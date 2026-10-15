Hold the Jeans and Sneakers—This Is the 2027 Way to Wear 2026's Biggest T-Shirt Trend

Baseball tees, also known as raglan tees, have an inherently casual look, but there's recent evidence that fashion people will be styling them a bit differently in 2027 (and sooner). A standout look from NYFW S/S 27 appeared on the Calvin Klein runway. Two of the models wore baseball tees, but in a way that was very different from the typical jeans-and-sneakers (or flats) pairing. The casual, sporty tees took on a very different vibe when paired with dressed-up pieces (column skirts and silk scarves, in this case), which instantly transformed them into something equally elevated.
Circling back to Edgar-Jones, for press appearances in NYC this week, she wore two vintage Chloé printed baseball tees (iconic in and of themselves) with lace-trimmed pale blue Chloé shorts and white Jude pumps on one occasion, and Jean Paul Gaultier chartreuse flared pants and Saint Laurent strappy heeled sandals on the other. The anti-casual pieces (the shorts, pants, and heels) paired with such a casual one (the tee) gave the trend a completely different look.
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To sum things up, wearing baseball tees with dressier items proves their versatility and that they're hardly just for casual outfits. Scroll on to see what I mean and to shop cool baseball tees and outfit-elevating pieces to wear with them.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.