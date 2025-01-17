Short Hair Still Reigns Supreme—These Are the 9 Defining Bob Trends to Bookmark in 2025

As somebody with outlandishly long hair, I have always been uncharacteristically invested in bob hair trends. Why? Because we always want what we don't have—and this is never truer for me than it is when contemplating new hair trends. You see, despite having had waist-length hair for most of my life, there is a desire that exists deep within me to cut it all off in favour of a very stylish short hairstyle, most notably, a bob.

It is for this reason that I consider myself somewhat of a bob hairstyle connoisseur. I spend hours upon hours scrolling online, analysing bob hair trends that I might one day be brave enough to adopt. Luckily for me, the past few years have provided a lot of food for thought—we have seen micro bobs, blunt bobs, collarbone-length bobs and bronde bobs become defining hair trends of not just their respective years, but the entire decade. And I come bearing good news—the bob is set to stay as the haircut for 2025.

So what is it that keeps us so invested in the mighty bob? Johnathon Eagland, senior stylist at Nicola Clarke Salon says, "The bob will always remain popular as it's a timeless style. It is so versatile and you can wear it at many different lengths, dressing it up or down. It will always make an impact if it's cut well and the length suits the person."

That being said, 2025 is already shaping up to be quite the year for new bob trends—in fact, I think it might just be the bob's biggest year yet. "In 2025, the bob is set to become even more popular as clients look for low-maintenance yet high-impact styles. People are opting for cuts that grow out beautifully and require less frequent salon visits," says Elliot Bute, hair stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "It's compatibility with bold hair colour trends [also] ensures it remains the hairstyle choice for many."

So, as a self-professed bob hairstyle investigator, I have spent the past few weeks speaking with experts and religiously scrolling social media to identify what bob trends are going to reign supreme this year. Behold, the 2025 bob hair trends that are so good they might just convince me to chop off my lengths before the year is up.

9 Bob Hair Trends to Know for 2025

1. Kicked Bob

Before compiling any research, I already had a strong feeling the kicked (or flicked-out) bob was going to be a key talking point with most of the experts I planned to speak to—and I was correct. Yes, the kicked bob is set to be the number one defining bob style of 2025.

What is the Kicked Bob? Once deemed "dreaded," that flicked-out end on bobs as they grow longer is now becoming intentional, explains hair stylist and trend forecaster, Tom Smith. The kicked bob is worn sleek with intentionally turned-up ends.

Who suits the Kicked Bob? The best aspect of the kicked bob is that it suits anyone and everyone—its adaptability is all in how you wear it. "If the bob is left loose, it will draw the eye to the lower features like the lips and chin," Smith says. He explains that wearing it tucked behind the ears can widen the appearance of long faces, a middle parting can accentuate symmetrical faces and that a side parting is ideal for those (like me) who have a less symmetrical face.

How to style the Kicked Bob: When it comes to colour, a soft root can really suit the kicked bob. Colourist at Hershesons Belgravia, Hannah Gayle says, "Rooty bobs are perfect for soft drama. It gives a bit more dimension but remains on the bolder side." And this is music to my ears as someone who struggles to keep up with colour appointments.

In terms of day-to-day styling, Smith says heat protection and hydration are key to the kicked bob style. Once your hair is smooth, if you're handy with a hair dryer, you can use a round brush to achieve your kicked-out ends, but a good straightener will come in handy if you're after quick results.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Oil £58 £46 SHOP NOW Adding this nourishing oil-serum to your pre-blow-dry routine will create a glossy finish while also delivering ample heat protection for your kicked-out styling routine.

Beauty Pie x Hershesons The Ultimate Pro Blow-Dry Kit £249 SHOP NOW This blow-dry kit has all you need for perfectly flicked-out ends—including heat protection and round brushes.

2. Textured Bob

While many of the more niche bob trends in 2025 possess an air of sleekness, you'll be thrilled to hear that texture is dominating across the board.

What is the Textured Bob? A textured bob is exactly what it says on the tin—a more wearable, lived-in, textured cut. And cut is the crucial word here. While texture can be achieved via texturising styling products (like volumising sprays) or is something your hair naturally possesses, the key to a really great textured bob is all in the cut. "The shape appears choppier and more undone," says Smith.

