponytail
First up, a braided ponytail. "Sweat and friction can cause havoc with the hair, and it’s important to look after it during and after exercise," says Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY global creative director. "[This hairstyle] is perfect for those whose hair tangles easily. The braid will prevent knotting and will keep any stray hairs at bay, making it perfect for thicker and coarser hair."
Get the Look:
Slip
Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies Wildflower
These are my go-to hair scrunchies when working out, as the silk material is a lot kinder to the hair.
Ouai
Hair Oil
Add a little bit of hair oil to the ends of your hair before styling to keep your strands nourished.
2. Slicked-Back Bun
Whilst you want to avoid putting too much tension on your hair during a workout, a slicked-back bun can be a great option in between hair wash days. "Opt for a slick bun with a bit of Almost Everything Cream for extra hold, and to tame flyaways," says Layla, expert stylist at Hershesons.
Get the Look:
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
I carry this in my gym bag with me at all times to help tame my hair post-workout.
JVN Hair
Perfèct StyleFix Stick
Another great option for a slicked-back style on the go.
3. Low Ponytail
"If you are wearing your hair in a ponytail, make sure the tension isn’t too tight," Sakkas tells me. A low ponytail is a great option to keep your hair out of your face whilst minimising tension. "Gently pull the hair back to your nape and secure," says Sakkas. "This is ideal if you have fine hair or don’t want to pull it too tight. It’s the perfect style for yoga and low-impact training."
Get the Look:
Label.M
Diamond Dust Nourishing Leave-In Conditioner
Before drying and styling your hair into a ponytail, Sakkas recommends applying some of this leave-in conditioner "to add a protective seal from your natural sweat."
K18
Airwash Dry Shampoo
Use this on the roots of your hair post-workout to keep them looking fresh.
4. Top Knot/High Ponytail
If you don't like the feeling of a low ponytail, then why not opt for a high version or even a high top knot? "[This is] always an easy style," Sakkas explains. "Keep it loose and high for a more casual look, perfect for exercises that aren’t too strenuous."
Get the Look:
Slip
Pure Silk Large Scrunchies Midsummer
Add a statement piece to your top knot in the form of a stylish scrunchie.
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo gets rid of sweat in seconds and will add a little bit of volume to your finished look.
5. Headband Accessories
If you've just washed your hair and are reluctant to put it up before working out, then Layla tells me that a hairband is a great way of keeping your hair out of your face. Not only that, but it will add a super cute touch to your Pilates fit.
Get the Look:
Lululemon
Women's Luxtreme Training Headband
A classic style from Lululemon.
4505
Active Training Headband in Cherry Red
I'm in love with this statement shade for the winter months.
6. Braid Detailing
Sakkas tells me that braids are both stylish and practical, and the great thing is that there are so many ways to wear this hairstyle. Whether you want to go for multiple braids, one single braid at the front of your hair, or simply add a few to your low ponytail, the world is your oyster.
Get the Look:
Ouai
Wave Spray
Sometimes I'll take my plaits out after the gym and add a little bit of wave spray to enhance the beachy texture.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.