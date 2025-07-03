Come summer, there are plenty of items that enjoy their moment in the spotlight—vest tops, linen trousers and sandals, to name a few. Our inboxes are saturated with “light and breezy” pieces competing for our attention, but one category reigns supreme as far as Londoners are concerned: dresses.

Unless you’ve experienced London during a heatwave, it’s hard to imagine just how sticky and unpleasant things can get (especially if you’re a Tube commuter, like many of Who What Wear UK's editors). Summer in the city can be heavenly, filled with cute park dates and iced matcha pit-stops, but there also are plenty of moments spent cursing the UK for its lack of air conditioning or general inability to function well in the heat. That’s why dresses are such an important fixture of a London summer wardrobe. Choose a linen or light cotton style with a flowy silhouette, and it’s as close as you can get to wearing nothing. No uncomfortable rubbing around the waist, arms and legs, no synthetics sticking to your skin—just total sartorial freedom.

And then there’s the ease of assembling a dress outfit: it’s basically a one-and-done situation. Just add cute shoes and a basket bag, and you’re ready for whatever the day has in store. Office, pub, Hampstead Heath; every outing is better in a dress.

Below, I’ve assembled some of my favourite London summer dress outfits of late, borrowed from the city people I constantly look to for inspiration, especially in weather like this.

London Summer Dress Outfits:

1. Linen Mini Dress + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: When London hits 30 degrees, the only sensible option is a lightweight linen dress. And if it's a mini, better yet. Most I've seen are simple with not much going on, so pairing it with strappy, low-heeled sandals will make it feel a touch more polished.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress £148 SHOP NOW The perfect mini for hot days. RIXO Novie - Gold £180 SHOP NOW A fun finishing touch. CHLOÉ Summer Banana Embellished Embroidered Raffia Tote £750 SHOP NOW The details set this one apart from the typical raffia bag. MANGO Heeled Sandals With Thin Strap £46 SHOP NOW Don't these look a lot more expensive than they are?

2. Butter Yellow Dress + Flat Sandals

Style Notes: Butter yellow is the colour du jour, so naturally, Londoners are wearing it in dress form. I like the idea of pairing it with a bolder shade of yellow, as Eni has done here.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Draped Maxi Dress £645 SHOP NOW This is such an elegant piece. LOEWE Flamenco Mini Leather Clutch £1800 SHOP NOW Team with the above dress for a chic tonal look. Jimmy Choo Aciel Sandal Flat £495 SHOP NOW Wear with dresses, jeans, skirts, linen trousers...

3. LBD + Woven Bag + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: I know what you're thinking—a black dress in summer? Well, an LBD is a cliché for a reason, and it does work in balmy climes as long as you choose a breathable natural fabric like cotton or linen. Add warm-weather accessories to make it feel seasonally fresh.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Ruched Midi Dress £87 SHOP NOW My new everyday dress. Monica Vinader Sterling Silver Aria Cord Necklace £150 SHOP NOW This also comes in gold, if that's more your thing. DRAGON DIFFUSION Santa Croce Woven-Leather Top-Handle Basket Bag £430 SHOP NOW The only summer bag you need. hush Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats £55 SHOP NOW I love the squared-off toe.

4. Gingham Dress + Matching Headscarf

Style Notes: Charlotte lives in Lincoln, but her gingham look that she opted for for a day in the city is too good not to highlight. The matching headscarf? Perfection.

Shop the Look:

If Only If Elle £155 SHOP NOW Charlotte's exact dress—we're instant fans. If Only If Headscarf £35 SHOP NOW Complete the look. BRUNELLO CUCINELLI EYEWEAR Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses £645 SHOP NOW A cool finishing touch to update the whimsical outfit. Dune London Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats £79 SHOP NOW Such a cute shoe option!

5. Denim Dress + Tan Accessories

Style Notes: A denim dress might not be the smartest choice for ultra-hot days, but it's a fail-sale option for comfortably warm weather. Structured enough to look like you planned it, casual enough to wear with sneakers or flat strappy sandals.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Indigo Denim Midi Dress £140 SHOP NOW The square neckline and puffed sleeves combo is timeless. COS Straw Bucket Hat £55 SHOP NOW A stylish way to protect your skin from the sun. Sézane Justine Basket Bag £220 SHOP NOW Chuck everything in and go. Sézane Adeline Low Sandals £160 SHOP NOW Sandals you'll reach for all summer long.

6. Floral Dress + Clogs

Style Notes: If you thought floral dresses couldn't look incredibly elegant, I'm pleased to say you're wrong. Just look at Francesca in her pretty DÔEN style for proof!

Shop the Look: