6 Expensive-Looking Jewellery Trends That Fashion Insiders Are Confidently Backing for Spring 2025

Take a cursory scroll through social media and you'll start to notice that the best outfits all have one thing in common: exceptional jewellery.

From everyday hoops to curated stacks, signets to eye-catching engagement rings, jewellery has always had the power to transform a good outfit into a great one, and instead of playing sidekick to ready-to-wear, well-crafted pieces are rising to the fore in 2025 and becoming the foundation that we build our looks around.

Whether your passion is collecting high-end investment pieces like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Tiffany & Co. or if you're an experimental dresser who likes to switch up their look with costume styles, more and more of us are looking for ways to elegantly upgrade our looks by adding the perfect finishing touch. Thankfully for us, this is where luxe new jewellery trends really come into play.

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

After a particularly dreary winter, the countdown to spring is on, and whilst many of you will be shelving your winter coats and sturdy boots in anticipation, at Who What Wear UK, we're looking ahead to what the next big jewellery trends will be for the sunnier season. After the year that championed cord necklaces, green stones, chunky bangles and chokers, we're keen to see what 2025 has in store, so who better to ask than the true experts in their field—jewellery designers?

We talked to the women behind some of our favourite jewellery brands to share the trends they predict will be bubbling up over the next 12 months and deserve a spot in your jewellery box right now. From everyday elegance to the truly special pieces to treasure, these are the six jewellery trends you're going to want to wear this spring and beyond. A quick warning though: there are some seriously covetable pieces ahead.

1. Modern Pearls

(Image credit: @vbylauravann)

Style Notes: Pearl jewellery is a forever classic, but if you're tired of the same stud earrings and string necklaces, 2025 is breathing new life into this old favourite. "After seasons of pearls layered upon pearls, 2025 will see designers reimagine the trend by pairing pearls with gemstones like white or blue topaz, bringing a fresh, elevated take," notes Laura Vann, founder of V by Laura Vann. "Unexpected pairings like baroque pearls set against geometric-cut stones will result in jewellery that feels equally suited to special occasions and everyday wear." Our top tip? Pair supersized pearls with ruffled, lace and organza clothing for a nod to the longstanding coquette trend.

Shop Pearl Jewellery:

2. Bohemian Beads

(Image credit: @eliou__)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be spring/summer without a holiday-ready jewellery trend, and our favourite beach accessory—beaded jewellery, is sticking around for another year. "I expect to see beads continue in popularity in 2025, and with Pantone predicting the use of 'fresh and optimistic' colours, I expect to see energetic hues like electric-blue lapis cut in playful ways," adds Vann. Consider stacking clashing colours and textures for maximum effect, and mixing metals is also highly encouraged. After all, is there anything better to pair with pretty dresses, sandals and tanned skin?

Shop Beaded Jewellery:

3. Under the Sea

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: From Dreaming Eli's shipwreck-inspired S/S '25 runway to the highly anticipated third season of The White Lotus, our fascination with far-flung destinations and all things tropical will peak in 2025. Aside from the obvious (as we've already professed our love for baroque pearls), pieces that reference life below the deep blue sea are particularly popular right now with those who have a wanderlust spirit.

"I have always loved incorporating marine-inspired designs in our jewellery," says Cece Fein Hughes, founder of Cece Jewellery. "The ocean and its creatures hold so much meaning to so many people, from its calming presence to the memories it stirs of seaside escapes and adventures. It’s timeless and universally evocative, which is why I think people will always gravitate towards it. Marine-inspired jewellery has a way of blending elegance with storytelling, and in 2025, I feel we will see them becoming even more sought-after as people embrace designs that feel both meaningful and effortlessly chic."

Lito Karakostanoglou, founder of Lito Jewellery, agrees adding, "I think as we are becoming more and more sensitive about the environment, jewellers get inspired by nature’s beauty and are keen to design jewellery that reminds us of nature, or are using materials that come from nature. Our coral clam pendants, which were carved back in the sixties, are so realistic that you'll feel like you're carrying part of the sea with you!"

Shop Marine-Inspired Jewellery:

4. Utterly Charming

(Image credit: @cecejewelleryofficial)

Style Notes: Personalising your jewellery to create entirely new stacks and sets is a jewellery trend coming at the right time. As we see fashion move away from collective dressing to fit aesthetics and focus instead on celebrating individual style, jewellery is following suit, and separately sold charms and pendants are the perfect gift for a loved one (or yourself). "I’m so excited that our pendants are now available as charms," notes Hughes.

"Charms have always been such a wonderful way to build on a pendant or bracelet, creating a collection of meaningful pieces that tell your unique story over time. They’re personal, sentimental and endlessly versatile—and that’s exactly why I think people love collecting them. Charms will always hold a special place in jewellery and continue to be a timeless trend."

Shop Charms:

5. Sculptural, Oversized Earrings

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: When it comes to jewellery, subtlety isn't in our vocabulary. Showpieces make a statement, and nothing grabs attention quite like a pair of chunky, supersized earrings. "I think [oversized earrings] are trending because people are interested in investing in pieces that elevate their existing wardrobes," notes Alexia Karides, founder of YSSO.

"They can be mixed and matched with the most basic outfits, like a translation of the ‘lipstick effect’. People can cut down on spending and save for the little luxuries that allow them to feel good, expressing and treating themselves [at the same time]." And believe us; there's something about adding a chunky earring to a white shirt and jeans outfit that will make it feel more luxe than your most formal gown.

Shop Sculptural Earrings:

6. Play It by Ear

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: Oversized earrings not your thing? Ear cuffs are another way to adorn your ears that won't weigh you down. "Cuffs are becoming increasingly loved and proving to be multi-generational," suggest Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg, founders of Otiumberg. "We’ve seen women in their fifties and sixties buy for themselves whilst gifting the same piece to their daughters.

"You can build up your ear stack with no piercings required and take it from a single cuff on one side to layering them up and playing around with mixed metals. It’s a statement yet not overpowering, and works with any outfit, whether a T-shirt and jeans or eveningwear. We see this being a strong trend into next year and beyond." Style up your next minimalist outfit with a stack of cuffs à la Alexis Foreman [pictured above] without the need for studs, hoops or drops for a modern take on jewellery styling.

Shop Ear Cuffs:

