Raffia, Crochet, Canvas—Summer's Bags Have Arrived and I've Ranked the Best Luxury Buys

One of the most distinct accessory updates comes in the summer season. Whilst our black leather bags will continue to serve us, there's nothing quite like swapping in a woven tote to bring a summer look together. In the warmer months, our outfits are made up of just a few ingredients—think a dress, sandals and bag combination—giving even more importance to each individual element. Because of this, I've been considering the best designer summer bags around.

A few years ago, I invested in an iconic Loewe basket bag, and with each passing summer, this bag has been by my side. As a careful shopper and handbag enthusiast, I consider myself an expert when it comes to investing in a luxury summer bag. Not only will I walk you through the various bag styles that come to the fore when the weather heats up, but I've hand-selected only the best styles that are truly worth spending a little more on.

Summer is the season of texture. Whether you're adding beaded jewellery to your looks, considering the suede sandal trend, or steaming your linen wares, the season demands an update on fabric, and it's most prevalent in the season's bags. Most recognisable is woven raffia, which forms our beachside basket bags as well as features on shoulder bags for al fresco dinners. Intricate weaving is another reigning feature of great summer bags, formed from supple leather or knit crochet to bring a textural contrast to our elegant looks. Finally, canvas fabrics in light neutrals are a sign of summer that I always look out for when the sunshine appears.

Below, you'll find my carefully curated list of the best designer summer bags, featuring a host of the most well-known brands around. There are spacious bags that will easily store all your seaside essentials, as well as more compact styles for dressing up over the next few months. Some of the most iconic bags around have had a summer-ready update, like the Gucci Jackie, featuring a woven leather panel as well as a raffia-clad Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 that I personally have my eye on. Whilst they all fall into different handbag categories, they're united in their timeless appeal. With classic design elements, high-quality fabrics and thoughtful details, these bags will feel just as fresh in your wardrobe in 3, 5 or 15 years time.

Keep scrolling to explore the best designer summer bags.

Explore the Best Designer Summer Bags

Best Designer Basket Bags

Style Notes: The humble basket bag is one of those summer heroes that comes back every single year. Identifiable by its woven exterior and spacious tote-like shape, it's a bag that will serve you well over the summer season, whether you're bringing a warm-weather edge to office dressing or packing it full of seaside essentials. The very best designer buys have a classic feel to them, with straw coloured fabrics and leather handles for extra durability.

Shop the Best Designer Basket Bags

Loewe Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin £775 SHOP NOW Loewe's basket bags have a cult following of their own, and in turn the brand has a wide selection of styles (and colourways) to choose from. For me, the classic Anagram has that in the know feel, and feel particularly authentic.

Jacquemus Bambola Raffia-Effect Basket Bag £1090 SHOP NOW On the other end of the spectrum we have Jacquemus' recently released basket bag, that has the brands innate flair with an asymmetrical silhouette and striking hardware details that without bold logos shows that this bag has been carefully created by expert crafters.

YSL Women's Panier Small Bag in Raffia in Naturel £1255 SHOP NOW Saint Laurent's Panier bag has been a feature on my wish list ever since it first released. The pattern of the stitching brings an added design detail to this understated tote, with just a hint of origin in the YSL hardware.

SERAPIAN Secret Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote £1850 SHOP NOW Serapian has made a name for itself as a brand that is focused on expertly made handbags. For the summer season, the brand plays with woven raffia and supple leather to create this hardworking bag that won't feel out of place in the city or at the beach.

Zimmermannwear Goldentime Medium Fringe Tote £625 SHOP NOW If there was ever a brand to bring a little drama to the classics, it would be Zimmermann. With an eye for resortwear, the brand adds a joyful touch of fringing to this basket bag. Consider this perfect way to up the ante this summer.

Best Designer Woven Leather Bags

Style Notes: Since early spring, I've watched fashion people slowly integrating woven leather bags back into their wardrobes. Honestly, its a bag you can wear all year round, but the intricate weave has a certain warm-weather feeling that makes it even better when the warmer days arrive. If you tend to lean towards leather when making an investment in handbags, this is a great summer bag to consider.

