Experts Have Confirmed It: These Are the 6 Best Hairstyles to Wear to the Gym

Workouts can wreak havoc with our hair, but these expert-approved hairstyles are perfect for breaking a sweat.

Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of three women with gym hairstyles, one at a Pilates class, one sitting outside a coffee shop in gym gear and one in the mountains in hiking gear
(Image credit: @leatngu, @amaka.hamelijnck, @rebeccaferrazwyatt)
I know I've said countless times by now that I'm not one for crazy New Year's resolutions, but if I'm being totally honest, there is one thing I really want to do this year, and that's move my body more. As someone who spends most of her days on her laptop writing, it's fair to say that I lead a fairly sedentary lifestyle. Don't get me wrong, I love getting out and about at the weekends, but the majority of my week is spent sitting at my desk (or sofa).

Whilst I definitely won't be running a marathon anytime soon, I have restarted my gym membership, so that I can take some time every day to do some gentle movement. I plan on doing this before heading to the office, so naturally, as a beauty editor, I've already been thinking about what hair trends and gym hairstyles I can wear that won't damage my hair, but will also allow me to head into work without looking like a sweaty mess.

A woman wearing a black workout set in a Pilates class

(Image credit: @leatngu)

Whilst everyone on social media seems to be heading to their Pilates class with an impressive bouncy blow-dry, I don't have the time (or energy) to get up even earlier to recreate this look. Instead, I want something quick and easy that still appears somewhat put together. So, I reached out to my network of experts and asked them to share the most stylish gym hairstyles to wear this January. Below, I've shared all of their advice, including which hair products to throw into your gym bag before heading out the door.

6 Best Gym Hairstyles, Recommended by Experts

1. Braided Ponytail

A woman in the mountains wearing a blue puffer coat with a braided ponytail hairstyle

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

First up, a braided ponytail. "Sweat and friction can cause havoc with the hair, and it’s important to look after it during and after exercise," says Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY global creative director. "[This hairstyle] is perfect for those whose hair tangles easily. The braid will prevent knotting and will keep any stray hairs at bay, making it perfect for thicker and coarser hair."

2. Slicked-Back Bun

A woman wearing a sporty outfit with a slicked-back bun, taking a mirror selfie

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Whilst you want to avoid putting too much tension on your hair during a workout, a slicked-back bun can be a great option in between hair wash days. "Opt for a slick bun with a bit of Almost Everything Cream for extra hold, and to tame flyaways," says Layla, expert stylist at Hershesons.

3. Low Ponytail

A woman wearing a stylish outfit on a New York street with a low ponytail hairstyle

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

"If you are wearing your hair in a ponytail, make sure the tension isn’t too tight," Sakkas tells me. A low ponytail is a great option to keep your hair out of your face whilst minimising tension. "Gently pull the hair back to your nape and secure," says Sakkas. "This is ideal if you have fine hair or don’t want to pull it too tight. It’s the perfect style for yoga and low-impact training."

4. Top Knot/High Ponytail

A woman sitting outside a coffee shop in gym gear with a high ponytail hairstyle

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

If you don't like the feeling of a low ponytail, then why not opt for a high version or even a high top knot? "[This is] always an easy style," Sakkas explains. "Keep it loose and high for a more casual look, perfect for exercises that aren’t too strenuous."

5. Headband Accessories

A woman taking a selfie wearing a fur coat and a thick headband

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

If you've just washed your hair and are reluctant to put it up before working out, then Layla tells me that a hairband is a great way of keeping your hair out of your face. Not only that, but it will add a super cute touch to your Pilates fit.

6. Braid Detailing

Hailey Bieber taking a selfie in a casual grey t-shirt with a plait hairstyle

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Sakkas tells me that braids are both stylish and practical, and the great thing is that there are so many ways to wear this hairstyle. Whether you want to go for multiple braids, one single braid at the front of your hair, or simply add a few to your low ponytail, the world is your oyster.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.