We're officially in autumn. And as a beauty editor, my favourite season may be summer, but when it comes to beauty trends, autumn is by far the season that I favour. I get particularly excited at this time of the year, because now is the time that autumn hair trends begin to announce themselves. You see, September has that specific back-to-school energy that begs us to finally book in for an overdue haircut, or perhaps try a new hair colour to welcome us into autumn. And even if you're not in the mood for a big hair transformation, some clever styling tweaks with hair tools or hair accessories can instantly bring your look into the new season.
So what autumn hair trends is 2026 bringing? I spoke to the hairstylists and hair colourists from Hershesons to find out what we'll all be booking in for at the salon, as well as the products to make sure you step into autumn with your best hair of the year.
1. Layered Cuts
Chop chop—autumn is the perfect time to try a new haircut. Not just to remove the dead ends from summer, but opting for a layered hairstyle will provide your hair with the bounce and swish many of us often crave at this time of the year. "Layers are becoming more defined and intentional this season. Rather than lots of wispy, disconnected layers, Autumn/Winter is about maintaining a stronger perimeter through the lengths while using more dynamic face-framing pieces to create movement," says Nataliia Bumford, hairstylist at Hershesons. "The result is hair that feels fuller and more structured, but still has softness and bounce. One of the key styling details is an inward flip through the ends, giving layers a subtle '90s finish," she says. I'm taking Gigi Hadid's flicky, face-framing layers straight to the salon.
Shop the Trend:
GHD
Rise Volumising Hot Brush
Shark
Glossi 2-In-1 Hot Brush
2. '90s Updos
"The classic ’90s updo is back," says Bumford. However, you don't need expert skills to achieve these updos, which she tells me are stripped of anything overly complicated. "Ponytails, braids, French twists and minimalist buns are all having a moment, with the emphasis on polished simplicity. These styles feel refined rather than formal and work particularly well with a strong centre or side parting and a glossy finish," she says.
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H&M
Hair Pin
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Easy-Up Do Texture Spray
3. The Bixie
Gracie Abrams's bixie cut has been tempting me to go for a short haircut, and Bumford predicts that we'll see a lot more of this bob-pixie cut hybrid going into autumn. The bixie is evolving for Autumn/Winter, becoming more structured in shape while remaining soft around the edges. Rather than an ultra-short, severe crop, the focus is on elongated front pieces, softer sides and expressive fringe shapes. Micro fringes work particularly well, whilst heavier, bouncy bangs that sit around the bridge of the nose create a more dramatic effect," she says. "The beauty of the bixie is its flexibility: it can be worn sleek and glossy for a sharper finish, or textured and airy for something more undone." Talk about a versatile haircut.
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ghd
Hair Straightener Mini
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
4. Nude Hair Colour
Rather than a handful of specific hair colour trends dominating this autumn, instead, we're seeing a shift to more natural hair colour that's tailored to your hair and complexion. "As a colourist, the art lies in choosing the perfect shade for each individual," says Nicole Kahlani, consultant colourist at Hershesons. "For instance, with textured hair, warm honey tones reminiscent of the ’90s and early 2000s, seen on icons like Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Tyra Banks and Ciara, are making a comeback. Instead of going for ultra-platinum shades, opting for honey blondes and dark caramels allows the natural integrity of textured hair to shine through while preserving its curl pattern," she says. "In essence, the skin-tone-matching trend, what I call nude blonde, revolves around minimal dimension and subtlety, embracing colour placement that looks natural. An overall muted tone paired with gentle, almost invisible highlights creates the illusion of a more authentic colour."
Shop the Trend:
Wella Professionals Care
Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Chocolate Touch
Glaze
Supergloss Toning Conditioning Hair Gloss in Pearl Blonde
5. Gothic Waves
A week hasn't passed where I've not thought about Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights waves from earlier this year, and Bumford predicts we'll see more of these gothic yet romantic waves returning for autumn. "The look has a vintage, romantic quality, with movement concentrated around the face rather than throughout the entire head. It works particularly well with longer fringes and ’90s-inspired cuts," she says. "The key is keeping the rest of the hair relatively soft and understated, allowing the face-framing wave to create the impact." Use a hair waver to create tumbling waves, or use hair straighteners to create S-waves and soft bends in the hair.
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Hershesons
The Multi-Tasker
BaByliss
3Q Straightener
6. Fringes
Fringes are an enduring autumn hair trend that reliably returns every single year, and they're a great way to switch up your hairstyle without committing to a major change. "Bangs are the universal add-on trend for Autumn/Winter, working across bobs, pixies, bixies and longer layered cuts. They offer an easy way to completely change the personality of a haircut without committing to a major change in length," says Bumford, who is seeing baby bangs, side-swept bangs, soft cowboy bangs and the Birkin fringe returning in the salon. "The fringe is almost becoming an accessory in its own right. It’s one of the easiest ways to make an existing haircut feel completely new," she says.
Shop the Trend:
Color Wow
Insta-Wow Dry Shampoo
Kent Brushes
Small Natural Bristle Radial Brush
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With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.