I Keep Seeing This Chic Summer Dress on Stylish Women—And It’s Surprisingly Affordable

One of the best parts of my job is working alongside an array of stylish women. Each day when we head into the office, outfit inspiration is in full effect, and there's often a conversation about someone's latest purchase or recent Vinted find. This week, the conversation was focused on a dress that our social media editor, Megan, was wearing. With a soft blue shade, shirred bodice and drop-waist silhouette, no one could believe that it was a high street find. Immediately, I added the ASOS Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress (£34) to my wish list.

With summer in full force, my attention continues to be drawn to dresses. It's a section of my wardrobe that is seriously lacking, but building up my collection takes time and consideration. I'd say I'm quite a picky shopper, especially when it comes to a good frock. I want an elegant look, considered design details and an ease in silhouette that suits the hottest summer days. Thankfully, this dress ticks all the boxes.

Composed of 100% cotton, this is a dress that will work hard in your summer capsule wardrobe. Forgoing tight-fitting styles on the warmest days, the shirred bodice fits comfortably to the body, with a drop-waist silhouette to add a contemporary edge. Of course, ASOS has thought of everything with adjustable straps that also cross at the back to become a design feature as well as a useful detail. The silhouette is a maxi length, and for reference, Megan is 5'9".

Whilst it was Megan's soft blue shade that drew my attention, this dress comes in an array of bold colours as well as a gingham style. Already, it's a dress that has sold out quickly, but a recent restock means this might just be your chance to add this timeless summer dress to your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to shop the ASOS Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi dress, and shop more high street dresses we adore right now.

Shop the ASOS Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress

ASOS Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Steel Blue £34 SHOP NOW Megan's exact dress. ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Chocolate £34 SHOP NOW This deep brown shade is so chic. ASOS DESIGN Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Chocolate Gingham £34 SHOP NOW I have a feeling that this gingham style will sell out fast. ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Black £32 SHOP NOW A black summer dress is just so versatile. ASOS Design Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Green £34 SHOP NOW Throw on, add some sandals and grab your trusty basket bag. ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Bright Red £34 SHOP NOW For those looking for a vibrant pop of colour.

