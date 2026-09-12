If I had to choose one dessert-island essential, it would be a lip liner. With its ability to contour, shape, and create the illusion of volume on the lips, it's probably my favourite step in my makeup routine. However, as someone with a cool undertone, I’m also very aware that not all lip liners are created equal. I can’t tell you how much money I’ve wasted on overly warm liners that often appear too orange and wash me out over the years. Well, if you feel my pain, never fear, because the runways have spoken, and the cool-toned lip trend we often associate with the ‘90s is officially back for 2026; in turn, the options for cool-toned lip liners on the market are stronger than ever.
A few weeks ago, I sat down with Fara Homidi, a New York-based makeup artist and founder of makeup brand Fara Homidi, to discover the five makeup trends set to be huge in autumn 2026, and it was clear that cool-toned lips dominated the autumn/winter 2026 runways. Homidi says, “It’s official: the cool-toned lips that dominated the ‘90s are back for autumn 2026. Instead of an obvious one-dimensional liner, focus on a buffed-out, sculpted lip through layers of cool-toned neutrals. Layer your liners strategically to create natural-looking dimension and a fuller, 3D pout. It’s less about an obviously lined lip and more about using colour to manipulate shape and volume.”
So, whether you have a cool or neutral undertone or are simply looking for a way to contour and shape your lips in a way that looks natural without being overdone, everyone can hop on the cool-toned lip liner trend.
And as someone who's been through their fair share of lip products, I’ve rounded up my favourite cool-toned liners to suit every skin tone and budget, all of which have been tried and tested by me.
Cool-Toned shades in the range: Obscura, Phantomline, Sepia, Afterdust, Amethyst, Cool Brown, Stormy, Muted Mauve, Deep Taupe
Liner Type: Matte pencil
If you want a high-definition, contoured pout look, no further than Anastasia Beverly Hills’ lip liner. Not only is the selection of cool-toned shades absolutely stunning (my favourites are Phantomline and Obscura), but the pencil creates a velvety blurred contour that looks and feels effortlessly smooth. It’s also extremely pigmented, something that I always look out for as someone with dark skin. But the best part? The liner is a square-shaped cylinder that won’t roll off your dressing table.
Cool-Toned shades in the range: Biscuit, Coucou, Lou Lou, Mink
Liner Type: Creamy crayon
Some beauty products are just worth the extra splurge, and Westman Atelier’s “Mink” has long been my go-to for a dark cool-toned brown liner that goes perfectly with a nude or clear gloss for everyday. It not only has great colour payoff, but it’s a creamy formula that glides on to the lips with ease. And if “Mink” is slightly too dark for you, there are plenty of other cool-toned options to choose from, including “Biscuit”, a cool beige coffee that would be perfect for skin tones lighter than mine.
Pros
Creamy crayon ensures product applies smoothly to the lip without tugging or pulling
Cons
More expensive than other lip liners on the market
Cool-Toned shades in the range: Black Brown, Hot Cocoa, Coffee, Y2K, Never, Toast, Peekaboo Neutral, Nude Beige, Mauve, Ever, Currant, Plum
Liner Type: Cream-to-matte pencil
At £4, I have to admit that I wasn’t expecting much, but this lip liner performed far beyond a number of higher-priced products I’ve tried. Not only is the shade range extremely wide, but it genuinely lasts for hours without needing reapplication. My favourite shade is “Black Brown”, but there are also plenty of other nude, pink, red and berry shades that come cool-toned and approved. And at £4, I can see at least at 3 more of these shades.
Pros
Long-lasting and highly-pigmented formula at an affordable price
Cons
More expensive than other lip liners on the market
Cool-Toned shades in the range: Move, Spin, Stretch, Flex, Squeeze, Press, Push, Lift
Liner Type: Creamy crayon
For a natural-looking, everyday lip combo, I always lean towards a lip liner that contours and adds volume rather than a precise line, which can be harder to blend out, and Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape in Move is a deep cool brown that perfectly complements my dark skin tone. It not only features a rounded, domed nib that creates a soft, blurred outline that I love, but the product also comes in a range of other shades that look beautiful on cool-toned lips of all skin tones. Of course, if you prefer a precise lip, then a regular wooden matte pencil is the best option for you, but I personally love this creamier formula that gives me a seamlessly blended look with one swipe.
