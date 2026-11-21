Celebrity hairstylist and TRESemmé brand partner Hayley Heckmann has noticed the trend takeoff, too. "I think fashion, celebrity looks, and a little nostalgia play a big role," she says. "In winter, people tend to want hair that feels a bit more polished and put together but still feels effortless."
While I may be a bit bias, I've had my own experience with a Halle Berry-inspired pixie followed by a bob that made my curls pop, and I can say first-hand that going short is extremely liberating. If you already have short hair, you know how much easier life gets when you're doing half the work to manage your strands. Need more convincing to embrace a shorter length? Ahead find six beauty insider-approved haircuts to try ahead of winter.
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1. The Soft Pixie
Pixie cuts have been everywhere this year, so it's not surprising to see celebrity hairstylists artists co-signing the look. "Short hair is having a moment, and I think we’ll see more softer, less structured pixies," says Heckmann. "I love a cut that has a little texture and feels undone rather than too perfect. It’s such a cool, confident look."
2. Romantic Updos
Depending on how short your hair is, romantic updos might become your new best friend. "Nothing too perfect or pulled too tight like a loose bun with a few pieces left out around the face," says Heckmann. "It’s effortless but still feels pretty and dressed up, especially for the holidays." She adds that you ca hold your style in place using something like TRESemmé's A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray to give the hair a little grip and fullness before pinning it all up.
3. The French Bob
French bobs will always be incredibly chic, and Heckmann agrees. "The French bob is a classic that isn't going anywhere," she says. "I love it slightly undone, around chin-to-collarbone length with soft texture and movement. It looks great styled or worn more naturally."
4. The Flipped Bob
Looking to flip your ends like this bob on Zoey Deutch? Heckmann suggests using a hairspray like TRESemmé's A-List Collection Workable Hairspray to seal the look once it’s styled. "It’s a fun way to give a classic bob a little personality without changing the actual haircut and keeping the perimeter strong," she says.
5. The Modern Shag
The shag has been dominating red carpets this season, and its popularity will continue into winter. "This is a popular cut because it’s great for those who want a bit of volume that don’t want to look like they’re from the 80s Modern shag gives height movement and volume elongates the face, and will suit people who wants a bit of a slimming effect," says celebrity hairstylist and co-founder at MINT Pro Tools, Van Hong.
6. The Feathered Frame
I'm personally loving the rise of the feathered cut. "A playful yet refined option, the feathered frame showcases short, rounded layers that create a stunning silhouette," says registered trichologist and educator Pascalé Revell. "Extra length at the nape and feathered ends that flick out behind the ears give the cut a delicate softness." She adds that doing afinger-drying technique will boost natural movement. Then, add a dab of finishing cream to accentuate those charming flicks.
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Who What Wear has been a digital fashion, beauty, and lifestyle publication and community where people can discover the latest brands, trends, and must-have products to help define and evolve their personal style. Think of Who What Wear as your most trusted style and shopping resource.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.