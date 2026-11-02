2026's Upcoming Fall Hair Trends Aren't What I Expected—They're Chicer

With a new season comes new trends, and although this may be slightly biased given my love for autumn, it's also my favorite time for all things hair. The cooler air means richer color, less frizz, edgy cuts...the list goes on. And as a beauty editor, it's only natural for me to have my eyes peeled for the latest looks making headlines.
Think: Zendaya's pixie cut debut or Hailey Bieber's espresso brown strands. Even pop culture moments like Adela's hit song "Nicole Kidman" has people wanting to replicate the Moulin Rouge! star's bangs and face-framing layers. Of course, there are a few more note-worthy looks to put on your radar this season.
To get the full scoop, I decided to chat with three celebrity hairstylists to find out which other hair trends will be popping off in the weeks to come. Keep reading for all the details.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Espresso Brunette
Espresso brunette is one of those fall hair colors that keep coming back and with good reason. "This works for most hair types but not all skin types," says master celebrity colorist and founder of LRN BEAUTY Lauren Paglionico. "It compliments medium–deep skin and olive tones best. This tone is also low maintenance if done with a gloss and can be refreshed every six to 12 weeks depending on how often you shampoo."
The Pixie
If there's one pixie cut that's had people talking lately, it's this stunning look on Zendaya. She wore this Halle Berry-inspired style to the 2026 Emmy's, and it's quickly becoming a trend. "This pixie works great with hair that has some wave," says Paglionico. "It's soft but piecey with great texture. It looks best with any skin tone and compliments face shapes that are heart or oval shaped." She adds that contrary to popular belief, Pixie's are high maintenance so expect to be at the salon every six weeks to keep it looking fresh.
Blonde on Blonde
Zara Larsson is everywhere right now, and her blonde hair is catching on through fall. "This creamy light blonde isn't too warm or too ashy but a perfect golden-beige," says Paglionico. "This tone works best with natural dark blonde or light brown hair, where the hair can be lifted nicely without pulling too much warmth. Any darker and you will be fighting red coming through." She adds that you'll need maintenance every eight to 12 weeks, depending on your natural color.
Soft Bangs and Face-Framing Layers
This edgy cut was also a standout at this year's Emmy's, and it's also having a huge moment thanks to A-listers like Nicole Kidman's signature soft, wispy bangs. "Paired with long, cascading face-framing layers that curve inward toward the face, the result is incredibly flattering," says celebrity hair stylist and colorist Linda Gatt. "Rather than heavy, blunt layers, the movement is soft and fluid, almost like the hair naturally falls into place." She adds that this look stands out even more when it's air-dried or styled with a round brush.
Barely-There Color
While some people are going all in on color, others are using fall as an opportunity to switch to low-maintenance, natural-leaning looks. "It’s about embracing your natural base and enhancing it with subtle dimension rather than completely changing it," says Gatt. "The goal is color that feels effortless, almost as though you were born with it." She adds that she's a big fan of using using negative space and strategically placed highlights to create brightness without sacrificing depth.
The Boyfriend Bob
There are a lot of think pieces out there about shorter styles having a moment among celebs, so it's not surprising to see the boyfriend bob trending this season. "This cut is a little more relaxed than the traditional bob and falls just between the chin and collarbone," says celebrity hairstylist Cody Renegar. "With a messy, relaxed finish, it’s right for someone who wants shorter hair that looks great without needing to be perfectly styled."
Why Trust Who What Wear
At Who What Wear, we know that beauty isn't one-size-fits-all. Since 2006, our editors have tested thousands of products—including skincare, makeup, haircare, and nails—while also working closely with trusted experts, like renowned dermatologists, celebrity makeup artists, and other leading industry insiders. Together, this ensures every guide is well-researched, inclusive, and relevant to you.
Who What Wear has been a digital fashion, beauty, and lifestyle publication and community where people can discover the latest brands, trends, and must-have products to help define and evolve their personal style. Think of Who What Wear as your most trusted style and shopping resource.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.