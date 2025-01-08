Stylish People in London and L.A. Are Updating Their Bobs With This Pricey-Looking Colour

Grace Lindsay
By
published
in Features

Everyone talks about all of the trending bob hairstyles out there, but I feel like none of us talk about how much of a difference the colour of your bob can make. In my opinion, your hair colour can take your haircut to a whole other level. For example, I love dark, glossy brown shades paired with a chic blunt bob, whereas I think highlights can really help enhance a layered bob hairstyle. However, this season, it's all about the bronde bob.

If you're not familiar with the bronde hair colour trend, then let me introduce you. As the name suggests, this shade is a mix between brown and blonde and can give your hair a beautifully sun-kissed effect. It's the perfect colour for in between seasons when you're not sure whether to go lighter or darker, and makes your hair look so expensive.

The great thing about this colour is that it pairs perfectly with a bob hairstyle. I'm not the only one who thinks so, as according to Google Trends, searches for bronde bobs are on the rise. Plus, one look on social media and you'll see that lots of stylish people are opting for this shade. So, I thought it was only right to roundup some of my favourite bronde bob looks to help provide some inspiration before your next visit to the salon. Keep on scrolling for some seriously chic hair ideas...

Bronde Bob Inspiration

Penelope Cruz bronde bob

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

How chic is Penelope Cruz's bronde bob?

@oliviajade bronde bob

(Image credit: @oliviajade)

A glossy finish really makes this colour stand out.

@cassiskovic curly bronde bob

(Image credit: @cassiskovic)

This trend looks gorgeous on curly hair.

@lizzyhadfield bronde bob

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

A blunt bronde bob is an elegant choice.

@brittanybathgate bronde bob

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Beachy waves will make your bronde bob look effortlessly cool.

@ciara bronde bob

(Image credit: @ciara)

The darker roots make this bob look so stylish.

Taylor Hill bronde bob

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

My spring hair inspo.

@cassiskovic bronde curly bob

(Image credit: @cassiskovic)

This colour suits longer bob hairstyles too.

Products You Need for a Bronde Bob

Repair Mask
UKLASH
Repair Mask

Colouring your hair can make it feel a little dry, so I recommend using a hydrating hair mask once a week.

Super Gloss Caramel Lights
Glaze
Super Gloss Caramel Lights

This gloss from Glaze will help to enhance balayage and highlights.

Olaplex No.4p Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo
Olaplex
No.4p Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo

Neutralise brassy tones with a purple shampoo.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil L'huile Originale
Kérastase
Elixir Ultime Hair Oil L'huile Originale

Hair oil helps to hydrate the hair and adds shine.

Ouai Detox Shampoo
Ouai
Detox Shampoo

Keep your bob looking fresh with a detox shampoo.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