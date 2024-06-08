Sequins, Cowboy Boots and Halter Tops—This Is What to Wear to Your Next Concert

Taylor Swift is taking over Edinburgh this weekend, and while I wasn't one of the lucky ones who secured a golden ticket, I have been assembling hypothetical outfits in my head as if I were. Summer is often when the biggest, most exciting concerts and festivals happen—whether you're attending a weekend-long event in a field, or an intimate gig at your favourite local venue, you'll need a killer outfit to show up in style.

What you wear depends on the artist you're seeing, to an extent. There's a whole TikTok hashtag dedicated to Eras Tour outfits—let's just say bejewelled dresses and pink cowboy boots feature heavily—but other concert types call for a moodier, low-key vibe. Whichever route you go down, don't forget to wear comfortable shoes for dancing and keep a layer on hand (especially if the concert is outdoors).

I've plucked five cool outfits from Instagram to get you started building your perfect concert look. Some are better suited to a Coachella-style extravaganza, while others will be your go-to for a nighttime show in a 1000-person theatre. If your upcoming gig sits somewhere in between, the following outfits are bound to spark some ideas...

1. White Shirt + Sequin Skirt + Mules

What to wear to a concert: @karodall wears a white shirt and sequin skirt

(Image credit: @karodall)

Style Notes: The sequin skirt is clearly the focal point of this outfit, so take note from Karo Dall and make use of your existing staples—specifically, a relaxed cotton shirt—to build out the look.

Shop the look:

Straight Cut Poplin Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Straight Cut Poplin Shirt

A classic.

High Waist Sequin Skirt
& Other Stories
High Waist Sequin Skirt

I'm confident Taylor Swift would approve.

River Island Pink Knot Kitten Heel Sandals
River Island
Pink Knot Kitten Heel Sandals

These heels are low enough to be comfortable dancing in—though it might be worth carrying emergency flats in your bag, just in case.

2. Halter Top + Hoops + Flared Trousers

What to wear to a concert: @alyssainthecity wears a halter-neck top and flares

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style Notes: If I was seeing Lana Del Rey this summer (a girl can dream), this is the mood I would be aiming for. Red is a confident colour, and I always want to feel my best after waiting months for a concert.

Shop the look:

With Jean Rose Top
With Jéan
Rose Top | Red

Let this top do all the talking.

Open 65 Mm Hoops
Pandora
Open 65 Mm Hoops

What's not to like?

Ankle-Length Trousers
H&M
Ankle-Length Trousers

These versatile trousers have hundreds of five-star reviews.

Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag
Charles & Keith
Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag

The perfect size for your phone, wallet and a lipgloss.

3. Bardot Top + Mini Skirt + Western Boots

What to wear to a concert: @amaka.hamelijnck wears a bardot top, mini skirt and western boots

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Headed somewhere sunny for a weekend of live music? Keep it lightweight and breezy with a simple top and white cotton skirt. Bonus points for the cowboy boots and belt bag.

Shop the look:

Ezlynn Knit Top
Reformation
Ezlynn Knit Top

You'll get so much wear out of this piece.

White Cotton Tiered Mini Skirt
New Look
White Cotton Tiered Mini Skirt

This has summer written all over it.

Pull & Bear Studded Belt Bag
pullandbear
Studded Belt Bag

Go hands-free with this nifty bag.

Tennessee Western Suede Knee-High Heeled Boots
DUNE
Tennessee Western Suede Knee-High Heeled Boots

Western boots have become a festival style staple.

4. Biker Jacket + Wide Jeans + Leopard Boots

What to wear to a concert: @raennlangas

(Image credit: @raennlangas)

Style Notes: Let's face it, if you're attending an outdoor concert in the UK, there's a good chance it'll be overcast with a nip in the air. Opt for boots over sandals and carry a biker jacket to toss on when the chill hits.

Shop the look:

Zara Cropped Biker Jacket
Zara
Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket

A Zara best-seller.

& Other Stories Flared Jeans
& Other Stories
Flared Jeans

There's something so cool and ‘70s about these jeans.

Tyler 60mm Leopard-Print Ankle Boots
Zadig&Voltaire
Tyler 60mm Leopard-Print Ankle Boots

Cool enough for whatever gig you're going to.

5. Beaded Top + Cargo Pants + Trainers

What to wear to a concert: @aimeesong

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: Torn between glam and laid-back aesthetics? You don't have to decide. Assemble a high-low look like Aimee's: party on the top, practical on the bottom.

Shop the look:

Bead-Embellished Cropped Stretch-Woven Top
MAJE
Bead-Embellished Cropped Stretch-Woven Top

This is a wearable work of art.

Levis 94 Baggy Cargos in Khaki
Levis
94 Baggy Cargos in Khaki

You'll be so comfortable wearing these all day.

Xt-4 Og Aurora Borealis Rubber-Trimmed Printed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
Xt-4 Og Aurora Borealis Rubber-Trimmed Printed Mesh Sneakers

Navigating muddy fields won't be a problem in these shoes.

Concert Outfit Inspiration
Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

