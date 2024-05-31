I'm a Modest Dresser, and I'll Certainly Be Copying These 10 Summer Outfits

To many, modest dressing in the summer may seem like an oxymoron. I get it—when the temperatures have surpassed 30°, no amount of clothing feels right. But those of us who adhere to a modest lifestyle have learned how to feel cool and simultaneously look chic, even in the middle of the summer. But sometimes, I have days when I struggle a bit to put outfits together, which is why I have an ongoing mood board where I'm always adding looks I want to re-create.

Summer dressing is hard for many, so I've shared my favourite looks below so you can join in with these fresh outfits. Even if you aren't a modest dresser, the ideas below are worth considering.

10 Modest Summer Outfits You Should Copy Immediately

1. T-Shirt Dress + Chunky Sandals

Modest Dressing

(Image credit: @humaa.hussain)

I've always found comfort in a T-shirt dress and sandals during the warmer months, the ease of it means I can go about my day without feeling hot and flustered—the fact it looks so chic is a bonus.

Shop the Look:

Relaxed T-Shirt Dress - Dark Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Relaxed T-Shirt Dress

I can think of so many ways to style this dress this summer—but first up will have to be with classic black sandals.

Jalen Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Leather Sandals

The internet has spoken, A.Emery sandals are the sandal brand to add into your summer roster.

2: Oversized Shirt + Waistcoat + Oversized Trousers

modest-summer-outfits-300809-1656387400374-main

(Image credit: @sallyomo)

Despite never considering myself a preppy person, I can't get enough of polished ensembles like this one. From the crisp poplin shirt to the coordinating vest and trousers, what is there not to love about this?

Shop the Look:

Relaxed Oxford Shirt - Light Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Relaxed Oxford Shirt

Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you that an oversized shirt is the best way to start your capsule wardrobe.

Tailored Linen Waistcoat
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Waistcoat

Who doesn't love a nice waistcoat and trousers set? I just love that I can make this warm weather staple a part of my modest wardrobe.

Tailored Linen Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Trousers

And the great thing is I can don these trousers with other looks too—think how cute and understated they'll look with a white Tee.

3: Printed Blouse + Skirt

modest-summer-outfits-300809-1656386024025-main

(Image credit: @monikh)

I'm always reluctant to clash prints, but this outfit has me ready to take the plunge. Printed maxi dresses can get repetitive, so I love this take on mixing prints with a maxi skirt.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Wrap Shirt
COS
Oversized Wrap Shirt

The varying shades of green, floral print and smooth material, it get a yes from me.

Animal Print Midi Skirt
ZARA
Animal Print Midi Skirt

Wouldn't this skirt look so cute worn to a summer garden party? Just finish the look up with a black clutch and some strappy heels.

4: Oversized Blazer + Linen Trousers + Chunky Trainers

modest-summer-outfits-300809-1656387389621-main

(Image credit: @salmajj)

Even in the summertime, I can't resist a blazer. To keep cool, opt for one that's light in colour and fabric.

Shop the look:

Oversized Blazer
H&M
Oversized Blazer

I love the elongated lapels and the single button closure, it just adds a little simplicity to the piece.

Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers

If you only take one thing away from me, it's to invest in these linen trousers. I can't tell you how comfortable they are.

Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers

Dad sneakers have a fan club of their own and I'm slowing about to join them with this pair.

Braided Barrel Shoulder Bag - Leather
COS
Braided Barrel Shoulder Bag

It's giving me Alaïa vibes but without the hefty price tag.

5: Cropped Blazer + Wide-Leg Trousers

modest-summer-outfits-300809-1656387396705-main

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Yes, another blazer look because one is just never enough. A full-on suiting look may come off too autumnal, but this cropped version seems perfect for this season. The strappy sandals and loose tank just seal the deal.

Shop the Look:

Cropped Wool Blazer
COS
Cropped Wool Blazer

Worn over a white tank or crew neck T-shirt is my favourite way to style cropped pieces.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers

The bigger the better I say, when it comes to wide-leg trousers—the styling possibilities are endless.

