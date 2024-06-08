Sequins, Cowboy Boots and Halter Tops—This Is What to Wear to Your Next Concert

Taylor Swift is taking over Edinburgh this weekend, and while I wasn't one of the lucky ones who secured a golden ticket, I have been assembling hypothetical outfits in my head as if I were. Summer is often when the biggest, most exciting concerts and festivals happen—whether you're attending a weekend-long event in a field, or an intimate gig at your favourite local venue, you'll need a killer outfit to show up in style.

What you wear depends on the artist you're seeing, to an extent. There's a whole TikTok hashtag dedicated to Eras Tour outfits—let's just say bejewelled dresses and pink cowboy boots feature heavily—but other concert types call for a moodier, low-key vibe. Whichever route you go down, don't forget to wear comfortable shoes for dancing and keep a layer on hand (especially if the concert is outdoors).

I've plucked five cool outfits from Instagram to get you started building your perfect concert look. Some are better suited to a Coachella-style extravaganza, while others will be your go-to for a nighttime show in a 1000-person theatre. If your upcoming gig sits somewhere in between, the following outfits are bound to spark some ideas...

1. White Shirt + Sequin Skirt + Mules

Style Notes: The sequin skirt is clearly the focal point of this outfit, so take note from Karo Dall and make use of your existing staples—specifically, a relaxed cotton shirt—to build out the look.

Shop the look:

Arket Straight Cut Poplin Shirt £57 SHOP NOW A classic.

& Other Stories High Waist Sequin Skirt £120 SHOP NOW I'm confident Taylor Swift would approve.

River Island Pink Knot Kitten Heel Sandals £35 SHOP NOW These heels are low enough to be comfortable dancing in—though it might be worth carrying emergency flats in your bag, just in case.

2. Halter Top + Hoops + Flared Trousers

Style Notes: If I was seeing Lana Del Rey this summer (a girl can dream), this is the mood I would be aiming for. Red is a confident colour, and I always want to feel my best after waiting months for a concert.

Shop the look:

With Jéan Rose Top | Red £140 SHOP NOW Let this top do all the talking.

Pandora Open 65 Mm Hoops £130 SHOP NOW What's not to like?

H&M Ankle-Length Trousers £28 SHOP NOW These versatile trousers have hundreds of five-star reviews.

Charles & Keith Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag £79 SHOP NOW The perfect size for your phone, wallet and a lipgloss.

3. Bardot Top + Mini Skirt + Western Boots

Style Notes: Headed somewhere sunny for a weekend of live music? Keep it lightweight and breezy with a simple top and white cotton skirt. Bonus points for the cowboy boots and belt bag.

Shop the look:

Reformation Ezlynn Knit Top £88 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of this piece.

New Look White Cotton Tiered Mini Skirt £27 SHOP NOW This has summer written all over it.

pullandbear Studded Belt Bag £18 SHOP NOW Go hands-free with this nifty bag.

DUNE Tennessee Western Suede Knee-High Heeled Boots £225 SHOP NOW Western boots have become a festival style staple.

4. Biker Jacket + Wide Jeans + Leopard Boots

Style Notes: Let's face it, if you're attending an outdoor concert in the UK, there's a good chance it'll be overcast with a nip in the air. Opt for boots over sandals and carry a biker jacket to toss on when the chill hits.

Shop the look:

Zara Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket £60 SHOP NOW A Zara best-seller.

& Other Stories Flared Jeans £77 SHOP NOW There's something so cool and ‘70s about these jeans.

Zadig&Voltaire Tyler 60mm Leopard-Print Ankle Boots £590 SHOP NOW Cool enough for whatever gig you're going to.

5. Beaded Top + Cargo Pants + Trainers

Style Notes: Torn between glam and laid-back aesthetics? You don't have to decide. Assemble a high-low look like Aimee's: party on the top, practical on the bottom.

Shop the look:

MAJE Bead-Embellished Cropped Stretch-Woven Top £329 SHOP NOW This is a wearable work of art.

Levis 94 Baggy Cargos in Khaki £60 SHOP NOW You'll be so comfortable wearing these all day.