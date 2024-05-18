Sorry Gen Z, This Millennial Hairstyle is Dominating the Cannes Red Carpet

As A-listers descend to the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, we're been spying the best celebrity looks from the red carpet. On the beauty front, one thing has become apparent. And that is the side parting revival, with several actors opting for the hairstyle as they take the red carpet.



We've been on the cusp of a side-parting revolution (even with Gen Z declaring them out not so long ago), and it's something hairstylist Tom Smith predicts will be huge as a summer hair trend. "Side partings were popular this spring and not only remain popular but are getting further and further to the side," he says. "For summer they are super flipped over from the outside edge of the head and can be worn on almost any length of hair."



It's also a style that is always flattering, no matter your hair length or type. "[The side parting is] great for those who prefer one side of their face to the other, or who have finer hair and want to create the illusion of thickness," says Smith.



Scroll ahead to see the chicest side-swept looks from the Cannes red carpet and how to get the Cannes-approved hairstyle at home. Tail combs at the ready!

Shanina Shaik

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shanina Shaik stepped out in this deep side-parted bun. It's a timeless look that will always look elegant.

Sabrina Elba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba shows us how to work a side parting on short hair with her side-swept bob.

Eva Green

When I saw the volume in Eva Green's hair, I gasped. Old Hollywood glamour meets the French Riviera in this sky-high look.

Léa Seydoux

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French actress Léa Seydoux gives the side-parted look a French update with effortless tousled waves.

How To Style A Side Parting

Smith has some expert tips to ensure your side parting looks sleek. "Be sure to create the parting immediately after washing your hair to help in set in place before the hair begins to dry and fall back to its usual memory," he says. "Super clean hair will make this easier so opt for a deep cleansing shampoo."



Now, the golden question: Where exactly do we part our hair? "Trace up to your hairline using the outer corner of your eye as a guide and tuck behind the ears to help set in place before styling," says Smith. "Using a styling powder will help to hold a deep side parting in place, you can apply this once the hair is dry," he says. If you want a less deep side parting, use the iris of your eyes as a guide for a subtle swept-over look.

Ouai Detox Shampoo £28 SHOP NOW Ouai's Detox Shampoo is a Who What Wear team favourite for giving roots a deep clean.

GHD The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb £12 SHOP NOW Get a precise parting every time with a tail comb.

Drybar Hold Me Hair Clips (set of 4) £15 SHOP NOW If you don't normally wear your hair in a side parting, these sectioning clips will help create 'memory hold' in your hair as it dries.

Bumble and bumble Pret a Powder £13 SHOP NOW A touch of hair volumising powder creates volume at the roots for A-list worthy volume.