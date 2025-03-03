Suddenly, Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing These Anti-Trend Shoes

Do you ever look at your wardrobe and say to yourself, "I have no practical shoes to wear?" Because let me tell you, I sure have. Curating a collection of fashionable and functional footwear can sometimes be challenging, even for an editor. I'm often swayed to test-drive another shoe trend easily or even buy another pair of heels (despite already owning too many that are far too uncomfortable). So you can understand why the need to invest in timeless and comfortable shoes is of the utmost importance, and luckily for me, one shoe style has made a subtle comeback: Mary Jane shoes. It's not that this classic shoe ever went out of style, but with the focus on trendier styles (ahem, platform sandals and ballet flats), the Mary Jane shoe style wasn't entirely a part of the conversation.

Considering that these shoes have been spotted in recent runway collections and the fashion set has fastidiously taken up wearing them, it's safe to say that Mary Janes are starting to get the recognition they deserve. After all, this style is arguably one of the best shoe purchases you can make, but it also has infinite styling possibilities. In an effort to prove my point, I've rounded up 5 Mary-Jane-shoe outfits that can be worn year-round and shopped out the key pieces needed to re-create the looks for yourself. Buckle up. After you read this, you'll no longer be able to say you have no comfy yet cute shoe options.

Shop Chic Mary-Jane Outfits:

1. Blazer + Tank + Skinny Jeans + Mary Jane Flats

Style Notes: A neutral palette always looks polished, and this outfit is no exception. The sharp tailoring of a cream blazer balances the casual nature of black skinny jeans, while cream Mary Jane flats keep things feeling fresh and modern. Opt for a fitted tank underneath for a streamlined silhouette—ideal for workdays and weekend plans alike.

Shop the Look

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Oversized Cady Blazer £275 SHOP NOW An oversized blazer instantly elevates any outfit.

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW A classic layering piece with a sleek fit

H&M Skinny High Jeans £20 SHOP NOW A timeless denim staple for a polished look.

M&S Collection Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW A chic and comfortable option for everyday wear.

2. Bomber Jacket + Turtleneck + Midi Skirt + Mary Jane Flats with Socks

Style Notes: This outfit plays with proportions, mixing the cool, oversized feel of a bomber jacket with the elegance of a black midi skirt. The white turtleneck adds contrast and warmth, while white socks with black Mary Jane flats lend a playful, vintage-inspired touch. A great option for transitional dressing, this look is both cosy and fashion-forward.

Shop the Look:

Topshop Topshop Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket in Black £70 SHOP NOW This adds an effortless, off-duty feel.

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £55 SHOP NOW A layering essential that feels both classic and modern.

ZARA Soft Interlock Midi Skirt £20 SHOP NOW Flattering and versatile, this skirt works year-round.

AEYDE Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £290 SHOP NOW I love!

3. Cardigan + Light Wash Jeans + Block-Heel Mary Janes + Bucket Bag

Style Notes: For a pop of colour, a red cardigan pairs beautifully with light-wash jeans. A nod to classic French-girl style, this look is elevated with red block-heel Mary Janes, which add polish while still being practical. A light bucket bag keeps the outfit grounded and neutral, allowing the red tones to shine.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW Did someone say French girl looks?

AGOLDE '90s Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £300 SHOP NOW A straight-leg denim choice that pairs perfectly with vibrant hues.

Friends Like These Block Heel Double Strap Mary Jane Court Shoes £38 SHOP NOW A statement shoe.

Polène Numéro Huit - Textured Camel £380 SHOP NOW A versatile, everyday bag that complements warm tones.

4. Midi Dress + Cardigan + Mary Janes + Mini Bag

Style Notes: A midi dress exudes elegance, and when paired with a cream cardigan, the result is a soft, sophisticated look that works year-round. Black Mary Janes and a matching mini bag add contrast, creating a balanced outfit that's ideal for brunch dates or city strolls.

Shop the Look:

DÔEN Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £270 SHOP NOW A WWW editor favourite.

Reformation Aura Cotton Cardigan £168 SHOP NOW A cosy layer that keeps the look polished yet relaxed.

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £22 SHOP NOW A classic shoe choice with endless styling possibilities.

Pull&Bear Shoulder Bag With Skinny Strap in Black £16 SHOP NOW A '90s finishing touch for day or evening.

5. Chunky Knit + Suede Mini Skirt + Brown Mary Janes + Shoulder Bag

Style Notes: Textured layers make for the perfect transitional outfit, and this combination of a chunky knit and suede mini skirt hits all the right notes. Brown Mary Janes add a touch of vintage charm, while a brown or tan shoulder bag ties everything together.

Shop the Look:

The Row Ophelia Sweater in Wool and Cashmere £1440 SHOP NOW My favourite jumper of all time.

H&M Mini Skirt £23 SHOP NOW Adds texture and sophistication to your outfit.

VIBI VENEZIA Velvet Mary Jane Flats £95 SHOP NOW A subtle, retro-inspired take on the trend.

Demellier The Tokyo in Tan Smooth £345 SHOP NOW This is next on my wish-list.

This post was originally published at an earlier date and has since been updated.