I Did My Own Wedding Makeup as a Type-A Bride—4 Non-Negotiable Tips I Got from The Internet's Favorite MUAs

If there is one thing you should know about me, it’s that I am not what anyone would describe as a "go-with-the-flow" bride. I am a spreadsheet bride. A color-coded timeline bride. The kind of bride who created a wedding planning folder before she was even engaged and somehow convinced herself that researching linen swatches at 11 p.m. counted as a relaxing hobby, much to the chagrin of my now-husband.
So when it came to my civil wedding day, there was one decision that surprised nearly everyone around me—including, at times, myself: I decided to throw caution to the wind and, instead of entrusting a team of beauty experts or celebrated-MUAs, I did my own makeup.
To be clear, this wasn't some grand statement against professional makeup artists. Quite the opposite— I have an almost embarrassing level of respect for them as someone who's version of makeup is much akin to Hannah Horvath's in Girls, only wearing mascara on Saturdays. Makeup artists possess what feels like a supernatural ability to transform a face while somehow making it look effortless. They can contour without evidence, conceal without texture, and create the kind of glow that makes you look like you drink three liters of water a day and have never experienced stress. I, meanwhile, often give myself such aggressive blush placement that I look like I'm going through my yearly summer rosacea flare-up.
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Yet, the closer I got to my wedding, the more I found myself gravitating toward the idea of doing it myself. Part of it was practical. As any bride quickly learns, weddings—even those that just involve a trip to City Hall—have a magical ability to turn ordinary purchases into luxury expenditures.
But if I'm being completely honest, money wasn't the primary reason. The deeper truth was that I wanted to look like myself. Event makeup often leaves me feeling overdone: too heavy, too cakey, too much lipstick. So I did what any Type-A bride with access to Wi-Fi would do: I researched obsessively.
I watched TikTok videos while brushing my teeth, paused tutorials to study blending techniques, and read comment sections like they were academic journals. Unsurprisingly, my research soon escalated into cold-DMing some of the internet's favorite makeup artists—from TikTok-famous beauty creators to the experts responsible for celebrity red carpets and glossy magazine covers—to ask how they achieve that effortlessly glowy bridal look. The advice? Shockingly easy to follow. I applied my newfound knowledge to several at-home glam sessions, leaning over my bathroom sink and applying foundations, bronzers, and concealers in highly methodical formulas my makeup fairy god-mothers passed down to me. Spoiler alert: I've never looked better.
The biggest surprise wasn't that I managed to do my own wedding makeup. It was that, for once, all that obsessive research actually paid off. The result was a bridal look that felt polished, glowy, and unmistakably me. Here are the lessons—and products—that got me there.
Don't Skip Out on Skin Prep
One of the first things I learned is that bridal glow starts long before foundation ever touches your face. Every artist I spoke with emphasized that great makeup is really the result of great skin prep.
Makeup artist Kirin Bhatty puts hydration front and center: "For bridal glow- light layers of makeup paired with targeted skin prep is key. I always begin with a Joanna Vargas mask and my shark Depuffi to get skin sculpted and hydrated- perfect for makeup application."
Preparation also means knowing when to stop. "Ideal bridal glow, I’d say make sure if you’re getting any skin treatments like chemical peels or anything like that to do it a month at least before," advises makeup artist Aya Tariq. "You just don’t want your skin to be too irritated for makeup."
Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Lila Childs recommends adding glow before makeup even begins. "I have been loving using the Chanel LES BEIGES Sheer Healthy Glow Highlighting underneath the complexion and mixing it with moisterizer. It looks absolutely beautiful on the décolleté as well!"
Avoid Too Much Product
If there was one piece of advice that surprised me, it was that bridal makeup isn't about piling products on. In fact, it's often the opposite.
"Having a light touch and choosing products that are glowy by nature is the key to looking fresh on your big day," says Bhatty, who recommends sheer, luminous formulas that allow skin to shine through.
Makeup artist Dani Parkes echoed a similar philosophy: "Soft layers. I think if you really focus on going in with small layers then building the perfect base will help you achieve that glow."
Even Tariq, who prefers fuller-coverage formulas, emphasizes restraint. "Go for good coverage with minimal amount. I like using full coverage everything because it helps me put less on the face. It looks better in pictures."
The takeaway? More makeup doesn't necessarily equal better makeup. The goal is coverage where you need it and skin everywhere else.
Highlight, Highlight, Highlight.
I quickly learned that achieving a bridal glow isn't about one miracle highlighter. It's about strategic placement and layering different textures.
"Highlight is really key when going for glow, so I mix several formulas (balms, creams, powder and liquid) on different points of the face and décolletage to get the glowy results I’m after," adds Bhatty. She also recommends thinking beyond the cheekbones: "I make sure to pay attention not only just to orbital bones, but the nose, ears, Cupid’s bow, and collar bones too."
Makeup artist Ana Siguenza takes a similarly layered approach. "A bridal glow is all about adding a trifecta of pearl, shimmer, and sparkle for beautiful and realistic dimension that looks chic and timeless."
Childs also suggests using illuminators both underneath and on top of makeup. "You can also use it with a fine tip brush at the end of makeup on the high points of the face to add additional highlighting."
Test Out Lip Combinations
While I spent most of my time obsessing over foundation and blush, nearly every artist reminded me that lips deserve just as much attention.
"Lips are one of the most important things when it comes to bridal makeup in my opinion because if they lack color, it can wash out the face," says Childs. To keep color lasting throughout the day, she recommends lip stains: "I think all brides should use a product like this to keep the saturation in their lips visible throughout the day."
Bhatty agrees that longevity matters. "Choosing a kissable shade is usually best," she says, explaining that she often opts for stains or softly blurred lipstick applications that require fewer touch-ups.
And because wedding days are emotional—and filled with hugs, kisses, photos, and happy tears—Tariq recommends carrying a touch-up kit. "Keep a touchup kit on you, many people will be giving you hugs and kisses and the makeup could move."
Shop my Bridal Makeup
Saie
Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator
M.PH Beauty
Underpainting Face Highlight & Contour Palette
SepM.PH Beautyhora
Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer With Hydrating Medium Coverage