One thing all Who What Wear editors can count on as we head into fall is that the kick-off of awards season will bring with it enough beauty inspiration to carry us through the end of the year. While we're keeping an eye on the biggest makeup, hair, and nail moments of the spring/summer 2026 runway season, we know what we'll see on the red carpet tonight will clue us in to just how influential the biggest beauty trends have been and if any of the quieter ones will be sticking around.
This year is the 77th anniversary of the award show and will take place at L.A.'s stunning Peacock Theatre with Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosting it. With a jaw-dropping lineup of nominees, presenters, and stylish celebrity attendees that's second to none, we're expecting this year to be dripping with inspiration for our next beauty looks.
Keep scrolling through to see which ones will be making it in our IG Saved folders and Pinterest boards, and remember to check in throughout the evening for more updates.
Selena Gomez came in hot with a bright red dress, a dote fiancé on her arm, and a classic makeup look we'll always remember. The bride-to-be wore a classic winged liner eye look with peach blush and matching matte lips. As much as we've been loving the actress's long bob styles lately, we're itching to recreate this simple and clean ponytail (A.K.A. the perfect way to show off some stunning earrings).
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega just stepped onto the red carpet wearing this vampy makeup look with matte maroon lips, smoky eyes, and cheekbones carved to the gods. Our favorite part? The sprinkle of freckles across the nose bridge and cheeks.
Severance has received 27 Emmy Award nominations, and one of the series' brightest stars, Britt Lower, posed for the camera on the red carpet with juicy pink lips, striking bold brows, and ponytail with her signature bangs. We know Helly R. can serve office looks, but we're giving Britt Lower a standing ovation.
Lisa was spotted on the red carpet wearing a glowy makeup look featuring glossy pink lips, light coral blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a dab of highlighter on the nose for added dimension. This sweet, youthful, and undeniably romantic look plays perfectly into the sweeping layers and shapes of her evening gown.
Looking for some Old Hollywood beauty inspiration? Look no further than Sydney Sweeney's Emmys red carpet look. For her appearance at the Emmys, the actress wore a sweeping red dress with matte mauve lips, a muted pink blush, and taupe eye shadow with soft lashes. This time around, her blonde strands stood center stage with a subtle ombré.
Halsey attended the red carpet with textured curls and micro bangs that already have us booking our next salon appointment. Her makeup was kept fresh and flirty with hints of peach on the cheeks and lips, and a splash of gold eye shadow to match the metal tones in her dress.
The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood looked pretty and pink with tousled, undone hair, glossy, fuchsia lips, orange blush brushed from her cheeks to her temples, and gold shadow on the eyelids for a sunset-inspired look we'll be scrambling to re-create for our next night out.
The Bear star Molly Gordon's petal-pink lips, strong brows, classic winged eyeliner, and high-volume blowout are all reminiscent of 1960s Hollywood. (We're seeing a hint of Audrey Hepburn mixed with Marilyn Monroe.)
Abbot Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph was a vision in blue on this year's star-studded red carpet, and we're particularly obsessed with all the shades of warm brown used. While we love the glossy lips and flushed cheeks, it's her smudged, smoky eyes that really make this look shine.
Rashida Jones just wore this gorgeous bronzed look on the Emmys red carpet, so you can bet we'll be copying it ASAP for all fall makeup moments. This one includes sultry, smoky eyes, orange blush swept from her cheeks to her temples, and glossy, muted peach lip gloss.
Actress Brittany Snow always looks stunning in pastels, and her Emmys red carpet look this year continues that legacy with a sparkling pink dress worn with coral lips and petal pink cheeks. Snow's picture-perfect hair gives her skin tone a glowy, "just got back from vacation" look we can't get enough of.
Platinum blonde is back, and Rita Ora is showing us exactly how it should be worn in a timeless updo with long, tousled bangs that hit right above her lashes and face-framing strands. Ora's bronze makeup also plays into glowy tones with glossy, dark peach lips, flushed cheeks, and long, wispy lashes.
Apple TV+'s For All Mankind actress Kryss Marshall's red carpet look is all about the blush. The actress opted for berry-toned cheeks paired with a glossy chocolate lip, mauve eye shadow, and a glowy highlight on the cheekbones and the bridge of the nose.
The Pitt's Shabana Azeez stepped onto the red carpet with flushed, rose-toned cheeks, matte pink lips, and a sultry cat eye for a romantic look that perfectly complemented her eye-catching scarlet dress.
It's no secret that Jenny Slate knows how to wear a bob to perfection, but we're obsessed with this "wet" micro bob look. This time around, she went the French-girl route by pairing it with a rich berry-toned lip, minimalistic eye makeup, and bold brows.
Tonight is shaping up to be the awards show red carpet with some of the best French bob inspiration. Take Cruel Intentions' Sarah Catherine Hook, for example, who wore hers with the perfect amount of texture and tucked behind an ear. We also can't help but gush over her matte, berry-toned lips.
I Know What You Did Last Summer's Chase Sui Wonders has become one of her generation's newest scream queens, but she also deserves an award for this no-makeup makeup look. We'll be copying her glowy skin and trying our hand at groomed, bold brows and doll-like eyes (hello, lashes!).
As for as we're concerned, actress and singer Isa Briones is the queen of slicked-back hairstyles. For this year's Emmys red carpet, she opted for a throwback updo reminiscent of '90s punk styles with an oversized blue ribbon. She kept her makeup light and natural, with matte pink lips and bronzed cheekbones.
Another The Pitts cast member, Supriya Ganesh, was photographed on the red carpet with a dewy complexion, bronzed glow, and pink lips that her hair, pulled into an elegant updo, shows off beautifully. We also can't get enough of these full brows.
Italian actress, model, and content creator Marta Pozzan walked the red carpet with a French-girl chic look featuring matte mauve lips, a peach flush, a classic cat eye, and smoky cut-crease eye shadow, finished off with a sleek, coiffed bob.
