I'm a Modest Dresser, and I'll Certainly Be Copying These 10 Summer Outfits

To many, modest dressing in the summer may seem like an oxymoron. I get it—when the temperatures have surpassed 30°, no amount of clothing feels right. But those of us who adhere to a modest lifestyle have learned how to feel cool and simultaneously look chic, even in the middle of the summer. But sometimes, I have days when I struggle a bit to put outfits together, which is why I have an ongoing mood board where I'm always adding looks I want to re-create.

Summer dressing is hard for many, so I've shared my favourite looks below so you can join in with these fresh outfits. Even if you aren't a modest dresser, the ideas below are worth considering.

10 Modest Summer Outfits You Should Copy Immediately

1. T-Shirt Dress + Chunky Sandals

I've always found comfort in a T-shirt dress and sandals during the warmer months, the ease of it means I can go about my day without feeling hot and flustered—the fact it looks so chic is a bonus.

Shop the Look:

Arket Relaxed T-Shirt Dress £47 SHOP NOW I can think of so many ways to style this dress this summer—but first up will have to be with classic black sandals.

A.EMERY Jalen Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW The internet has spoken, A.Emery sandals are the sandal brand to add into your summer roster.

2: Oversized Shirt + Waistcoat + Oversized Trousers

Despite never considering myself a preppy person, I can't get enough of polished ensembles like this one. From the crisp poplin shirt to the coordinating vest and trousers, what is there not to love about this?

Shop the Look:

Arket Relaxed Oxford Shirt £77 SHOP NOW Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you that an oversized shirt is the best way to start your capsule wardrobe.

& Other Stories Tailored Linen Waistcoat £67 SHOP NOW Who doesn't love a nice waistcoat and trousers set? I just love that I can make this warm weather staple a part of my modest wardrobe.

& Other Stories Tailored Linen Trousers £87 SHOP NOW And the great thing is I can don these trousers with other looks too—think how cute and understated they'll look with a white Tee.

3: Printed Blouse + Skirt

(Image credit: @monikh)

I'm always reluctant to clash prints, but this outfit has me ready to take the plunge. Printed maxi dresses can get repetitive, so I love this take on mixing prints with a maxi skirt.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Wrap Shirt £85 SHOP NOW The varying shades of green, floral print and smooth material, it get a yes from me.

ZARA Animal Print Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Wouldn't this skirt look so cute worn to a summer garden party? Just finish the look up with a black clutch and some strappy heels.

4: Oversized Blazer + Linen Trousers + Chunky Trainers

Even in the summertime, I can't resist a blazer. To keep cool, opt for one that's light in colour and fabric.

Shop the look:

H&M Oversized Blazer £45 SHOP NOW I love the elongated lapels and the single button closure, it just adds a little simplicity to the piece.

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW If you only take one thing away from me, it's to invest in these linen trousers. I can't tell you how comfortable they are.

NEW BALANCE Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers £220 SHOP NOW Dad sneakers have a fan club of their own and I'm slowing about to join them with this pair.

COS Braided Barrel Shoulder Bag £110 SHOP NOW It's giving me Alaïa vibes but without the hefty price tag.

5: Cropped Blazer + Wide-Leg Trousers

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Yes, another blazer look because one is just never enough. A full-on suiting look may come off too autumnal, but this cropped version seems perfect for this season. The strappy sandals and loose tank just seal the deal.

Shop the Look:

COS Cropped Wool Blazer £135 SHOP NOW Worn over a white tank or crew neck T-shirt is my favourite way to style cropped pieces.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW The bigger the better I say, when it comes to wide-leg trousers—the styling possibilities are endless.

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW I love a 4-inch heel, but sometimes it's not practical at all, so these kitten heeled sandals are just what I need.

6: Pleated Top + Trousers

(Image credit: @sincerelytahiry)

There's been an influx of plissé pieces on the market, and I'm not mad about it. While I only own a black plissé set, this outfit has convinced me to add a light-coloured one to my wardrobe for summer. The colourful satin scarf adds the finishing touch.

Shop the Look:

JOSEPH Bouloi Pleated Crepe Blouse £325 SHOP NOW I just love how the pleats fall on this top, it adds a whimsical effect that I so often lack in my looks.

COS The Pleated Chiffon Trousers £225 SHOP NOW Paired with these trousers, ahh, I think I've found my newest summer outfit combo.

TOTEME Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf £170 SHOP NOW It's the recognisable Toteme logo without being super loud, for me—if you know, you know.

7: Linen Shirt + Cargo Skirt

(Image credit: @noore)

Button-downs are my saviour in the summer, so I'm always looking for new ways to style them. This camp-style shirt over a maxi skirt just makes complete sense, and I'm surprised I've never put the two modest pieces together.

Shop the Look:

H&M Linen Shirt £22 SHOP NOW It looks equally good buttoned up as well, which is a bonus.

COS Paperbag Utility Skirt £95 SHOP NOW The pockets are a nod to the early 2000s and so you know I couldn't help adding a little Y2K moment into the mix.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote £595 SHOP NOW Pay day is almost here, so why not treat yourself to summer's It bag.

8: Linen Shirt + Trousers

I don't have my next holiday planned yet, but I know this will be one of the looks I pack.

Shop the Look:

COS Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt £75 SHOP NOW I fell in love with the wide sleeves on this linen shirt, it just added another level of modesty that I look for in pieces.

Arket Crew-Neck T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW I will always stand by the power of a great white crew neck T-shirt and this Arket one takes the lead.

Arket Lyocell Linen Trousers £87 SHOP NOW Sun's out, linen trousers out, I'll be wearing these with a blouse, shirt and T-shirt this season.

ST. AGNI + Net Sustain Mio Leather Sandals £195 SHOP NOW The comfortable leather sole is what sold me on these editor loved St.Agni sandals.

9: Stripped T-shirt + Linen Trousers

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Loose trousers look great with fitted tops, but I think they look even better with comfy T-shirts. Comfortable, classic, and chic—this look has the trifecta.

Shop the Look:

Arket Long-Sleeve T-Shirt £57 SHOP NOW Now all that is needed is a little bret hat and a neck scarf for a full Parisian outfit.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW Every member of team Who What Wear UK has a pair of these trousers in different colours, now how's that for a selling point.

COS Classic Leather Belt £55 SHOP NOW Smooth, classic, gets the job done while still looking chic.

TOTEME + Net Sustain Leather Sandals £370 SHOP NOW I already treated myself to these classic sandals and cannot wait to wear them to a friends garden party this weekend.

10: Oversized Shirt + Boyfriend Jeans

While many of my saved looks are neutral, I'm not afraid of a pop of colour. Everyone owns a pair of straight-leg denim, and a fun-coloured shirt is an easy addition that looks so good.

Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized Poplin Shirt £35 SHOP NOW The lightweight fabric means it's a breeze to wear when the weather gets warmer.