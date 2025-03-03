Suddenly, Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing These Anti-Trend Shoes
Do you ever look at your wardrobe and say to yourself, "I have no practical shoes to wear?" Because let me tell you, I sure have. Curating a collection of fashionable and functional footwear can sometimes be challenging, even for an editor. I'm often swayed to test-drive another shoe trend easily or even buy another pair of heels (despite already owning too many that are far too uncomfortable). So you can understand why the need to invest in timeless and comfortable shoes is of the utmost importance, and luckily for me, one shoe style has made a subtle comeback: Mary Jane shoes. It's not that this classic shoe ever went out of style, but with the focus on trendier styles (ahem, platform sandals and ballet flats), the Mary Jane shoe style wasn't entirely a part of the conversation.
Considering that these shoes have been spotted in recent runway collections and the fashion set has fastidiously taken up wearing them, it's safe to say that Mary Janes are starting to get the recognition they deserve. After all, this style is arguably one of the best shoe purchases you can make, but it also has infinite styling possibilities. In an effort to prove my point, I've rounded up 5 Mary-Jane-shoe outfits that can be worn year-round and shopped out the key pieces needed to re-create the looks for yourself. Buckle up. After you read this, you'll no longer be able to say you have no comfy yet cute shoe options.
Shop Chic Mary-Jane Outfits:
1. Blazer + Tank + Skinny Jeans + Mary Jane Flats
Style Notes: A neutral palette always looks polished, and this outfit is no exception. The sharp tailoring of a cream blazer balances the casual nature of black skinny jeans, while cream Mary Jane flats keep things feeling fresh and modern. Opt for a fitted tank underneath for a streamlined silhouette—ideal for workdays and weekend plans alike.
Shop the Look
2. Bomber Jacket + Turtleneck + Midi Skirt + Mary Jane Flats with Socks
Style Notes: This outfit plays with proportions, mixing the cool, oversized feel of a bomber jacket with the elegance of a black midi skirt. The white turtleneck adds contrast and warmth, while white socks with black Mary Jane flats lend a playful, vintage-inspired touch. A great option for transitional dressing, this look is both cosy and fashion-forward.
Shop the Look:
This adds an effortless, off-duty feel.
3. Cardigan + Light Wash Jeans + Block-Heel Mary Janes + Bucket Bag
Style Notes: For a pop of colour, a red cardigan pairs beautifully with light-wash jeans. A nod to classic French-girl style, this look is elevated with red block-heel Mary Janes, which add polish while still being practical. A light bucket bag keeps the outfit grounded and neutral, allowing the red tones to shine.
Shop the Look:
A straight-leg denim choice that pairs perfectly with vibrant hues.
4. Midi Dress + Cardigan + Mary Janes + Mini Bag
Style Notes: A midi dress exudes elegance, and when paired with a cream cardigan, the result is a soft, sophisticated look that works year-round. Black Mary Janes and a matching mini bag add contrast, creating a balanced outfit that's ideal for brunch dates or city strolls.
Shop the Look:
5. Chunky Knit + Suede Mini Skirt + Brown Mary Janes + Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: Textured layers make for the perfect transitional outfit, and this combination of a chunky knit and suede mini skirt hits all the right notes. Brown Mary Janes add a touch of vintage charm, while a brown or tan shoulder bag ties everything together.
Shop the Look:
This post was originally published at an earlier date and has since been updated.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing.
