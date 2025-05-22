Fashion People Ignored This Specific Sandal Trend for Too Long—5 Outfits That Make Up for Lost Time
Suede sandals have cemented themselves as summer's chicest item after years of not being in the spotlight, so I rounded up five stylish ways to wear them. You're welcome!
Since we have been blessed with some glorious weather recently here in the UK, I have already (and perhaps prematurely) stowed away my chunky knits and brought out my floaty summer dresses. I am, perhaps, slightly premature in this, but I’m dressing for the weather I want rather than the weather we actually always have. And in my opinion, at the moment we seem to be having more warmer days than cold, so while it’s only May, I’m pretending summer is right around the corner.
One thing that's essential for me in summer is sandals. They are hands down one of the hardest working pieces in my wardrobe and, while my other half insists I’ve got too many, I say there’s no such thing. From fisherman or strappy to a basic (yet just as important) flip flop, I have possibly every style of sandal you can think of.
A style I can’t get enough of recently is the suede sandal. Now there was a time when I, along with lots of other fashion people, would never have opted for a suede sandal situation due to getting marks on them or just purely because leather looked chicer. However, over the last few months, the suede trend has swept across the fashion sphere, popping up on some of the season's best jackets, bags, shoes and even skirts. Now suede sandals are becoming a summer capsule staple, with everyone from celebrities and influencers to fashion editors opting for the shoe style to help add a elevated touch to an otherwise simple summer look.
To emphasise the versatility of a suede sandal, I’ve curated an edit of five different ways to style them this summer.
5 Suede Sandal Outfit Formulas to Try This Summer:
1. Suede Sandals + Matching Co-Ord Set
Style notes: A co-ord is one of my summer go-to outfit combos for an instant, easy put together look. It’s one of those looks that give the impression a lot more effort has gone into it and looks effortlessly chic. Just add your suede sandals and you’re good to go.
2. Suede Sandals + Midi Skirt + Blouse
Style notes: Pairing a white midi skirt with a floaty blouse is a great option for those hot summer days. The loose fitting silhouettes ensure a stylish look while still being light and airy in peak summer. A fisherman sandal is a firm fashion favourite and the suede iteration is a new update on a classic style.
3. Suede Sandals + Neutral Summer Dress
Style notes: If you’re more of a minimalist, a great option to go for is the age old classic of a neutral dress. Opting for light fabrics such as linen will keep you cool in the summer heat and will be a timeless classic you’ll bring out year after year. A strappy suede sandal adds interest to a simple look.
4. Suede Sandals + Jeans + Nice Top
Style notes: The hunt for the classic outfit combo of ‘jeans and a nice top’ is never really over. Pairing a white jean with neutral tones like browns and blacks allows you to easily take your look from day to night. Matching your suede sandals to your top colour gives a coherent, put together finish.
5. Suede Sandals + Bright Slip Dress
Style notes: When it comes to summer, I always tend to step out of my comfort zone of a neutral wardrobe and incorporate colour into my wardrobe. A satin slip dress is a failsafe option that’s appropriate for any occasion. Simply add a chunky suede sandal to make it feel more day time appropriate.