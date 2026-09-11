If there's one hair trend that's not going anywhere this autumn, it's short hair. I'm not just talking about bob hairstyles, either. Yes, the bob is very much here to stay this season, but autumn brings a whole host of short hair trends if you're thinking about getting the chop.
"Long hair will always be in fashion, but we are seeing more clients asking for shorter haircuts, looking for a tailored look that suits their hair texture, highlights their bone structure, but is still versatile and on trend," says Cos Sakkas, three-time British Hairdresser of the Year and Toni&Guy global creative director.
It makes sense, really. A new season always makes me want to try something new with my hair, and after chatting to Sakkas about the biggest autumn short hair trends of 2026, there are plenty of looks to choose from. Intrigued to know which short hairstyles will be most requested in salons this September and beyond? Keep scrolling...
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6 Short Hair Trends to Try This Autumn
1. The "Trixie"
First up, the "trixie". A soft take on your classic pixie, Sakkas says this will be one of the biggest short hair trends this season. As Sakkas explains, this style balances precision with soft, airy texture. "This version is a gentle, grown-out take on the timeless crop," he says. "Partner with a velvety, ultra-dark brown [hair colour] designed to elevate your style with richness and dimension."
Get the Look:
JVN
Complete Air Dry Cream
The ultimate air-dry cream to help define your hair texture.
Merwave
Leave-In Wave Cream
This style looks incredible on wavy and curly hair types, and I love using this leave-in cream on days when I'm wearing my wavy hair naturally.
2. The Mini Shag
Next up, the mini shag. "[This is] everything we love about the shag hairstyle, sized down with short face-framing texture around the cheekbones, and a heavy fringe that’s mischievous and bold," says Sakkas. "Apply LABEL.M Fashion Edition Styling Cream for hold and definition."
Get the Look:
LABEL M
Fashion Edition Styling Cream
As recommended by the expert himself.
Hair by Sam McKnight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist
The perfect product for adding tousled texture to your shag hairstyle.
3. Lots of Layers
Lob hairstyles are still going strong, and according to Hailey Bieber, this season is all about layers. As you can see from the picture above, her layered lob features lots of natural movement, creating that effortless-looking feel that I'm always desperate to recreate.
Get the Look:
GHD
Rise Round Volumising Hot Brush
I love using this hot brush to add volume to my layers.
L'Oréal Professionnel
Tecni.art Flex Pli Thermo Modelling, Volumising Hair Styling Spray
This clever spray adds shape, body and bounce to the hair.
4. The Understated Bob
"This bob sits above the shoulders and reinvents the classic cut with an undone, effortless take," Sakkas tells me. "It’s understated, chic and iconic. It feels fresh and fashion-forward but still gives you enough length to wear it tucked behind the ears or pulled back when you want to."
Get the Look:
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
The ultimate hair product for effortless-looking texture and movement.
Color Wow
Style on Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture Spray
Spritz onto dry hair to keep your understated bob looking perfectly tousled all day.
5. The Precision Crop
If you want something super fashion-forward, why not try this style? "Short, sharp and graphic, this sculptured crop is perfect for those looking for something a bit bolder," says Sakkas. "Pair it with a strong parting and play with the length through the top for a hint of attitude."
This short hair trend looks incredible with a high-shine finish.
6. The Honey Bob
Whilst everyone is busy discussing all of the best fashion looks from the Venice Film Festival, it's Penélope Cruz's honey-coloured bob that's captured my attention. In my opinion, this is the perfect short hairstyle for the autumn months, as the warm, golden hue and sleek finish look so elevated.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.