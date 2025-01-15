Move Over, Micro Bobs—This New Hairstyle Is Chic, Elegant and Easy to Maintain

Another day, another bob hairstyle stealing my heart. I really thought I'd seen every iteration of the popular short haircut by now, but then a trend comes along and has me reconsidering my entire look. The latest bob that I can't get enough of? The collarbone length bob.

As someone who's had long hair for most of her life, this is the kind of bob hairstyle that I can totally get on board with. No, it's not super short, but it still gives me all of the elegant vibes without the upkeep that a shorter hairstyle can bring. If you want to find out more about this effortlessly chic style, then keep on scrolling...

What Is a Collarbone Length Bob?

As the name suggests, this bob sits just above or at the top of your collarbones, and is a little longer than your usual bob haircut. The great thing about it is that it's a lot more relaxed than a shorter bob hairstyle, and won't require as much maintenance (aka a trip to the salon every few weeks for a trim). Another great thing about this style is that it's a lot more versatile. So, if you don't feel like wearing your hair down one day, you can pin it back with a hairband or claw clip. However, the main thing I love about this hairstyle is how effortless it looks. Don't believe me? Just check out some of these chic collarbone length bob hair ideas below.

Collarbone Length Bob Hair Ideas

1. Wavy Collarbone Length Bob

@alexachung wavy collarbone length bob

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Alexa Chung always wears a collarbone length bob so well. As you can see, this relaxed length looks especially good with loose waves.

2. Shaggy Collarbone Length Bob

@jennaortega shaggy collarbone length bob

(Image credit: @jennaortega)

Want to add a bit of edge to your collarbone length bob? Opt for choppy, shaggy layers.

3. Collarbone Length Bob with Curtain Bangs

@lilyjamesofficial collarbone length bob with curtain bangs

(Image credit: @lilyjamesofficial)

This bob pairs beautifully with curtain bangs.

4. Layered Collarbone Length Bob

@anaasmood layered collarbone length bob

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

Not sure whether you want your entire bob to sit just above your collarbones? I recommend trying some shorter layers to mix things up a bit.

5. Side-Parted Collarbone Length Bob

@rochellehumes side-parted collarbone length bob

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Make your bob look even trendier with a side parting.

6. Blunt Collarbone Length Bob

@lizzyhadfield blunt collarbone length bob

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

A blunt finish immediately makes this bob hairstyle look super chic.

7. Curly Collarbone Length Bob

@emmanuellek_ curly collarbone length bob

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

This bob hairstyle looks so good with curly hair.

8. Voluminous Collarbone Length Bob

@hoskelsa voluminous collarbone length bob

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Add some volume for even more drama.

9. Flicky Collarbone Length Bob

@lauraharrier collarbone length bob with flicky ends

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Flick out the ends of your hair to make your new bob length stand out.

10. Beachy Collarbone Length Bob

@selenagomez collarbone length bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

I love this relaxed, beachy hairstyle for spring and summer.

11. Relaxed Collarbone Length Bob

@emmahoareau relaxed collarbone length bob

(Image credit: @emmahoareau)

Speaking of relaxed, this bob looks great with some natural movement.

Products You Need for a Collarbone Length Bob

Almost Everything Cream - Small (30ml)
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream

This cream is so good for adding texture and boosting shine. The perfect multitasker for your collarbone length bob.

Ghd Original - Hair Straightener
GHD
Original Hair Straightener

GHD's original straightener is ideal for getting those flicky ends.

Babyliss Flawless Volume Hot Air Styler
BaByliss
Flawless Volume Hot Air Styler

If you want more of a voluminous finish, you can't go wrong with a blow dry brush.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer 50ml
Color Wow
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

Don't forget a volumising mousse to lift those roots.

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Wave Whip Curling Mousse 248 Ml
Cantu
Shea Butter for Natural Hair Wave Whip Curling Mousse

This mousse is great for styling curls.

Ouai Matte Pomade 50ml
Ouai
Matte Pomade

While this pomade is great for enhancing choppy layers.

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray 205ml
Moroccanoil
Dry Texture Spray

A texture spray will add beautiful movement to your bob.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