Pros
Creamy contouring formula that gives the illusion of plumper lips
Cons
Less long-lasting than other lip liners on the market
5. MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Colour Pencil in 506 Endless Cacao
Cool-Toned shades in the range: 100 Whatever Black, 234 Wherever Walnut Light, 500 Boundless Bisque, 506 Endless Cacao, 508 Total Taupe, 606 Wherever Walnut
Liner Type: Cream-to-matte pencil
After spotting MAKE UP FOR EVER’s Artist Colour Pencil in almost every professional MUA’s cosmetics bag, as well as hearing the rave reviews from my fellow editors, I was desperate to give this one a try. The shade 506 Endless Cacao is slightly too light for me, but would be perfect for those with tan and medium skin tones. Firstly, I’ll start by saying that it’s extremely precise, which is great for those who prefer a more dramatic lip combo, but it can also be blurred out with a finger to create a more diffused finish. I also have to note that this product can also be used on the eyes, eyebrows and cheeks to create a cohesive makeup look.
Pros
Multi-use pencil that can be used on the lips, eyes, cheeks and eyebrows
Cons
Less long-lasting than other lip liners on the market
Cool-Toned shades in the range: Edge to Edge, Soar, Oak, Greige, Beige-Turner, Cool Spice, Subculture, Strip Down, Dervish, Stone, Plum, Vino, Root for Me, Cyber World, Caviar
Liner Type: Cream-to-matte pencil
If you have a paler complexion, opting for a light cool brown or beige tone is your best bet for a lip liner that doesn't look muddy or orange. And we can’t talk about cool-toned lip liners for lighter skin without mentioning MAC Cosmetics “Cool Spice”. This ‘90s revival shade is taupey-brown, allowing it to neutralise pinkness on paler lips and create a cool-toned contour. If you previously tried the brand’s iconic “Spice” but found it too red and warm-toned, then I’d definitely recommend giving this a try.
Pros
Wide cool-toned shade range that extends to all skin tones
Cons
Tip can break easily meaning it needs to be re-sharpened often
Cool-Toned shades in the range: Nightcap, Date Night, Showtime, Sugar Pie, Rock Steady, Makeup Talk, Penthouse, Girl Talk, Spiffy, Wifey
Liner Type: Cream-to-matte pencil
If you ever need proof that you don’t need to splash out loads on a quality lip liner, look no further than Morphe’s Signature Lip Pencil. It’s one of the most-long lasting lip liners I’ve personally tried, and its cool-toned shade range far outperforms a lot of more expensive brands on the market. The formula is creamy and smooth, gliding on the lips without tugging; however, it sets down into a smudge-proof formula that can last for hours without the need for reapplication. I own the shades Date Night and Nightcap, but there are a number of other cool shades that will suit both medium and pale skin tones.
Pros
Long-lasting and highly-pigmented formula at an affordable price
Cons
Tip can break easily meaning it needs to be sharpened often
What Is a Lip Liner?
Lip liners work to outline and define the natural shape of the lips before you apply your lipstick or gloss. The product prevents the lips from looking too one-dimensional and also provides a barrier to stop lipstick from smudging into fine lines, helping it last longer.
Although lip liners used to all come in a standard pencil form, the market now offers a range of formulas to suit your preferences, from creamy sticks for contouring to long-lasting stain pens that will see you through from the morning and way into the night.
How Do I Work Out My Undertone?
According to makeup artists, the easiest way to work out your undertone is by looking at the veins on the inside of your wrist under natural light:
If your veins appear blue or purple: You likely have a cool undertone
If your veins appear green: You likely have a warm undertone
If your veins appear green, blue and purple: You likely have a neutral undertone
If your veins appear green and blue: You likely have an olive undertone
How I Tested
I've been using most of these lip liners for years, and all of the newer formulas for months, so I've put them through their paces to test each formula. I tested each product on my lips to see how well they complemented my cool undertone and have noted how easily they apply, as well as how long they last throughout the day before the need for reapplication.
Why Trust Us?
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.