Who suits the Textured Bob? If your hair is naturally textured, now is the time to lean into its form and wear your bob with your hair's natural pattern. If you hair is naturally straight, Smith says you might like to go for a textured bob if you're after more volume and movement.

How to style the Textured Bob: A great textured bob should be cut with weight taken out of the ends, avoiding that blunt finish. Once you have this base covered, it's up to you how you want to style it. A textured bob can be "styled with a shaken-out soft wave, worn loose or with one side tucked behind the ear," says Smith. To really maximise the texture of your cut, look towards lightweight wave sprays and moisturising air-dry creams—this look really lends itself to those who dislike heat styling.

JVN Complete Air Dry Cream £24 £19 SHOP NOW This super-nourishing cream can be applied to lengths post-wash to create sleek and glossy definition in waves and curls.

Ouai Wave Spray £26 SHOP NOW Salt sprays can leave fine hair looking (and feeling) weighty, but this salt-free wave spray adds healthy-looking texture to a wide range of fine hair types.

3. Old Hollywood Bob

I have spent more time than I would like to admit staring in awe at Kendall Jenner's Old Hollywood Bob. Frankly, I have been somewhat consumed by it since she debuted it on her Instagram a couple of weeks ago. If I go for a bob this year, Kendall is why.

What is the Old Hollywood Bob? "This haircut harks back to the glamorous Golden Age of cinema, when stars like Louise Brooks, and later Elizabeth Taylor, made short styles iconic. Its resurgence aligns with a broader nostalgia for vintage beauty trends," says Bute. In 2025, the look is less polished than the classic, with a little dishevelment. I'm talking mountains of volume and big-barrelled curls with a side-flip optional.

Who suits the Old Hollywood Bob? Bute refers to the Old Hollywood Bob as flattering to a "wide range of people"—and I'm inclined to agree. My only note here is that it does require some styling time and probably isn't one for lazy girls like me.

How to style the Old Hollywood Bob: When going into the salon for this cut, Bute highly recommends taking image references with you to ensure you get the look you're after. "A chin-length cut will give a dramatic feel, while going longer will make the cut more versatile," he adds.

When it comes to daily styling, Bute lays out the whole routine. "Use a smoothing serum or balm to enhance shine. Blow-dry with a round brush or, if your hair is dry, use a hair straightener for a glossy, pin-straight finish," he says. "Then, use a curling wand to create loose, vintage-inspired waves. Pair the look with a side parting and a touch of hairspray to hold." If you want to lean into the volume this style promises and steer clear of defined waves, a hot brush will do just the trick.

Revlon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser £50 £41 SHOP NOW If you struggle to get lift into your bob, this hot brush is the easiest and most effective volumising hair tool that money can buy.

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream £14 SHOP NOW To supercharge your Hollywood shine and ensure your style lasts for as long as possible, work this multi-use wonder product through lengths before styling.

4. Square Bob

When I presented Who What Wear UK's graphic designer, Emily, with this image of Lily Collins' square bob, we ended up in conversation over its perfection for approximately 15 minutes. So, really, it's no wonder it's set to be a dominating bob trends for 2025.

What is a Square Bob? While the blunt bob has long been a leading bob style, the square bob takes bluntness one step further. It has all of the characteristics of a layer-free blunt bob, which Bute outlines as "sharp, even-length and tailored for sleek minimalism," but also possesses a squarer shape. In this I mean that it is cut, typically, around half way between the bottom of the ears and the tops of the shoulders.

Who suits a Square Bob? I have seen this style work on a plethora of face shapes. "It is ideal for those with straight or slightly wavy hair, and it frames oval, square and heart-shaped faces beautifully," says Bute. In terms of upkeep, it's a relatively high-maintenance style—but boy are the results worth the effort.

How to style a Square Bob: "Style this look straight with a glassy, high-shine finish," says Bute. This look can be achieved with a shine-delivering, smoothing serum and a high-quality hair straightener.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £27 SHOP NOW If sleek, glass-like, super-smooth strands are on your agenda, nothing compares in brilliance to this celebrity-favourite shine spray.

