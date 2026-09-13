Every August, there's a point when I mentally check out of summer. The linen dresses I couldn't get enough of in June suddenly feel a little tired, sandals have lost their appeal, and I find myself thinking almost exclusively about what I'll wear once the temperature finally drops. Autumn fashion has that effect on me. Maybe it's the return of actual layering or the promise of a really great coat, but no season makes me want to shop quite like this one.
This year, though, I'm less interested in the broad-stroke trends we've been talking about since the autumn/winter collections first came down the runways. I already know the overarching mood of the season. What I want to know now is far more specific: Which exact pieces are about to become the pieces?
You know the ones. They're not necessarily the loudest thing on the runway, nor are they attached to the biggest logo. Instead, they start quietly appearing in the wardrobes of the people whose style I pay closest attention to—the editors, buyers, stylists, and industry insiders who somehow manage to get six months ahead of everyone else.
After months of looking at the autumn/winter 2026 collections, keeping tabs on new-season arrivals, and taking mental notes on what fashion people are already gravitating toward, I have a pretty good idea of which pieces are headed in that direction. Some are fresh arrivals from fashion's biggest luxury houses; others are hyperspecific interpretations of trends that feel poised to eclipse the category altogether. Either way, these aren't simply things I think will be popular. They're the eight items I suspect we'll look back on as the pieces that defined autumn 2026, and if my instincts are right, you're about to see them everywhere.
These 8 Highly Specific It Items Will Be Everywhere This Autumn
1. Khaite Croc-Embossed Leather Jacket
Style notes: Leave it to Khaite to make me rethink the leather jacket. The croc-embossed style from its A/W 26 runway feels glossy, expensive, and just unusual enough to become the season's ultimate investment piece.
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Prada
Croco-Print Leather Coat
No notes.
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Long Coat
Imagine this with an all-brown outfit.
JUNYA WATANABE
Croc-Effect Material Double-Breasted Coat
This smarter style is perfect for more formal events.
2. Tory Burch Beaded Pumps
Style notes: Fashion people have been obsessing over Tory Burch's beaded pumps since they first appeared on the S/S 26 runway, and now, they're finally available to buy. They're quirky, pretty, and exactly the kind of offbeat shoes that the brand does so well.
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TORY BURCH
45 Bead-Embellished Canvas Pumps
Straight off the runway.
Prada
Embroidered Satin Slingback Pumps
An easy way to add interest to an otherwise neutral outfit.
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Shoes
These feel equally as classic as they do elevated.
3. Celine Jazz Flats
Style notes: Jazz flats are everywhere right now, but Celine's white pair might be my favourite interpretation yet. They're sleek and unexpected and make the ballet flats we've been wearing for years suddenly feel a little too obvious.
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Celine
Lambskin Jazz Shoes
Wear with jeans, skirts and trousers alike.
Reformation
Buffy Oxford Shoes
Gone are the days when white shoes were considered "outdated".
SEQWL
Toffee Jazz Shoes
These look way more expensive than their under-£20 price tag.
4. Atelier Jéa Tassel Cummerbund
Style notes: Sometimes, all an outfit needs is one strange styling piece, and Atelier Jéa's tassel cummerbund is exactly that. Throw it over a simple dress, blazer, or button-down, and suddenly, the entire look feels infinitely more considered.
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Atelier Jéa
Tassel Cummerbund
An instant outfit elevator.
LE SUNDIAL
Vesper Tasseled Striped Cord Belt
The purple stitching is a nice touch.
Alaïa
Large Leather Cord Tassel Belt
I'd style this with a long white button-down and knee-high boots.
5. GiaBorghini Renata Pumps
Style notes: GiaBorghini's Renata pumps have an old-world, almost Venetian romance to them that feels refreshing right now. They're whimsical without being overly sweet—the kind of shoes that make even a very simple outfit interesting.
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GIABORGHINI
Renata Nappa Leather Pumps
Just so elegant.
GIABORGHINI
Renata Satin Pumps
The perfect event shoe.
GIABORGHINI
Renata Suede Pumps
I'm very into this supple suede iteration.
6. Evening Pouch
Style notes: The coolest bag for autumn might not have a recognisable shape or even a handle. Silk, satin, and velvet evening pouches, with or without a dramatic tassel, have that quiet, slightly eccentric elegance that makes them feel far chicer than another structured It bag.
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LE SUNDIAL
Lee Tasseled Velvet Shoulder Bag
This is sure to earn you many compliments.
MANGO
Beaded Handbag
No one will believe this is from the high street.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Teardrop Embellished Satin Pouch
Such a gorgeous colour.
7. Omega Speedmaster 38
Style notes: While timepieces have trended in ultra-minimal, teenie-tiny faces for quite some time now, this fall is promising a newer style: a smaller, yet more normal-sized watch face for many luxury brands. Fashion people have been whispering about Omega's new piece into the market, the more subtle, sleeker Speedmaster 38 watch. After seeing the timepiece in person, I understand what the hype is all about.
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Omega
Speedmaster 38 Watch
Truly timeless.
Omega
Speedmaster 38 Watch
The typeof watch that will never date.
Omega
Speedmaster 38 Watch
Such a beautiful colourway.
8. Underwater Weaving Studio Basket Bag
Style notes: If Jane Birkin were carrying a basket bag in 2026, I'd like to think it would be this one. Underwater Weaving Studio is still decidedly under the radar, which only makes its beautifully handmade-looking bags feel cooler.
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UNDERWATER WEAVING STUDIO
Little Shopper
Black will go with everything.
UNDERWATER WEAVING STUDIO
Big Shopper
You'll fit everything in this roomy shopper.
UNDERWATER WEAVING STUDIO
Crescent Trug
A woven-basket colour you don't usually see on the market.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.