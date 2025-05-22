Fashion People Ignored This Specific Sandal Trend for Too Long—5 Outfits That Make Up for Lost Time

Since we have been blessed with some glorious weather recently here in the UK, I have already (and perhaps prematurely) stowed away my chunky knits and brought out my floaty summer dresses. I am, perhaps, slightly premature in this, but I’m dressing for the weather I want rather than the weather we actually always have. And in my opinion, at the moment we seem to be having more warmer days than cold, so while it’s only May, I’m pretending summer is right around the corner.

One thing that's essential for me in summer is sandals. They are hands down one of the hardest working pieces in my wardrobe and, while my other half insists I’ve got too many, I say there’s no such thing. From fisherman or strappy to a basic (yet just as important) flip flop, I have possibly every style of sandal you can think of.

A style I can’t get enough of recently is the suede sandal. Now there was a time when I, along with lots of other fashion people, would never have opted for a suede sandal situation due to getting marks on them or just purely because leather looked chicer. However, over the last few months, the suede trend has swept across the fashion sphere, popping up on some of the season's best jackets, bags, shoes and even skirts. Now suede sandals are becoming a summer capsule staple, with everyone from celebrities and influencers to fashion editors opting for the shoe style to help add a elevated touch to an otherwise simple summer look.

To emphasise the versatility of a suede sandal, I’ve curated an edit of five different ways to style them this summer.

5 Suede Sandal Outfit Formulas to Try This Summer:

1. Suede Sandals + Matching Co-Ord Set

Style notes: A co-ord is one of my summer go-to outfit combos for an instant, easy put together look. It’s one of those looks that give the impression a lot more effort has gone into it and looks effortlessly chic. Just add your suede sandals and you’re good to go.

Shop the Look:

MARIA MCMANUS Oversized Striped Organic Cotton Shirt £490 SHOP NOW A blue striped shirt is a classic wardrobe staple item. Its versatility allows you to wear it with a number of different outfits for a different feel each time. MARIA MCMANUS Pleated Striped Organic Cotton Shorts £420 SHOP NOW Wear these shorts with the matching shirt, or instead pair with a boxy white tee. ZARA Braided Bucket Hat £23 SHOP NOW A chic bucket hat for summer and a piece that will go straight into your suitcase for a getaway. hush Sadie Suede Footbed Sandal £99 SHOP NOW These Hush sandals are a designer dupe at a fraction of the cost.

2. Suede Sandals + Midi Skirt + Blouse

Style notes: Pairing a white midi skirt with a floaty blouse is a great option for those hot summer days. The loose fitting silhouettes ensure a stylish look while still being light and airy in peak summer. A fisherman sandal is a firm fashion favourite and the suede iteration is a new update on a classic style.

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child Yellow Ditsy Floral Top £59 SHOP NOW A printed blouse will add interest and colour to your look if you're pairing it with a white skirt. Opt for a stripe or a floral for a timeless feel. ME+EM Cotton Voile Panelled Skirt £175 SHOP NOW A cotton poplin skirt is set to be big this summer, I love this ME+EM iteration. Free People Leah Suede Fisherman Sandals £98 SHOP NOW A fisherman sandal is a firm fashion favourite, I bring mine out year after year and will undoubtedly invest in a suede pair. ARKET Leather-Detail Straw Tote – Beige £149 SHOP NOW A straw bag is a summer essential.

3. Suede Sandals + Neutral Summer Dress

Style notes: If you’re more of a minimalist, a great option to go for is the age old classic of a neutral dress. Opting for light fabrics such as linen will keep you cool in the summer heat and will be a timeless classic you’ll bring out year after year. A strappy suede sandal adds interest to a simple look.

Shop the Look:

TOTEME Slouch Waist Basketweave Dress Straw £630 SHOP NOW Toteme is my go-to brand for chic, minimalist investment pieces. ZARA Suede Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW Pair a minimalist dress with a strappy sandal or simplistic style for a cohesive finish. Loewe Puzzle Edge Mini Leather Shoulder Bag £1900 SHOP NOW It's so clear why Loewe's puzzle bag is so sought after. Otiumberg Tied Twine Ring £110 SHOP NOW This woven Otiumberg ring will be the finishing touch to your look.

4. Suede Sandals + Jeans + Nice Top

Style notes: The hunt for the classic outfit combo of ‘jeans and a nice top’ is never really over. Pairing a white jean with neutral tones like browns and blacks allows you to easily take your look from day to night. Matching your suede sandals to your top colour gives a coherent, put together finish.

Shop the Look:

Coral Wrap Top in Turkish Coffee - Turkish Coffee / Xxs £60 SHOP NOW I love the rich chocolate hue of this top for a luxurious finish. CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Lyra Long Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Citizens of Humanity are my go-to denim brand, I've got three pairs of their jeans and this pair are next on my list. A.EMERY Jalen Suede Sandals £170 SHOP NOW A pair of A.Emery sandals are at the top of my wishlist. & Other Stories Classic Suede Tote Bag £109 SHOP NOW A slouchy suede bag will quickly become part of your everyday wardrobe.

5. Suede Sandals + Bright Slip Dress

Style notes: When it comes to summer, I always tend to step out of my comfort zone of a neutral wardrobe and incorporate colour into my wardrobe. A satin slip dress is a failsafe option that’s appropriate for any occasion. Simply add a chunky suede sandal to make it feel more day time appropriate.

Shop the Look: