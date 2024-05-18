Sorry Gen Z, This Millennial Hairstyle is Dominating the Cannes Red Carpet
As A-listers descend to the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, we're been spying the best celebrity looks from the red carpet. On the beauty front, one thing has become apparent. And that is the side parting revival, with several actors opting for the hairstyle as they take the red carpet.
We've been on the cusp of a side-parting revolution (even with Gen Z declaring them out not so long ago), and it's something hairstylist Tom Smith predicts will be huge as a summer hair trend. "Side partings were popular this spring and not only remain popular but are getting further and further to the side," he says. "For summer they are super flipped over from the outside edge of the head and can be worn on almost any length of hair."
It's also a style that is always flattering, no matter your hair length or type. "[The side parting is] great for those who prefer one side of their face to the other, or who have finer hair and want to create the illusion of thickness," says Smith.
Scroll ahead to see the chicest side-swept looks from the Cannes red carpet and how to get the Cannes-approved hairstyle at home. Tail combs at the ready!
Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik stepped out in this deep side-parted bun. It's a timeless look that will always look elegant.
Sabrina Elba
Sabrina Elba shows us how to work a side parting on short hair with her side-swept bob.
Eva Green
When I saw the volume in Eva Green's hair, I gasped. Old Hollywood glamour meets the French Riviera in this sky-high look.
Léa Seydoux
French actress Léa Seydoux gives the side-parted look a French update with effortless tousled waves.
How To Style A Side Parting
Smith has some expert tips to ensure your side parting looks sleek. "Be sure to create the parting immediately after washing your hair to help in set in place before the hair begins to dry and fall back to its usual memory," he says. "Super clean hair will make this easier so opt for a deep cleansing shampoo."
Now, the golden question: Where exactly do we part our hair? "Trace up to your hairline using the outer corner of your eye as a guide and tuck behind the ears to help set in place before styling," says Smith. "Using a styling powder will help to hold a deep side parting in place, you can apply this once the hair is dry," he says. If you want a less deep side parting, use the iris of your eyes as a guide for a subtle swept-over look.
Ouai's Detox Shampoo is a Who What Wear team favourite for giving roots a deep clean.
If you don't normally wear your hair in a side parting, these sectioning clips will help create 'memory hold' in your hair as it dries.
A touch of hair volumising powder creates volume at the roots for A-list worthy volume.
Hair wax sticks are a hairstylist's secret weapon for creating sleek buns sans flyaways.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
