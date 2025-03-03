Suddenly, Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing These Anti-Trend Shoes

Do you ever look at your wardrobe and say to yourself, "I have no practical shoes to wear?" Because let me tell you, I sure have. Curating a collection of fashionable and functional footwear can sometimes be challenging, even for an editor. I'm often swayed to test-drive another shoe trend easily or even buy another pair of heels (despite already owning too many that are far too uncomfortable). So you can understand why the need to invest in timeless and comfortable shoes is of the utmost importance, and luckily for me, one shoe style has made a subtle comeback: Mary Jane shoes. It's not that this classic shoe ever went out of style, but with the focus on trendier styles (ahem, platform sandals and ballet flats), the Mary Jane shoe style wasn't entirely a part of the conversation.

Considering that these shoes have been spotted in recent runway collections and the fashion set has fastidiously taken up wearing them, it's safe to say that Mary Janes are starting to get the recognition they deserve. After all, this style is arguably one of the best shoe purchases you can make, but it also has infinite styling possibilities. In an effort to prove my point, I've rounded up 5 Mary-Jane-shoe outfits that can be worn year-round and shopped out the key pieces needed to re-create the looks for yourself. Buckle up. After you read this, you'll no longer be able to say you have no comfy yet cute shoe options.

1. Blazer + Tank + Skinny Jeans + Mary Jane Flats

aida.bdji

(Image credit: @aida.bdji)

Style Notes: A neutral palette always looks polished, and this outfit is no exception. The sharp tailoring of a cream blazer balances the casual nature of black skinny jeans, while cream Mary Jane flats keep things feeling fresh and modern. Opt for a fitted tank underneath for a streamlined silhouette—ideal for workdays and weekend plans alike.

Bea Oversized Cady Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Oversized Cady Blazer

An oversized blazer instantly elevates any outfit.

Rib Racer Tank Top
Arket
Rib Racer Tank Top

A classic layering piece with a sleek fit

Skinny High Jeans
H&M
Skinny High Jeans

A timeless denim staple for a polished look.

Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps

A chic and comfortable option for everyday wear.

2. Bomber Jacket + Turtleneck + Midi Skirt + Mary Jane Flats with Socks

nlmarilyn

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: This outfit plays with proportions, mixing the cool, oversized feel of a bomber jacket with the elegance of a black midi skirt. The white turtleneck adds contrast and warmth, while white socks with black Mary Jane flats lend a playful, vintage-inspired touch. A great option for transitional dressing, this look is both cosy and fashion-forward.

Topshop Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket in Black
Topshop
Topshop Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket in Black

This adds an effortless, off-duty feel.

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

A layering essential that feels both classic and modern.

Soft Interlock Midi Skirt
ZARA
Soft Interlock Midi Skirt

Flattering and versatile, this skirt works year-round.

Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

I love!

3. Cardigan + Light Wash Jeans + Block-Heel Mary Janes + Bucket Bag

victoriaptrsn

(Image credit: @victoriaptrsn)

Style Notes: For a pop of colour, a red cardigan pairs beautifully with light-wash jeans. A nod to classic French-girl style, this look is elevated with red block-heel Mary Janes, which add polish while still being practical. A light bucket bag keeps the outfit grounded and neutral, allowing the red tones to shine.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Did someone say French girl looks?

'90s Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

A straight-leg denim choice that pairs perfectly with vibrant hues.

Friends Like These Red Standard Fit Low Block Heel Double Strap Mary Jane Court Shoes
Friends Like These
Block Heel Double Strap Mary Jane Court Shoes

A statement shoe.

Numéro Huit - Textured Camel
Polène
Numéro Huit - Textured Camel

A versatile, everyday bag that complements warm tones.

4. Midi Dress + Cardigan + Mary Janes + Mini Bag

lefevrediary

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: A midi dress exudes elegance, and when paired with a cream cardigan, the result is a soft, sophisticated look that works year-round. Black Mary Janes and a matching mini bag add contrast, creating a balanced outfit that's ideal for brunch dates or city strolls.

Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
DÔEN
Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

A WWW editor favourite.

Aura Cotton Cardigan
Reformation
Aura Cotton Cardigan

A cosy layer that keeps the look polished yet relaxed.

Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

A classic shoe choice with endless styling possibilities.

Pull&bear Shoulder Bag With Skinny Strap in Black
Pull&Bear
Shoulder Bag With Skinny Strap in Black

A '90s finishing touch for day or evening.

5. Chunky Knit + Suede Mini Skirt + Brown Mary Janes + Shoulder Bag

styledsara

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: Textured layers make for the perfect transitional outfit, and this combination of a chunky knit and suede mini skirt hits all the right notes. Brown Mary Janes add a touch of vintage charm, while a brown or tan shoulder bag ties everything together.

Ophelia Sweater in Wool and Cashmere
The Row
Ophelia Sweater in Wool and Cashmere

My favourite jumper of all time.

Mini Skirt
H&M
Mini Skirt

Adds texture and sophistication to your outfit.

Velvet Mary Jane Flats
VIBI VENEZIA
Velvet Mary Jane Flats

A subtle, retro-inspired take on the trend.

The Tokyo | Tan Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Tokyo in Tan Smooth

This is next on my wish-list.

