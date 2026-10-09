If there's one celebrity that everyone is talking about at the moment, it's Daisy Edgar-Jones. The star is currently on the press tour for her latest film, Sense and Sensibility, and her stylist, Dani Michelle, has created some incredible looks, including custom Miu Miu dresses and vintage Armani suits. However, her makeup and hair have truly stolen the show for me, and I've been keeping an eye out for which products she's been using.
As an Estée Lauder global brand ambassador, it's no surprise that her makeup artist, Jo Baker, has been using some of the brand's icons to create her glowing makeup looks. But when it comes to hair, it seems as if Daisy has been using an affordable favourite of mine to get her fringe looking red-carpet-ready.
Daisy Edgar-Jones' hair has been looking amazing on the Sense and Sensibility press tour.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
It's no secret that Daisy has some of the best curtain bangs in the business (seriously, she even convinced me to give the popular fringe a go), and her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett just revealed what products he used for her latest red carpet look.
Designed to add body and lift, it appears that this under-£30 hair mousse is the star's secret to getting her signature voluminous bangs. Whilst Scarlett is yet to share exactly how he used the product, I recommend applying the mousse to towel-dried hair before blow-drying your fringe with a round brush.
For her final press tour appearance, Daisy paired her red-carpet-ready bangs with a lavender smokey eye and a 1999 Chloé by Stella McCartney corset set, and I will be thinking about this look for a long, long time...
Get the Look:
Redken
Root Lifter Volumising Mousse Spray
This foam spray can be applied to the roots or throughout the hair for salon-worthy volume.
Redken
Control Hairspray
In another photo, Scarlett was spotted using Redken's hairspray to keep Daisy's look in place all night.
Redken
Spray Wax
Alongside the brand's Spray Wax for that tousled texture.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.