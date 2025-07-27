No one who sees me with any regularity will be even remotely surprised to hear this: despite writing about a revolving door of trends on a daily basis, at heart, I’m really just a jeans-and-a-tee kind of girl. I love the ease, the comfort and the unfussy energy that a great pair of blues and staple jersey bring to the table. It’s a failsafe formula I turn to week in and week out, tweaked slightly depending on my mood. One day it might be a soft T-shirt and classic blue denim, the next a more colourful baby tee and dark-blue wash jeans.
But lately, I’ve landed on a combination that feels like an evolution of my usual go-to: white tops paired with white jeans. It’s simple, yes, but also striking in its purity and freshness. I'll show you what I mean.
There’s something inherently chic about wearing white head to toe. It reads as confident and considered, while still being just as effortless as throwing on your usual jeans and T-shirt. Whether you’re wearing a structured poplin shirt tucked into straight-leg white jeans, or a pretty lace blouse with a wide-leg pair, the look never feels too try-hard. In fact, it might be one of the easiest ways to appear instantly polished.
What I love most about this look is its versatility. Swap sandals for strappy heels, or a strapless top for a silky blouse, and you’ve immediately elevated the look. Plus, the all-white palette provides the perfect canvas for playful accessories—a raffia bag or stacked jewels will play beautifully against it.
If you're tempted to try this combination for yourself (and I highly recommend you do), there’s no shortage of options. On the high street, H&M and Zara are delivering beautifully cut white blouses, while Rixo has a range of breezy, pretty tops that feel perfect for warm weekends. For denim, look to Mango, Aligne and Reformation for crisp white jeans in silhouettes ranging from tailored to relaxed.
This combination has quietly become my warm-weather uniform. Read on to shop the chic styling combo below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.