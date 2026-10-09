Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Solidified Her "Best Bangs" Status on the Red Carpet—This Is How She Styles Them

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Sense and Sensibility press tour looks have been 10/10. I've done some digging to find out what hair products she's been using.

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A collage of Daisy Edgar-Jones on the Sense and Sensibility press tour with different hairstyles
(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

If there's one celebrity that everyone is talking about at the moment, it's Daisy Edgar-Jones. The star is currently on the press tour for her latest film, Sense and Sensibility, and her stylist, Dani Michelle, has created some incredible looks, including custom Miu Miu dresses and vintage Armani suits. However, her makeup and hair have truly stolen the show for me, and I've been keeping an eye out for which products she's been using.

As an Estée Lauder global brand ambassador, it's no surprise that her makeup artist, Jo Baker, has been using some of the brand's icons to create her glowing makeup looks. But when it comes to hair, it seems as if Daisy has been using an affordable favourite of mine to get her fringe looking red-carpet-ready.

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a custom Miu Miu dress with a sleek hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Daisy Edgar-Jones' hair has been looking amazing on the Sense and Sensibility press tour.

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It's no secret that Daisy has some of the best curtain bangs in the business (seriously, she even convinced me to give the popular fringe a go), and her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett just revealed what products he used for her latest red carpet look.

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a vintage Chloe corset with a tousled hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Taking to Instagram to share Daisy's perfectly tousled, voluminous fringe, Scarlett included a picture of Redken products, including the brand's Root Lifter Volumising Mousse Spray (£26).

A selection of Redken products used by Daisy Edgar-Jones&#039; hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Designed to add body and lift, it appears that this under-£30 hair mousse is the star's secret to getting her signature voluminous bangs. Whilst Scarlett is yet to share exactly how he used the product, I recommend applying the mousse to towel-dried hair before blow-drying your fringe with a round brush.

For her final press tour appearance, Daisy paired her red-carpet-ready bangs with a lavender smokey eye and a 1999 Chloé by Stella McCartney corset set, and I will be thinking about this look for a long, long time...

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Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.