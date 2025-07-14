I Keep Seeing This Chic Summer Dress on Stylish Women—And It’s Surprisingly Affordable
A pretty shade, 100% cotton composition and easy throw-on style—this is the high street dress I want to wear on repeat this summer.
One of the best parts of my job is working alongside an array of stylish women. Each day when we head into the office, outfit inspiration is in full effect, and there's often a conversation about someone's latest purchase or recent Vinted find. This week, the conversation was focused on a dress that our social media editor, Megan, was wearing. With a soft blue shade, shirred bodice and drop-waist silhouette, no one could believe that it was a high street find. Immediately, I added the ASOS Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress (£34) to my wish list.
With summer in full force, my attention continues to be drawn to dresses. It's a section of my wardrobe that is seriously lacking, but building up my collection takes time and consideration. I'd say I'm quite a picky shopper, especially when it comes to a good frock. I want an elegant look, considered design details and an ease in silhouette that suits the hottest summer days. Thankfully, this dress ticks all the boxes.
Composed of 100% cotton, this is a dress that will work hard in your summer capsule wardrobe. Forgoing tight-fitting styles on the warmest days, the shirred bodice fits comfortably to the body, with a drop-waist silhouette to add a contemporary edge. Of course, ASOS has thought of everything with adjustable straps that also cross at the back to become a design feature as well as a useful detail. The silhouette is a maxi length, and for reference, Megan is 5'9".
Whilst it was Megan's soft blue shade that drew my attention, this dress comes in an array of bold colours as well as a gingham style. Already, it's a dress that has sold out quickly, but a recent restock means this might just be your chance to add this timeless summer dress to your wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to shop the ASOS Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi dress, and shop more high street dresses we adore right now.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
