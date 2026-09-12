Mark My Words—This High Street Jumper Will Be Autumn's First Cult Buy

I spend a considerable amount of time trying to predict what the next “It” item will be. Naturally, as the temperatures begin to drop, knitwear is firmly on my mind, and the hunt for autumn’s next cult jumper has officially commenced. The style I’m putting my money on this season? COS’s Layered V-Neck Jumper.
The moment it appeared in the new-in section, it was an immediate add-to-basket situation. I’ve been in the game long enough to know that COS knitwear rarely sticks around for long, but this particular jumper has an added point of interest that sets it apart from the sea of otherwise simple knits. Crafted from soft merino wool, the brown version features a classic V-neckline layered over a contrasting flash of red, creating the effect of two perfectly coordinated knits without any of the bulk. It also comes in a violet colourway, which plays with tonal layering for a subtler take on the same idea.
It’s exactly the kind of piece I want to wear at this point in the season: interesting enough to make a simple outfit feel considered, but understated enough to become a genuine wardrobe staple. I’m pairing mine with dark-indigo straight-leg jeans and loafers now, before swapping in tailored trousers and a long wool coat when the temperatures really start to dip. And, if COS’s previous cult knits are anything to go by, I have a feeling this one won’t stay under the radar—or in stock—for long.
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Shop The COS V-Neck Layered Wool Jumper
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Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Jumper
The brown and red colourway is my favourite.
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Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Jumper
Pair the electric violet version with a pair of brown wide-leg trousers for the colour combo of the season.
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Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
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Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.