Mango Modest Dressing
Mango
Strappy Heeled Sandals

I love a 4-inch heel, but sometimes it's not practical at all, so these kitten heeled sandals are just what I need.

6: Pleated Top + Trousers

modest-summer-outfits-300809-1656387419755-main

(Image credit: @sincerelytahiry)

There's been an influx of plissé pieces on the market, and I'm not mad about it. While I only own a black plissé set, this outfit has convinced me to add a light-coloured one to my wardrobe for summer. The colourful satin scarf adds the finishing touch.

Shop the Look:

Bouloi Pleated Crepe Blouse
JOSEPH
Bouloi Pleated Crepe Blouse

I just love how the pleats fall on this top, it adds a whimsical effect that I so often lack in my looks.

The Pleated Chiffon Trousers
COS
The Pleated Chiffon Trousers

Paired with these trousers, ahh, I think I've found my newest summer outfit combo.

Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf
TOTEME
Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf

It's the recognisable Toteme logo without being super loud, for me—if you know, you know.

7: Linen Shirt + Cargo Skirt

modest-summer-outfits-300809-1656387402578-main

(Image credit: @noore)

Button-downs are my saviour in the summer, so I'm always looking for new ways to style them. This camp-style shirt over a maxi skirt just makes complete sense, and I'm surprised I've never put the two modest pieces together.

Shop the Look:

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

It looks equally good buttoned up as well, which is a bonus.

Paperbag Utility Skirt
COS
Paperbag Utility Skirt

The pockets are a nod to the early 2000s and so you know I couldn't help adding a little Y2K moment into the mix.

+ Paula's Ibiza Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

Pay day is almost here, so why not treat yourself to summer's It bag.

8: Linen Shirt + Trousers

modest-summer-outfits-300809-1656387409111-main

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

I don't have my next holiday planned yet, but I know this will be one of the looks I pack.

Shop the Look:

Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt
COS
Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt

I fell in love with the wide sleeves on this linen shirt, it just added another level of modesty that I look for in pieces.

Crew-Neck T-Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt

I will always stand by the power of a great white crew neck T-shirt and this Arket one takes the lead.

Lyocell Linen Trousers - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Lyocell Linen Trousers

Sun's out, linen trousers out, I'll be wearing these with a blouse, shirt and T-shirt this season.

+ Net Sustain Mio Leather Sandals
ST. AGNI
+ Net Sustain Mio Leather Sandals

The comfortable leather sole is what sold me on these editor loved St.Agni sandals.

9: Stripped T-shirt + Linen Trousers

modest-summer-outfits-300809-1656387513373-main

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Loose trousers look great with fitted tops, but I think they look even better with comfy T-shirts. Comfortable, classic, and chic—this look has the trifecta.

Shop the Look:

Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - White/blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Now all that is needed is a little bret hat and a neck scarf for a full Parisian outfit.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers

Every member of team Who What Wear UK has a pair of these trousers in different colours, now how's that for a selling point.

Classic Leather Belt
COS
Classic Leather Belt

Smooth, classic, gets the job done while still looking chic.

+ Net Sustain Leather Sandals
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain Leather Sandals

I already treated myself to these classic sandals and cannot wait to wear them to a friends garden party this weekend.

10: Oversized Shirt + Boyfriend Jeans

modest-summer-outfits-300809-1656387660041-main

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

While many of my saved looks are neutral, I'm not afraid of a pop of colour. Everyone owns a pair of straight-leg denim, and a fun-coloured shirt is an easy addition that looks so good.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Poplin Shirt - Pink - Arket Gb
Arket
Oversized Poplin Shirt

The lightweight fabric means it's a breeze to wear when the weather gets warmer.

The Ditcher Hover Boyfriend Jeans
MOTHER
The Ditcher Hover Boyfriend Jeans

The mother (no pun intended) of jeans! This boyfriend fit is my favourite when I want a little denim action.

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