GHD Chronos Hair Straightener £289 SHOP NOW Super-sleek, super-shiny, super-straight looks are never easier to style than when using this high-tech, speedy straightener from GHD.

5. Lived-in Glass Bob

Proving that not all glass-shine bobs need to be high maintenance, Rochelle Humes' more relaxed, lived-in bob style is also set to make waves this year.

What is the Lived-in Glass Bob? "The polished, high-shine glass hair look is set to make a huge comeback for 2025," reveals hair stylist and key opinion leader for Jerome Russell Bblonde, Jason Collier. And coming from the man who once styled the hair of Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria and Sienna Miller, I'm convinced he's right. But this doesn't have to mean super-sleek finishes. Notice how Rochelle's finish is glossy but the ends and lengths show movement? This bob style is about pairing a low-fuss style with high-impact shine .

Who suits the Lived-in Glass Bob? This look is ideal for those who don't have the desire to spend lots of time on heat styling but instead prefer to style out their natural texture with leave-in products. Because the lived-in element of this look means curls, texture and cut are less of a feature, it means everybody can adopt it. "It is perfect for those who prefer a modern, minimalist aesthetic," adds Collier.

How to style the Lived-in Glass Bob: "Get your serums at the ready," says Collier. Yep, to get that glass-like shine, be sure to be religious about applying nourishing, shine-boosting hair oils and, if you want to supercharge that shine, you can lean on finishing sprays to get the job done.

Jerome Russell Bstyled Hair Serum £7 SHOP NOW Truthfully, you don't have to spend big on hair oils and serums to get a glass-like finish. This one delivers just enough nourishment to amp up shine, but it is also lightweight enough to lend itself to a more lived-in look.

Amika Top Gloss Shine Spray £26 £21 SHOP NOW If treatment products aren't proving effective enough at producing that glass-like finish from within, fake the look with this finishing shine spray.

6. Power Crop

The Power Crop has been having a real moment among celebrities in recent months, and it's only a matter of time before it hits the big time. Taylor Hill's relaxed, slightly grungy take on the trend is my go-to inspiration.

What is the Power Crop? Smith refers to this look as "softly androgynous and power-signalling" in its style. It is, of course, much shorter, more layered and significantly shaped around the face—sitting somewhere between a bob and a pixie cut, making it more of a bixie style.

Who suits the Power Crop? This super-short style, of course, makes somewhat of a statement, so in my case as somebody with long hair, I'd be inclined to dip my toe into the short-hair life by opting for a longer bob before going in for a Power Crop. However, if you already have a short style and want a softer, face-framing cut, this is the look I would for opt for in 2025 if I were in your shoes.

How to style the Power Crop: The Power Crop can be tucked tightly behind the ears, left relatively natural in style or swept all the way back with volume at the roots. If you want the latter look, Smith says you need a strong foundation of product. He advises that a volumising heat protection spray will help at the blow-dry stage, while a volumising powder will help to give lift and unobvious texture.

Olaplex Volumising Blow Dry Mist £28 SHOP NOW Smith recommends blow-drying clean hair with a heat protecting volume spray, just like this one, brushing back from the face without any parting.

Evo Hair Haze Styling Powder Spray Haze Styling Powder Spray £25 SHOP NOW Another product recommended by Smith, this small but mighty powder gives roots next-level lift and a grit that works exceptionally well at extending longevity.

7. Fringed Bob

Fringe hair trends are back with a bang for 2025 (pardon the pun, I just couldn't help myself), so combining the two biggest hair trends of the year in the form of a fringed bob just makes sense, right?

What is the Fringed Bob? Again, another pretty self-explanatory one, the Fringed Bob is a bob of any length that incorporated some form of fringe or bangs. This style can be totally adapted to your preferences—whether you want to go for a long bob with wispy bangs or a cropped style with a blunt fringe is totally up to you.

