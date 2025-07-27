Blue Jeans and Tees Are Cute, But This Fresh Denim-and-Top Pairing Is Way More Modern

Inherently fresh, this rising outfit formula makes jeans and a top look especially elevated.

Influencers @brittanybathgate, @salome.mory, @maryljean wear white tops with white jeans.
(Image credit: @_jessicaskye, @salome.mory, @maryljean)
No one who sees me with any regularity will be even remotely surprised to hear this: despite writing about a revolving door of trends on a daily basis, at heart, I’m really just a jeans-and-a-tee kind of girl. I love the ease, the comfort and the unfussy energy that a great pair of blues and staple jersey bring to the table. It’s a failsafe formula I turn to week in and week out, tweaked slightly depending on my mood. One day it might be a soft T-shirt and classic blue denim, the next a more colourful baby tee and dark-blue wash jeans.

But lately, I’ve landed on a combination that feels like an evolution of my usual go-to: white tops paired with white jeans. It’s simple, yes, but also striking in its purity and freshness. I'll show you what I mean.

Influencer @salome.mory stands in front of a railing wearing a white peplum top with white jeans.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

There’s something inherently chic about wearing white head to toe. It reads as confident and considered, while still being just as effortless as throwing on your usual jeans and T-shirt. Whether you’re wearing a structured poplin shirt tucked into straight-leg white jeans, or a pretty lace blouse with a wide-leg pair, the look never feels too try-hard. In fact, it might be one of the easiest ways to appear instantly polished.

What I love most about this look is its versatility. Swap sandals for strappy heels, or a strapless top for a silky blouse, and you’ve immediately elevated the look. Plus, the all-white palette provides the perfect canvas for playful accessories—a raffia bag or stacked jewels will play beautifully against it.

Influencer @maryljean wears a white peplum top with white jeans a black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @maryljean)

If you're tempted to try this combination for yourself (and I highly recommend you do), there’s no shortage of options. On the high street, H&M and Zara are delivering beautifully cut white blouses, while Rixo has a range of breezy, pretty tops that feel perfect for warm weekends. For denim, look to Mango, Aligne and Reformation for crisp white jeans in silhouettes ranging from tailored to relaxed.

Influencer @_jessicaskye wears white jeans with a white sleeveless top.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

This combination has quietly become my warm-weather uniform. Read on to shop the chic styling combo below.

Shop White Tops and White Jeans:

Frill-Collar Blouse
H&M
Frill-Collar Blouse

Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Baggy High Jeans
H&M
Baggy High Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4—30.

Zw Collection Embroidered Romantic Blouse
Zara
Embroidered Romantic Blouse

This pretty romantic blouse makes basic jeans look so much more elevated.

Low Waist Wide Leg Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Low Waist Wide Leg Jeans

The low-rise cut gives these a casual energy that makes them perfect for off-duty styling.

Ellery - White
Rixo
Ellery Blouse

This comes in UK sizes 6—26.

High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Aligne
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans

I always come back to Aligne for their chic denim collection.

Prim Blouse - Off White
Damson Madder
Prim Blouse

Damson Madder's chic summer staples are a fashion person's favourites.

Slouchy Long-Length Jean
ME+EM
Slouchy Long-Length Jean

Style with mary janes or pair these with a strappy sandal.

Flowing Blouse With Lace Trim
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Blouse With Lace Trim

Shop this while it's on sale.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

These also come in ten other shades.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

