I'm a Modest Dresser, and I'll Certainly Be Copying These 10 Summer Outfits
To many, modest dressing in the summer may seem like an oxymoron. I get it—when the temperatures have surpassed 30°, no amount of clothing feels right. But those of us who adhere to a modest lifestyle have learned how to feel cool and simultaneously look chic, even in the middle of the summer. But sometimes, I have days when I struggle a bit to put outfits together, which is why I have an ongoing mood board where I'm always adding looks I want to re-create.
Summer dressing is hard for many, so I've shared my favourite looks below so you can join in with these fresh outfits. Even if you aren't a modest dresser, the ideas below are worth considering.
10 Modest Summer Outfits You Should Copy Immediately
1. T-Shirt Dress + Chunky Sandals
I've always found comfort in a T-shirt dress and sandals during the warmer months, the ease of it means I can go about my day without feeling hot and flustered—the fact it looks so chic is a bonus.
Shop the Look:
I can think of so many ways to style this dress this summer—but first up will have to be with classic black sandals.
The internet has spoken, A.Emery sandals are the sandal brand to add into your summer roster.
2: Oversized Shirt + Waistcoat + Oversized Trousers
Despite never considering myself a preppy person, I can't get enough of polished ensembles like this one. From the crisp poplin shirt to the coordinating vest and trousers, what is there not to love about this?
Shop the Look:
Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you that an oversized shirt is the best way to start your capsule wardrobe.
Who doesn't love a nice waistcoat and trousers set? I just love that I can make this warm weather staple a part of my modest wardrobe.
And the great thing is I can don these trousers with other looks too—think how cute and understated they'll look with a white Tee.
3: Printed Blouse + Skirt
I'm always reluctant to clash prints, but this outfit has me ready to take the plunge. Printed maxi dresses can get repetitive, so I love this take on mixing prints with a maxi skirt.
Shop the Look:
The varying shades of green, floral print and smooth material, it get a yes from me.
Wouldn't this skirt look so cute worn to a summer garden party? Just finish the look up with a black clutch and some strappy heels.
4: Oversized Blazer + Linen Trousers + Chunky Trainers
Even in the summertime, I can't resist a blazer. To keep cool, opt for one that's light in colour and fabric.
Shop the look:
I love the elongated lapels and the single button closure, it just adds a little simplicity to the piece.
If you only take one thing away from me, it's to invest in these linen trousers. I can't tell you how comfortable they are.
Dad sneakers have a fan club of their own and I'm slowing about to join them with this pair.
5: Cropped Blazer + Wide-Leg Trousers
Yes, another blazer look because one is just never enough. A full-on suiting look may come off too autumnal, but this cropped version seems perfect for this season. The strappy sandals and loose tank just seal the deal.
Shop the Look:
Worn over a white tank or crew neck T-shirt is my favourite way to style cropped pieces.
The bigger the better I say, when it comes to wide-leg trousers—the styling possibilities are endless.
I love a 4-inch heel, but sometimes it's not practical at all, so these kitten heeled sandals are just what I need.
6: Pleated Top + Trousers
There's been an influx of plissé pieces on the market, and I'm not mad about it. While I only own a black plissé set, this outfit has convinced me to add a light-coloured one to my wardrobe for summer. The colourful satin scarf adds the finishing touch.
Shop the Look:
I just love how the pleats fall on this top, it adds a whimsical effect that I so often lack in my looks.
Paired with these trousers, ahh, I think I've found my newest summer outfit combo.
It's the recognisable Toteme logo without being super loud, for me—if you know, you know.
7: Linen Shirt + Cargo Skirt
Button-downs are my saviour in the summer, so I'm always looking for new ways to style them. This camp-style shirt over a maxi skirt just makes complete sense, and I'm surprised I've never put the two modest pieces together.
Shop the Look:
The pockets are a nod to the early 2000s and so you know I couldn't help adding a little Y2K moment into the mix.
Pay day is almost here, so why not treat yourself to summer's It bag.
8: Linen Shirt + Trousers
I don't have my next holiday planned yet, but I know this will be one of the looks I pack.
Shop the Look:
I fell in love with the wide sleeves on this linen shirt, it just added another level of modesty that I look for in pieces.
I will always stand by the power of a great white crew neck T-shirt and this Arket one takes the lead.
Sun's out, linen trousers out, I'll be wearing these with a blouse, shirt and T-shirt this season.
The comfortable leather sole is what sold me on these editor loved St.Agni sandals.
9: Stripped T-shirt + Linen Trousers
Loose trousers look great with fitted tops, but I think they look even better with comfy T-shirts. Comfortable, classic, and chic—this look has the trifecta.
Shop the Look:
Now all that is needed is a little bret hat and a neck scarf for a full Parisian outfit.
Every member of team Who What Wear UK has a pair of these trousers in different colours, now how's that for a selling point.
I already treated myself to these classic sandals and cannot wait to wear them to a friends garden party this weekend.
10: Oversized Shirt + Boyfriend Jeans
While many of my saved looks are neutral, I'm not afraid of a pop of colour. Everyone owns a pair of straight-leg denim, and a fun-coloured shirt is an easy addition that looks so good.
Shop the Look:
The lightweight fabric means it's a breeze to wear when the weather gets warmer.
The mother (no pun intended) of jeans! This boyfriend fit is my favourite when I want a little denim action.