Who suits the Fringed Bob? Like I say, anyone can suit a fringed bob, but you should definitely consult your stylist on what lengths and type of fringe might be best suited to your features. As a general rule, Eagland says, "A round face should go for a square length and maybe some kind of side fringe or curtain fringe. Squarer face shapes should opt for rounded lines."

How to style the Fringed Bob: Most of the styling will depend on your chosen cut, but there are some good tips to follow for daily fringe styling if you're new to bangs. For starters, dry shampoo will likely become your new best friend, absorbing grease and delivering grit and malleability. Secondly, look into multi-stylers that allow you to blow-dry your bob in your desired style and manipulate your fringe into how you best want to wear it.

Dyson Airwrap I.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer £449 SHOP NOW A multi-styler, like the Dyson Airwrap, is one of the most versatile tools around for styling a fringed bob—the round brush can aid in creating lifting and volume, the flyaway attachment can keep things sleek, and the Coanda attachments can help style out ends.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo £38 SHOP NOW Fringes are prone to showing oiliness and appearing greasy, even when the rest of the hair does not, so a dry shampoo will keep things looking fresh for days.

8. Undone French Bob

A French bob or a French crop have always been high on my bob hit list in terms of styles I would love to opt for one day. My biggest reluctance, however, has been in how high-maintenance the style looks. But for 2025 we're set to see a more laid-back French bob come through, and I am here for it.

What is the Undone French Bob? "The French bob has always been a classic," says Bute. "2025 will see a slightly undone, casual version that aligns with the ongoing demand for natural, relaxed beauty standards. This makes the style more versatile and less formal, therefore appealing to a broader audience." Consider me the broader audience when it comes to this messier, low-maintenance iteration.

Who suits the Undone French Bob? I think the thing that makes this style so appealing to me is that it really lends itself to my thin hair and long, oval-shaped face. "It is best for those with fine to medium hair and naturally wavy textures, complementing round, oval and heart-shaped faces," says Bute. Beyond that, it is also perfect for those who take a minimal approach to their hair styling.

How to style the Undone French Bob: "The Undone French Bob can air dry naturally and still look styling," says Bute. "Emphasise natural texture with a lightweight mousse or air dry spray. Then, scrunch and air dry or diffuse for a tousled finish."

Hershesons Zhoosh Foam £16 SHOP NOW For that sort of undone finish, Bute recommends that a low-hold, lightweight mousse, like this one, is the way to go.

Bellissima Diffon Supreme Hair Diffuser £90 SHOP NOW Once you have applied your mousse, either air dry your hair or use a diffuser for a relaxed, tousled finish.

9. Slicked Bob

Slicked hair is evolving in 2025. While slicked-back buns and ponytails have reigned supreme in recent years, this year it's all about a slicked-back down 'do, à la Chloë Grace Moretz.

What is the Slicked Bob? The Slicked Bob is a bob trend that exists entirely in the styling category. The cut and texture of your hair doesn't really come in play. "Slicked-back looks are popular for their versatility," says Laura Elliott, head of education at Neäl & Wølf. In essence, it's about setting your hair back, away from your face, and slicking it effortlessly into place.

Who suits the Slicked Bob? If you are somebody who likes to hide behind their hair somewhat (this is definitely something I do with my super-lengths) a slicked-back style might not be for you. However, the good news is that if the style does appeal to you, it can work for any length of bob. Those with short fringes cut in, however, might struggle to secure the shorter lengths, so this is something to also consider.

How to style the Slicked Bob: True to its versatility, I must admit that this sort of slicked-back look is one I often adopt, even with my long hair, and I have had many years of experience perfecting my method. In fact, with a shorter bob style, I think styling might be even easier.

Ensuring your hair has enough grit to hold its style is imperative for achieving this look—so you can skip wash day for this one. Add some dry shampoo or styling spray to your roots and blow-dry it in, lifting up and away from the face as you work. Then, backcomb your hair into place and lightly brush the exposed hair before securing the style with a soft gel or hairspray.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Self Control Gel £22 £17 SHOP NOW Forget old-school gels that turn hair stiff and crunchy, this formula is perfect for slicked-back, wet-look bob styles that still have some movement.