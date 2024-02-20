If You Want Non-Stop Compliments On How Good Your Skin Smells, Try This Perfume

Do you remember your very first 'grown up' fragrance that you ever bought? After graduating from Britney Spears Fantasy, Escada Tropical Punch and Lacoste Touch Of Pink in the naughts, I made my way to Boots to pick myself a more sophisticated scent (one that ideally wasn't housed in a bedazzled bottle and spiked in the sugar). As I wandered the perfume hall, I discovered Narciso Rodriguez For Her eau de toilette and it felt like a defining moment of my late teens.

I had first read about the perfume in an interview with the American fashion designer, after it launched in 2003 and I was immediately intrigued. A far cry from the sweet perfumes I had worn, this perfume centres around musk; both skin-like, smooth and totally addictive. "I couldn't imagine creating a fragrance without musk," says Rodriguez of the fragrance. "It lends such an air of individuality, and it’s like an addiction. Musk's raw power is very seductive and lends itself to unique permutations for each woman who wears it, which is quite magical."

It's safe to say that I was instantly hooked, and even in my late twenties, I still wear and love it—even more so now. In fact, lots of beauty editors I've spoken to have also claimed it as their signature scent from the past two decades—a real testament from those who try hundreds or perfume launches. The brand's flanking perfume, Musc Rose Noir, also went TikTok viral after a content creator on TikTok asked a Parisian what perfume she was wearing—so you know Narciso Rodriguez has managed to bottle some beautiful fragrances.

What does Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau De Toilette smell like?

Key Notes: African orange flower, osmanthus, bergamot, musk, amber, vetiver, vanilla, patchouli

Musk is the main character in the eau de toilette version (the eau de parfum was second to launch in a pink bottle and smells quite different). Coupled with creamy florals orange flower and osmanthus and earthy vetiver and patchouli, it's woody, musky and a touch floral, sweetened with a hint of warm amber and creamy vanilla. I'll admit, the first spritz is deceptive—this isn't where the magic happens—it's in the hours after that this perfume becomes totally hypnotic and addictive as it settles and radiates from your skin.

You do not get the same experience from smelling the perfume on a tester strip or straight from the bottle. You really need to apply it on your skin for this perfume to come alive with your own skin chemistry. And when you do smell the dry-down of this perfume, you'll never forget about it. And you be able to stop smelling your wrists even hours later.

When I wear this, it makes me feel both cosy yet sophisticated, like being bundled in the softest and most expensive cashmere, and the muskiness is akin to nuzzling your nose into the jumper of someone you love. It's warm, skin-like and sensual while remaining totally classy and timeless. It's one of those fragrances that you could really wear anywhere, whether it be to work or for the evening. It also has a grounding, woodsy twist that makes me feel calm too.

Even for an eau de toilette, it's really long-lasting and I often catch wafts of it from my skin throughout the day. Because a little goes a long way, I don't feel the need to top this perfume up throughout the day—one spritz is plenty. I actually prefer to enjoy the dry-down of this perfume instead as it morphs over the hours. It also clings beautifully to a polo neck or scarf, creating a musky and woody halo that is also very comforting. I love wearing this in the winter months when I crave something cosy and warm on my skin.

But what I love most about this perfume is that it becomes like a second skin as you wear it. It smells a little different on everyone but really does become one with your own scent. It's not a perfume that wears you, rather it makes your skin smell like it's just that naturally alluring and seductive.

I've had the 100ml bottle which has lasted me for years, so this isn't a fragrance that will run out quickly. Just be prepared for everyone in your close vicinity to ask what not what perfume you're wearing, but why you smell so good.

Shop Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau De Toilette