Shop the Best Designer Woven Leather Bags

Dragon Diffusion Large Leather Woven Nantucket Tote Bag £470 SHOP NOW After basket bags, Dragon Diffusion's woven totes are my most spotted bag over the summer months. Crafted from a supple and smooth leather, the precisely woven bag feels elevated and considered whether heading out in the day or night.

Gucci Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Bag £3710 SHOP NOW One of the most iconic Gucci bags in history is the Jackie bag. Now, you'll find a summer-ready update of tightly woven leather on the front panel to bring an added dimension to the recognisable silhouette. Over 60 years later, this remains a bag that features on all the best wish lists.

Bottega Veneta Women's Small Parachute in Sea Salt £3370 SHOP NOW As a handbag devotee, I couldn't possibly cover woven leather bags without including Bottega Veneta. The Intrecciato leather has become a calling card for the brand, used over a range of different styles, including the Parachute bag. It features a woven leather handle as well as a longer detachable strap for various ways to wear.

Miu Miu Beau Leather Bag £3850 SHOP NOW If joy is what you're searching for this summer, then this bag is for you. Miu Miu brings its particular sense of fun to the woven leather bag with blue and white strips of leather intertwining for this playful style. The surprisingly spacious interior is primed to hold all of your everyday essentials.

Aspinal of London London Tote Bag £750 SHOP NOW The London Tote is one of my favourite bags from the Aspinal of London collection. The hard part is choosing which one to go for. This is the larger size, and is offered in 18 colourways including a few standout woven versions.

Best Designer Raffia Bags

Style Notes: Whilst raffia features in some of the best basket bags, I consider the basket to be more of a tote style. The best raffia bags, to me, are a classic bag with a textural update to suit the summer seasons. Think Saint Laurent's iconic Le 5 à 7 bag, but with a woven fabrication rather than smooth leather, or Bottega's playful sardine now accented with a woven raffia exterior. This change in material can bring an instant warm-weather update to shoulder bags, and I've already spotted a few that will be joining my al fresco dinners this summer.

Shop the Best Designer Raffia Bags

YSL Women's Le 5 à 7 Mini in Raffia in Natural and Brick £1360 SHOP NOW Well-known and well-loved, the Le 5 à 7 bag has cemented itself into the handbag hall of fame. With summer underway, Saint Laurent plays with the fabrications, introducing a woven raffia texture, encompassed by the leather closures and gold hardware.

Bottega Veneta Women's Sardine Chain in Natural/fondant £3500 SHOP NOW Another bag that has been reimagined for the summer months is Bottega's playful Sardine bag. The soft raffia crochet brings an ease to the half moon shape, finished with the glistening sardine handle, and accompanied by a braided metal chain for crossbody wear.

Salvatore Ferragamo East-West Tote Bag (s) £1175 SHOP NOW When the East-West bag trend first arose, Ferragamo's tote was the one that I couldn't stop thinking about. Now, the striking shape is formed of a raffia and leather combination, which is not only summer-ready but also highly aesthetic. Inside, you'll find a canvas lining and slip pocket for your essentials.

Loewe Medium Ola bag in raffia and calfskin £1650 SHOP NOW Everything about this bag just screams summer. From the intricate weave of the raffia which changes from tight knit to a looser stitch, to the donut chain is almost jewellery like, everything about this bag has been carefully considered. It also comes with a detachable tubular calfskin strap which can be adjusted for shoulder or crossbody wear.

KHAITE Olivia Large Raffia Shoulder Bag £1891 SHOP NOW I recently put a host of Khaite bags to the test, and I came away seriously impressed. The large Olivia bag features a spacious and relaxed silhouette that can be worn easily over the shoulder or crossbody as you please. It's a bag I spot frequently on my most fashionable friends, but this raffia version feels like a fresh update on a soon-to-be classic.

