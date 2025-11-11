My Goal Is to Always Smell Expensive—13 Elegant Perfumes That Never Miss

If I asked you to describe the scent of an elegant perfume, you’d probably need a moment to consider your response. Maybe you’d think back to the signature scent of an elegant family member, or a perfume favoured by a boss you once admired. Or, maybe you’d think of an expensive-smelling scent that you yourself wear that always makes you feel polished and earns heaps of compliments.

The truth is, what we consider an elegant scent often varies from person to person. Yet, while it’s difficult to pinpoint what elegance actually smells like, if I asked you, ‘Do you want to smell elegant?’, I can practically guarantee the answer would be an instantaneous yes.

It’s this continuous quest for elegance that drives my own personal perfume habit. Enter my bedroom and you’ll find an ever-growing collection of rich, woody scents and sweet, creamy perfumes, as well as options that pack a little more punch. It’s an assortment that’s as varied as it is vast. Yet, what do all my chosen scents have in common? I gravitate towards fragrances that, to me (and hopefully to those around me, too), smell elegant and expensive.

So, what are these elegant-smelling perfumes? Well, as I mentioned, what I consider elegant encompasses a whole variety of scents. You’ll find airy, light perfumes alongside intense, moody variations in every fragrance family from sweet gourmand scents to zesty citrus notes.

What I’ve discovered as I’ve built my collection, however, is that elegance is less about a specific scent and more about the way wearing a fragrance makes you feel. They should allow you to carry yourself with confidence and turn applying your perfume into a moment of luxury. And, considering my job as a beauty editor means I have tried them all, I name these the most elegant perfumes ever...

13 Most Elegant Perfumes 2025

1. Frederic Malle Portrait of A Lady

2. YSL Libre

3. Kilian Paris Sunkissed Goddess

4. Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia

5. Juliette Has A Gun Not A Perfume

6. Merit Retrospect

7. Guerlain Eau de Cashmere

8. Diptyque Lilyphéa

9. Aesop Eidesis

10. Les Soeurs de Noe Mitsio Vanille

11. Aerin Rose Cocoa

12. Givenchy Fantasque

13. Molton Brown Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

