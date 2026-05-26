Ifseason 3 of Euphoria is to be the HBO's show's last (at the time of publishing this article, nothing has been confirmed), it's certainly going out with a bang and sparing no expense with A-list cameos. There's Lexi's showrunner boss Patty Lance, played by Sharon Stone; The Silver Slipper's bedazzled neck brace–wearing stripper Magick, played by Rosalía; Alamo Brown's henchman G, played by former NFL pro Marshawn Lynch; Brown's mother, played by Danielle Deadwyler; Trisha Paytas as herself; and this week's notable intro featuring a flashback with Colman Domingo's Ali alongside a wisecracking prostitute played by Natasha Lyonne.
Lyonne's character in the gritty drama from Sam Levinson has been under wraps since her casting was announced last October. Even HBO's reps remained mum on details in the days leading up to the episode's release on Sunday. When we jumped on a call with Lyonne two weeks before, it wasn't surprising that the actress, writer, director, and producer was also tight-lipped out of fear of entering spoiler territory. But that didn't stop Lyonne, who was heading out to Cannes the next morning, from revealing to Who What Wear the funny and serendipitous story behind how her buzzy guest role came to be.
On meeting Levinson and devising her guest role on Euphoria season 3:
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I met Sam at Colman Domingo's private dinner for [his film] Rustin, and we immediately hit it off. We spent the after-dinner part huddled up on a little sofa just in the zone. Sam is brilliant, and we have a lot of touchpoints that basically made us double over laughing. Cut to the end of the story, this became a joke between me, Colman, and Sam for maybe a year about how crucial it was that Colman and I were gonna get to do this in this season of Euphoria. But it made no sense. None of us thought it was actually happening. It was definitely a running joke on a text message between the three of us for a year, and then suddenly, I got a text from Sam saying, "Okay, it's gonna be next week, Natasha." And it was just like, "Well, of course it is, Sam. I'll see you there."
On her friendship with Colman Domingo:
Colman Domingo, my little love of my life. I consider Colman Domingo an ally of the highest order. Colman is so incredible at having these events where he really looks out for the people in his life and team. We all became super close because I was seeing Matthew at the time, and me, Matthew, [Domingo's partner] Raúl, and Colman decided to go to Puerto Vallarta for a vacation. We did New Year's together. It was during COVID, and we rented this house. It was the funniest and cutest thing you've ever seen, and we became true lifetime friends from that vacation.
There was so much journey in that little trip together, like [Domingo's script for the] Nat King Cole [biopic Unforgettable], for example. I remember he had it open on his laptop, and we were both working on so much stuff. We were also watching this documentary on Phil Tippett because I was about to start writing with Alice Ju, one of our Russian Doll writers, that episode that Nick Nolte was in of Poker Face. It was just like we were right on the cusp of all of these amazing things that were about to happen, and there was a feeling in the air of that house between Colman and I. We even talked about it, that this was gonna be this calm before the storm. Since we're both really journeymen, lifers in this industry, moments will periodically catch up to us, but we've been here the whole time doing the work. We really share a love of human beings. No matter how far up or down the scale, it doesn't matter.
On giving Levinson a full-nudity waiver:
Suffice to say, I'm what they call in the business a "never nude." I thought it would be really funny—because it was Euphoria and Colman and Sam—to say I'm gonna give these guys a full-nudity waiver, and CAA and my lawyer of 35 years, everyone was aghast. They were like, "There's no way! Do you know what show this is?!" But I guess, unfortunately, from what Sam tells me, I don't even think I get a full butt cheek or anything. But I came prepared.
I haven't seen it, but from what I hear, it's actually really moving and not about that. Even Sam was like, "We tried it that way. Now, we're putting all the drugs down and the clothes on." And Colman, he's beyond the most extraordinary actor. He's so deeply present, and him in that role… I mean, that diner fucking scene [from season 2, special episode 1]. I know everybody talks about it, him and Zendaya. That scene is extraordinary—extraordinary writing, directing, acting, cinematography. It's a perfect moment. I was also pretty starstruck to be working with them, and mostly, it was just about that. I think we just wanted to put a little bow on top of this really special moment.
I have all these other TV shows I'm doing, but I was so moved to just be a part of this historical, legendary moment in time that is Euphoria. I was so moved that they included me in it, and yes, because I'm a never nude … it just felt like the right thing to do to really let them know that I tried! I don't know if you remember the joke from the SNL monologue. I don't know who wrote that one (me or [John] Mulaney or Jake [Nordwind]), but it said, "Fred [Armisen] and I are the only two celebrities who have a sex tape that no one wanted to buy."
On getting to be a part of the Euphoria canon:
When you see [the role], I hope it brings some delight. I mean, a funny thing is that a lot of people have done that for me over the years with Russian Doll or Poker Face, where you come by, and it's the blessing of having somebody in [to guest-star]. To be part of the Euphoria canon universe is the most moving thing. To get to be a small part of Colman's journey in that show was why I was so moved. Behind the jokes and behind the full-nudity waiver, it was the idea that these two giants of Sam and Colman and, frankly, Zendaya… Come on—she's the one. Good luck, Keanu! To be a small part of their extraordinary journey is really what's so big to me about it. That's why I was like, "Take it all!" You guys want full nudity? Whatever you're doing, it's working. My role is really just trying to complement a moment in Colman's larger story. I understand that I'm there to be of service to Sam and to back Colman and Zendaya to the larger picture.
On the social commentary surrounding Euphoria season 3:
The season is amazing. I just think that it's such a perfect example of maybe what we were even touching on in a way, which is that, basically, something must be happening that is correct if people are having enough energy to have hot takes about season 3 or Sam or what's going on on that set. I'll tell you this much: What was going on on that set on that day was fucking amazing. And I know from being on seven years of Orange Is the New Black—every day there was fucking drama of different sorts. But globally speaking, the experience that we had on that show was the most amazing experience of our lives. That was my sorority. Those are my people for life. It is a tectonic plate–shifting cultural show. It just is. It's a fact. That's why people care enough to comment on it.
Of course, there are a million points of view on everything because everybody's having a genuine experience, and it needs to be honored that they're really having a lived experience in different moments. It's like Rashomon. All of life is Rashomon. This is what I think happened. This is what you think happened. This is some empirical truth of what we do think has happened. … It was such a close crew and so warm and creative, and we were able to do all of these different takes and versions. It was just an incredible way to get to work.
Catch up on Euphoria season 3, now streaming on HBO.
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.