Confirmed: This Is the Most Stylish Way to Wear a Grown-Out Bob This Year

Fine, do I chop my hair again?

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Published In Features
Photo collage of long, layered bobs
(Image credit: @dimitrishair; @hoskelsa; @emmanuellek_)
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Just when I committed to growing out my hair, armed with enough supplements and serums to rival a luxury head spa, celebrities served up some brand-new bob inspiration. (I'm looking at you, Ariana and Billie!) I'm almost convinced to go short again—almost being the operative word here, as the dreaded grow-out period does give me some pause. As someone who committed to the bob life earlier this year, I know all too well the styling woes that come with the short-to-long hair transition, and I'm not sure I'm ready to repeat the cycle.

However! This time around, I have expert intel on the chicest way to add movement (the antidote for awkward lengths) without sacrificing precious inches. Behold, the long, layered bob.

Image of Jamie Chevron with a long bob hairstyle.

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

Why Are Long, Layered Bobs Trending Right Now?

"A layered lob is a chameleon," shares Stephen Low, senior stylist at Benjamin Salon West Hollywood. "It's long enough to pull back into a working topknot or low bun, yet short enough to still be chic." It's basically the perfect middle ground between soft and statement-making. "People want hair that looks expensive but requires minimal effort," Low adds, and this style certainly fits the bill. The layers also naturally add texture to your mane, which gives it life without having to go for a trim—very helpful for those committing to growing out a bob!

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For those with longer hair already, "the long, layered bob is a great option for anyone who wants a fresh change without committing to a shorter cut," adds celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. "Soft layers can make the hair feel lighter and more effortless while still giving you that polished, glamorous finish."

Long, Layered Bob Haircut Inspiration

Here, some stunning inspiration photos to take with you to your next salon appointment.

Photo of Penelope Cruz with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

Giannetos dubs this long, layered style the "weekend bob," given its "undone flair with a lot of texture."

Photo of Zendaya with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari)

When it comes to celebrity bob inspiration, Low is quick to call out Zendaya (who seems to suit any hairstyle she wears, from pixies to brushed-out waves). This flippy, side-parted long bob is certainly one of her best 'dos.

Photo of a woman with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Curly bobs naturally have tons of dimension, but adding a few layers will give the bouncy strands even more life.

Photo of Elsa Hosk with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Every time I find myself in a hair rut, I open Instagram, scroll back to Elsa Hosk's long bob, and ask myself, "Is it time to chop?"

Photo of Billie Eilish with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: @billieeilish)

I can only imagine the millions of hair appointments Eilish inspired after she traded her long, dark locks for a textured copper bob.

Photo of a woman with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: @im_blacklily)

The great thing about long, layered bobs? The front pieces remain long enough to toss up into a half-up, half-down situation.

Photo of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was arguably the reigning queen of lobs in the 2010s, and her tousled, layered cut still hits today.

Photo of a woman with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: @mimixn)

I love it when strands are just long enough to kiss the collarbones—the sweet spot.

Photo of Alexa Chung with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Alexa Chung's soft, micro wolf cut may only have barely there layers, but it oozes plenty of cool.

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter with a long, layered bob haircut

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Who could forget about Sabrina Carpenter's collarbone-length curls? Say it with me: Long, layered bobs and curtain bangs are a match made in heaven.

What's the Difference Between a Long Bob and a Layered Bob?

We're getting into semantics here, but technically, the two styles do have some subtle differences. "A long bob creates a clean, heavy, graphic perimeter line. A layered bob has a strong outline that creates a soft, textured silhouette with broken-up weight," explains Low. To combine them, Giannetos recommends a shoulder- or collarbone-length haircut with layers that frame the face and create dimension, "which can really highlight someone’s features," he notes. Just make sure your stylist cuts different lengths throughout the hair and blends the pieces together to keep everything from looking too heavy.

What Face Shape Do Long, Layered Bobs Suit Best?

The best thing about a long, layered bob is that it's completely customizable since you can strategically place the layers to suit your individual face shape. For example, for round faces, both Low and Giannetos recommend longer layers (below the jaw) for an elongated effect, whereas wispy pieces right at the chin can soften a square-shaped jawline. For heart-shaped faces, "layers hitting near the jawline add necessary width and volume around a narrow chin, beautifully balancing out a wider forehead," adds Low.

Shop the Best Styling Products for a Long, Layered Bob

Jamie Chevron
Jamie Chevron
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.