I Keep Seeing This Chic Summer Dress on Stylish Women—And It’s Surprisingly Affordable

One of the best parts of my job is working alongside an array of stylish women. Each day when we head into the office, outfit inspiration is in full effect, and there's often a conversation about someone's latest purchase or recent Vinted find. This week, the conversation was focused on a dress that our social media editor, Megan, was wearing. With a soft blue shade, shirred bodice and drop-waist silhouette, no one could believe that it was a high street find. Immediately, I added the ASOS Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress (£34) to my wish list.

With summer in full force, my attention continues to be drawn to dresses. It's a section of my wardrobe that is seriously lacking, but building up my collection takes time and consideration. I'd say I'm quite a picky shopper, especially when it comes to a good frock. I want an elegant look, considered design details and an ease in silhouette that suits the hottest summer days. Thankfully, this dress ticks all the boxes.

Composed of 100% cotton, this is a dress that will work hard in your summer capsule wardrobe. Forgoing tight-fitting styles on the warmest days, the shirred bodice fits comfortably to the body, with a drop-waist silhouette to add a contemporary edge. Of course, ASOS has thought of everything with adjustable straps that also cross at the back to become a design feature as well as a useful detail. The silhouette is a maxi length, and for reference, Megan is 5'9".

Whilst it was Megan's soft blue shade that drew my attention, this dress comes in an array of bold colours as well as a gingham style. Already, it's a dress that has sold out quickly, but a recent restock means this might just be your chance to add this timeless summer dress to your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to shop the ASOS Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi dress, and shop more high street dresses we adore right now.

Shop the ASOS Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress

ASOS Design, Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Steel Blue
ASOS Design
Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Steel Blue

Megan's exact dress.

Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Chocolate
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Chocolate

This deep brown shade is so chic.

Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Chocolate Gingham
ASOS DESIGN
Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Chocolate Gingham

I have a feeling that this gingham style will sell out fast.

Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Black

A black summer dress is just so versatile.

ASOS Design, Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Green
ASOS Design
Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Green

Throw on, add some sandals and grab your trusty basket bag.

Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Bright Red
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Scoop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back in Bright Red

For those looking for a vibrant pop of colour.

Shop More High Street Dresses We Adore

asos,

ASOS Design
Dropped Waist Maxi Dress in Black

Another ASOS dress that is currently on my wish list.

Khaki Green Strappy Shirred Jersey Maxi Dress
Next
Khaki Green Strappy Shirred Jersey Maxi Dress

Style with sandals in the daytime or take to evening with elevated mules.

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
Free People
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi

The beloved Onda dress comes in so many great colours.

Pleated Fluid Maxi Dress
COS
Pleated Fluid Maxi Dress

Trust COS to create a dress that is equal part elegant and sleek.

Black Check Print Strappy Corset Midi Dress
New Look
Black Check Print Strappy Corset Midi Dress

This dress will be trending in no time.

Butter Yellow Shirred Halter Neck Tizzy Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Butter Yellow Shirred Halter Neck Tizzy Midi Dress

Celebrate the sunshine with a soft yellow dress.

Blaire Dress in Light Blue - 4
Omnes
Blaire Dress in Light Blue

So many editors turn to Omnes for chic dresses.

Renee Contrast Dress - Navy
Saint and Sofia
Renee Contrast Dress - Navy

A classic tank dress in an enduringly elegant navy shade.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

