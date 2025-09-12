This Just In: The Denim Wash That’s About to Dominate Every Cool Outfit This Fall

There’s a new denim wash taking over, and it’s about to make every denim outfit you wear this fall feel instantly cooler. Forget pristine, just-pressed jeans—the style set is gravitating toward what we’re calling dirty denim. Think a lived-in, slightly dingy wash that looks like your jeans have been worn in all the right ways. The subtle fading across the hips and thighs gives off an effortless, “I’ve had these forever” energy that feels equal parts nostalgic and modern.
What makes dirty denim so appealing is its inherent nonchalance. Where crisp blue or inky black denim can read polished, this wash leans into a grittier aesthetic that’s surprisingly versatile. Whether you’re pairing it with a sharp blazer and pointed flats for contrast, or doubling down with a vintage tee and boots, the vibe is effortlessly undone. It’s the type of denim that doesn’t need much styling to look vibey—its lived-in feel does the heavy lifting.
Fashion insiders are already championing the wash as the new must-own, and it’s not hard to see why. The dingy undertones make any outfit feel cooler, almost as if you plucked your jeans from a vintage archive. Plus, dirty denim is seasonless—it works with a lightweight tank now and looks just as good tucked into a sleek coat once the temperatures drop. It’s a subtle departure from the dark-wash jeans dominating recent seasons, but one that feels refreshing and wearable.
If you’re ready to test-drive the look, start with a relaxed straight-leg or wide-leg silhouette in a dirty wash. Balance out the rugged vibe with refined pieces—think structured tailoring, luxe leather accessories, or sharp heels. Come fall, expect to see this wash (ranging from a slightly 'dirty' hue to full-on 'dirty' dyes) everywhere, from street style to your favorite retailers’ new arrivals. Dirty denim is the not-so-clean upgrade that’s about to influence every wardrobe.
See how to style the latest denim trend and shop the ‘dirty’ wash along the way.
Get the look: Suede jacket + Dirty denim jeans + Black boots
We the Free
Risk Taker Mid-Rise Jeans
Get the look: Long blazer jacket + White tank + Dirty denim jeans
Levi's
501® '90s Jeans
Get the look: Plaid button-down shirt + Dirty denim jeans + Brown suede bag
R13
Jane Jeans
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Dirty denim jeans + Oversized bag
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Ripped Baggy Folded Jeans
Get the look: Moto jacket + Denim button-down shirt + Dirty denim jeans
Nili Lotan
Salome Jeans
Get the look: Simple black top + Dirty denim jeans + Sandals
Silver Jeans Co.
Elyse Curvy Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Cropped denim shirt + Dirty denim jeans + Pointed-toe heels
Good American
Soft Tech Good Waist Palazzo Jeans
Get the look: Dirty denim jeans + Matching denim jacket + Sleek black boots
Rag & Bone
Saige Low Rise Full Relaxed Straight Jeans
Get the look: Fringe jacket + Dirty denim jeans + Suede boots
SMYTHE
Owl High Rise Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Oversized T-shirt + Dirty denim jeans + Leather belt
Paige
Cameron Ankle Jeans
Get the look: Puffy coat + Dirty denim jeans + Pointed-toe flats
L'agence
Scottie Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Knit zip-up sweater + Cropped tank + Dirty denim jeans
Veronica Beard Jean
Leah Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Get the look: Oversized blazer + Dirty denim jeans + Pointed-toe heels
Dl1961
Bridget Bootcut High Rise Instasculpt Jeans
Get the look: Cropped jacket + Dirty denim jeans + Loafers
GRLFRND
Bella Low Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Get the look: Striped sweater + Leather jacket + Dirty denim jeans
We the Free
West Coast Relaxed Jeans
Get the look: Vest + Dirty denim jeans + Silver jewelry