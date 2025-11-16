Sorry, Flats, Stylish People Everywhere Are Wearing These Party-Ready Heels Trends Instead Right Now

From statement prints to classy slingbacks, these are the winter heels trends worth trying this season.

Winter heeled shoe trends - hero
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

When it comes to winter wardrobe staples, most of us default to the practical pieces—the warmest coat, the chunkiest knit, the boots we trust in bad weather. But lately I’ve been noticing how much impact the right-heeled shoe can have, especially at this time of year. A great heel instantly elevates simple winter outfits, making them feel intentional as well as practical. Plus, with party season literally around the corner, I've been thinking about heeled shoes more than ever before.

This season, I’ve found myself reaching for heels more often than usual—sometimes a walkable kitten heel to dress up jeans, sometimes a cute mule with a midi skirt, and sometimes a statement boot that transforms an otherwise minimal look. Heels have been the perfect reminder that winter fashion doesn’t have to be functional-only.

Winter heeled shoe trends

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

After spending some time scrolling through street style and the feeds of my favourite fashion people, five heeled shoe trends kept showing up. They’re wearable, they’re surprisingly versatile, and they offer fresh ways to breathe life into the winter basics I rely on year after year.

Below, I’m breaking down the winter heeled shoe trends that are worth trying this season.

1. Pointed Toe Slingbacks

Winter heeled shoe trends

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Sharp, minimalist and endlessly versatile — pointed slingbacks are the classy shoe of choice this winter. They bridge the gap between day and night, pairing just as well with tailored trousers as they do with dresses.

Shop the Trend:

2. Leopard Heels

Winter heeled shoe trends

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Leopard continues its quiet reign as fashion’s favourite print. A classic pair of printed heels or boots instantly livens up winter layers, adding a confident, playful edge to polished outfits.

Shop the Trend:

3. Chunky Toes + Ankle-Strap Heels

Winter heeled shoe trends

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: Chunky ankle-strap heels are offering a fresh alternative to delicate pumps. Their bold silhouette feels both modern and grounded—perfect for balancing out sleek 'fits.

Shop the Trend:

4. Brown Heeled Boots

Winter heeled shoe trends

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Style Notes: Brown is officially rivalling black this winter. A rich-toned heeled boot feels both timeless and elevated, and works as well with chunky knit dresses as it does with straight-leg jeans.

Shop the Trend:

5. Embellished Heels

Winter heeled shoe trends

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Embellished shoes are here to add a touch of sparkle to otherwise minimal looks. From studded crystals to pretty buckles, this trend (can I even call it that?!) proves that even the simplest outfit can be party-ready with the right pair of heels.

Shop the Trend:

Explore More:
Katie Sims

Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