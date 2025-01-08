Stylish People in London and L.A. Are Updating Their Bobs With This Pricey-Looking Colour
Everyone talks about all of the trending bob hairstyles out there, but I feel like none of us talk about how much of a difference the colour of your bob can make. In my opinion, your hair colour can take your haircut to a whole other level. For example, I love dark, glossy brown shades paired with a chic blunt bob, whereas I think highlights can really help enhance a layered bob hairstyle. However, this season, it's all about the bronde bob.
If you're not familiar with the bronde hair colour trend, then let me introduce you. As the name suggests, this shade is a mix between brown and blonde and can give your hair a beautifully sun-kissed effect. It's the perfect colour for in between seasons when you're not sure whether to go lighter or darker, and makes your hair look so expensive.
The great thing about this colour is that it pairs perfectly with a bob hairstyle. I'm not the only one who thinks so, as according to Google Trends, searches for bronde bobs are on the rise. Plus, one look on social media and you'll see that lots of stylish people are opting for this shade. So, I thought it was only right to roundup some of my favourite bronde bob looks to help provide some inspiration before your next visit to the salon. Keep on scrolling for some seriously chic hair ideas...
Bronde Bob Inspiration
How chic is Penelope Cruz's bronde bob?
A glossy finish really makes this colour stand out.
This trend looks gorgeous on curly hair.
A blunt bronde bob is an elegant choice.
Beachy waves will make your bronde bob look effortlessly cool.
The darker roots make this bob look so stylish.
My spring hair inspo.
This colour suits longer bob hairstyles too.
Products You Need for a Bronde Bob
Colouring your hair can make it feel a little dry, so I recommend using a hydrating hair mask once a week.
This gloss from Glaze will help to enhance balayage and highlights.
Neutralise brassy tones with a purple shampoo.
Hair oil helps to hydrate the hair and adds shine.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
