I Asked an Expert What Short Hair Trends Will Be Popular This Autumn—They Said These 6

From modern pixie hairstyles to layered lobs, these are the short hairstyles to know about this season.

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A collage of Greta Lee, creator @thevisuelofgrace and Emma Stone with trending short hairstyles
(Image credit: @jennychohair, @thevisuelofgrace, @ninapark)
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If there's one hair trend that's not going anywhere this autumn, it's short hair. I'm not just talking about bob hairstyles, either. Yes, the bob is very much here to stay this season, but autumn brings a whole host of short hair trends if you're thinking about getting the chop.

"Long hair will always be in fashion, but we are seeing more clients asking for shorter haircuts, looking for a tailored look that suits their hair texture, highlights their bone structure, but is still versatile and on trend," says Cos Sakkas, three-time British Hairdresser of the Year and Toni&Guy global creative director.

It makes sense, really. A new season always makes me want to try something new with my hair, and after chatting to Sakkas about the biggest autumn short hair trends of 2026, there are plenty of looks to choose from. Intrigued to know which short hairstyles will be most requested in salons this September and beyond? Keep scrolling...

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6 Short Hair Trends to Try This Autumn

1. The "Trixie"

Creator @alyssainthecity with a wavy, wispy pixie hairstyle

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

First up, the "trixie". A soft take on your classic pixie, Sakkas says this will be one of the biggest short hair trends this season. As Sakkas explains, this style balances precision with soft, airy texture. "This version is a gentle, grown-out take on the timeless crop," he says. "Partner with a velvety, ultra-dark brown [hair colour] designed to elevate your style with richness and dimension."

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2. The Mini Shag

Greta Lee with a short shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @jennychohair)

Next up, the mini shag. "[This is] everything we love about the shag hairstyle, sized down with short face-framing texture around the cheekbones, and a heavy fringe that’s mischievous and bold," says Sakkas. "Apply LABEL.M Fashion Edition Styling Cream for hold and definition."

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3. Lots of Layers

Hailey Bieber with a layered lob hairstyle

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Lob hairstyles are still going strong, and according to Hailey Bieber, this season is all about layers. As you can see from the picture above, her layered lob features lots of natural movement, creating that effortless-looking feel that I'm always desperate to recreate.

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4. The Understated Bob

Emma Stone with a tousled bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

"This bob sits above the shoulders and reinvents the classic cut with an undone, effortless take," Sakkas tells me. "It’s understated, chic and iconic. It feels fresh and fashion-forward but still gives you enough length to wear it tucked behind the ears or pulled back when you want to."

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5. The Precision Crop

Creator @thevisuelofgrace with a structured short hairstyle

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

If you want something super fashion-forward, why not try this style? "Short, sharp and graphic, this sculptured crop is perfect for those looking for something a bit bolder," says Sakkas. "Pair it with a strong parting and play with the length through the top for a hint of attitude."

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6. The Honey Bob

Penelope Cruz attends the &quot;Bunker&quot; Screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 08, 2026 in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor)

Whilst everyone is busy discussing all of the best fashion looks from the Venice Film Festival, it's Penélope Cruz's honey-coloured bob that's captured my attention. In my opinion, this is the perfect short hairstyle for the autumn months, as the warm, golden hue and sleek finish look so elevated.

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Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.