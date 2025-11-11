My Goal Is to Always Smell Expensive—13 Elegant Perfumes That Never Miss

If I asked you to describe the scent of an elegant perfume, you’d probably need a moment to consider your response. Maybe you’d think back to the signature scent of an elegant family member, or a perfume favoured by a boss you once admired. Or, maybe you’d think of an expensive-smelling scent that you yourself wear that always makes you feel polished and earns heaps of compliments.
The truth is, what we consider an elegant scent often varies from person to person. Yet, while it’s difficult to pinpoint what elegance actually smells like, if I asked you, ‘Do you want to smell elegant?’, I can practically guarantee the answer would be an instantaneous yes.
It’s this continuous quest for elegance that drives my own personal perfume habit. Enter my bedroom and you’ll find an ever-growing collection of rich, woody scents and sweet, creamy perfumes, as well as options that pack a little more punch. It’s an assortment that’s as varied as it is vast. Yet, what do all my chosen scents have in common? I gravitate towards fragrances that, to me (and hopefully to those around me, too), smell elegant and expensive.
So, what are these elegant-smelling perfumes? Well, as I mentioned, what I consider elegant encompasses a whole variety of scents. You’ll find airy, light perfumes alongside intense, moody variations in every fragrance family from sweet gourmand scents to zesty citrus notes.
What I’ve discovered as I’ve built my collection, however, is that elegance is less about a specific scent and more about the way wearing a fragrance makes you feel. They should allow you to carry yourself with confidence and turn applying your perfume into a moment of luxury. And, considering my job as a beauty editor means I have tried them all, I name these the most elegant perfumes ever...
There's a reason beauty editors have been wearing Frederic Malle's Portrait of a Lady for more years than I can count, not least because the sandalwood and rose blend smells incredibly elegant. On first spritz, it opens bright and fruity with notes of blackcurrant and raspberry before settling into the now instantly recognisable creamy rose scent. This is a fragrance that will forever signal to me chic sophistication and one that I never get bored with, no matter how often I smell it.
While many fruity, floral scents have a girlish, nostalgic quality about them, YSL's Libre takes these traditional pairings and gives them a slightly more sophisticated spin. Rather than blossomy florals, Libre leads strongly with lavender, which gives it a fresh, soapy scent before moving into gentle citrus notes and finally comforting vanilla. It's reminiscent of fresh washing left hanging on the line on a bright spring day or skin after being doused in a botanical shower gel—clean, fresh, invigorating and also comfortingly familiar.
While there will always be a time and place for the best tropical fragrances, namely on holiday and during the summer months, I'll be honest, these sweet, usually coconuttyblends don't always scream elegance. Sunkissed Goddess by Kilian Paris, however, is the exception. Smelling like expensive sun lotion combined with an expertly mixed piña colada, it's all the best smells of a luxury tropical getaway bottled. I love wearing this both abroad and at home to bring a little added sunshine (at least in spirit) to dark, gloomy days.
Jo Malone London makes so many perfumes that could be classed as elegant; however, for me, it's English Pear & Freesia that embodies the feeling most perfectly. Slighly floral, slightly fruity, it's a light, feminine scent that has the perfect amount of sweetness.
While many of the fragrances on this list feature elaborate blends of elegant, expensive-smelling notes, sometimes the most elegant scents rely on simplicity. Juliette Has A Gun’s Not A Perfume is the blueprint for such perfumes. Featuring the single note, ambroxan, a synthetic compound that smells similar to amber, it's pure and clean with a slight musk scent that sits beautifully on the skin. I like to wear this scent alone; however, it can also be layered alongside other fragrances to amplify their effect.
Another slightly powdery scent that, in my opinion, smells incredibly elegant is Merit’s Retrospect. Much like Guerlain's Eau de Cashmere, Retrospect is light in its application, making it ideal for those who like a subtle skin scent as opposed to anything too rich or heady. Where it differs, however, is that rather than leaning creamy and warm, Retrospect features notes of juicy pear and rosemary, which give it a vibrancy that’s both unique and inviting. This is an elegant scent that’s a little unexpected, so spritz it when around other fragrance lovers to earn their appreciation.
Is there anything more elegant than the comforting, slightly creamy scent of a cashmere jumper? I think not, and so I’m topping this list with one of my all-time favourite fragrances, Guerlain’s Eau de Cashmere. Combining notes of powdery iris, fresh lavender and creamy woody elements, it’s a soft, gentle fragrance that wraps you up yet won’t overpower. I love this fragrance applied to clean skin straight out of the shower or spritzed on knitwear to make it feel even cosier.
Les Essences de Diptyque Lilyphéa has been a new discovery for me; however, on smelling it, I knew instantly it was going to become a firm favourite. It blends fragrant notes of violet leaf and earthy cardamom with a creamy, comforting base of vanilla. The result is a scent that’s bright and green with a subtle sweetness running through it. It’s the watery freshness of dew-soaked flowers on a bright spring morning, right at the moment the sun cuts through the clouds. It's a fresh scent that is also delicate and seriously elegant.
Key notes: Black pepper, olibanum, cedar, cumin, sandalwood, vetiver
I firmly believe it isn’t just light perfumes that can smell elegant. When expertly blended, more intense perfumes can illicit elegant vibes, too. Aesop’s Eidesis is a great example of this. Rich and powerful, it blends earthy, woody notes with punchy spices to create a fragrance that comes at you strong yet won’t have those around you recoiling at its intensity. Instead, the expensive-smelling scent draws you in and lingers beautifully throughout the day.
For an elegant take on vanilla, I’d suggest adding a bottle of Les Soeurs de Noe Mitsio Vanille to your wishlist. Rather than sweet and cloying, this is a fresh, slightly zesty vanilla fragrance with a crispness to it that’s so expensive-smelling. Gourmand vanilla lovers may want to give this a miss, but for those who want all the creaminess without the saccharine hit, this is the vanilla fragrance for you.
Chocolate has always been my weakness, and so it's unsurprising that I'm drawn to fragrances that make use of the powerful, sometimes bitter note. Aerin's Rose Cocoa is one such fragrance blending earthy cacao and truffle with floral rose notes. If you thought this would illicit a scent like Fry's Turkish Delight, however, you'd be totally wrong. Rather than sweet or sugary, Rose Cocoa is a grown-up gourmand that smells more intriguing than edible.
Another more intense option, Givenchy's Fantasque is so deliciously smooth and smoky, I recommended it to a friend as soon as I got my hands on it, and she quickly ran out and bought it. Alongside powerful oud notes, you'll also find fragrant incense and spicy myrrh, which come together to create an oud scent that's warming and rich. It won't be for everyone, but if oud is your jam, this really is a beautifully balanced, expensive-smelling interpretation.
I've never been a huge fan of citrus scents, often finding them too fresh for my taste. When I got my hands on Molton Brown's Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver, however, my opinion changed. This is a citrus scent with depth, thanks to an earthy base of vetiver and moss, which work in harmony with the juicy clementine and mandarin notes. On the skin, it's both bright and grounding—sure to please both citrus scent lovers and sceptics, like myself.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.