Best Designer Canvas Bags

Style Notes: Canvas bags had quite the moment last year when certain tote bags rose in popularity, but if you're looking for one that feels more premium and will go the distance, these are the best designer options. The lightweight fabric with its tactile texture has a certain summer feel to it, and the best designer styles are paired with leather accents for a polished look and durable design.

Shop the Best Designer Canvas Bags

MÉTIER Cala 32 Leather-Trimmed Linen Tote £1490 SHOP NOW If you haven't yet heard of Métier, you soon will. It's a brand that is rapidly rising in the handbag sphere, already a favourite amongst insiders thanks to its attention to detail and focus on quality. For Métier, the inside of a bag is just as important as the outside, and you'll find plenty of thoughtful details like a leather interior, various pockets and a magnetic closure to prove it.

Loro Piana Bobbin Canvas Tote Bag £2155 SHOP NOW Loro Piana's latest collection offers a range of bags in canvas and linen finishes, but the Bobbin is my personal favourite. The shape of the bag is what sets it apart, with a single top handle (which is adjustable) and panier shape making it a really eye-catching piece.

Toteme T-Lock Canvas Top Handle Ecru/tan £1000 SHOP NOW Toteme's T-Lock bag has quickly become a favourite amongst our editors, and it's easy to see why. From the brand that is known for timeless classics comes a refined, understated, and highly polished bag that will remain a favourite in your wardrobe for years to come.

VICTORIA BECKHAM Dia Medium Canvas and Leather Shoulder Bag £650 SHOP NOW I'm always impressed with Victoria Beckham's eye for handbag design, and the Dia is the latest bag to win me over. The elongated shoulder bag style looks as though its formed to perfectly sit over the shoulder, with luxurious additions of gold hardware that bring an added high-end feel to the bag.

CHLOÉ Woody Medium Leather and Webbing-Trimmed Linen Tote £950 SHOP NOW It's the bag that launched a thousand copies—the Chloé Woody tote. Spacious, practical and with a designer edge, it's clear to see why everyone wanted to get their hands on this bag as soon as it launched. If you're one to overpack, this is a bag that will keep up with you as its not only incredibly sleek but also incredibly sturdy.

Best Designer Crochet Bags

Style Notes: From cover-ups to bandanas, crochet has a way of reappearing in our wardrobes as soon as the weather heats up. And with the boho aesthetic even stronger this year, I have a feeling that crochet bags will be spotted everywhere soon enough. Whilst there are plenty of more affordable options, the luxury offerings might tempt you with their bold logos, intricate knitwork and playful colour choices. For me, it's the Miu Miu tote that I can't stop thinking about.

Shop the Best Designer Crochet Bags

Prada Crochet Tote Bag £1500 SHOP NOW If you've ever grabbed a tote bag on the way out the house, it may be time for a luxurious upgrade. Enter the Prada tote, a wide knit crochet bag with a bold logo woven into the exterior. Fill it with towels and sunscreen when heading to the beach or snacks and a good book for a picnic in the park.

The Row Large Didion Shoulder Bag in Cotton £1890 SHOP NOW When The Row makes a crochet bag, you know its about to be big news. Already, the Large Didion has sold out but if you're keen you can pre-order it in time for the next restock. True to the brand, there's a distinctly minimalist feel to this bag. It's the kind of in-the-know piece that will have fashion insiders asking how you got your hands on it.

CHLOÉ Summer Banana Hobo Bag in Raffia £1550 SHOP NOW Once again, we're in for a Chloé summer. By that I mean the boho aesthetic has taken over this spring and its set to rise with the temperatures. True to the brand, this brand mixed cool and romantic with ease, playing on a relaxed half-moon shape with a bold leather handle that will allow it to sit comfortably on your shoulder or in the crook of your arm.

Miu Miu Crochet Tote Bag £1700 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a standout bag this season, look to Miu Miu's brightly coloured crochet tote. The striking mix of shades brings a joyful touch to even your simplest summer looks, whilst the inside and leather straps bring the luxurious finish you expect of a designer buy.