The Runway Has Spoken—This '90s Lip Liner Trend Is Making a Comeback for Autumn 2026

I’ve rounded up the seven best cool-toned lip liners to shop for autumn 2026, all of which I've personally tried and tested.

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close up shots of Laura Harrier, a model on the Boss A/W 2026 runway and Gracie Abrams wearing cool-toned lip liner
(Image credit: @ninapark, Boss A/W 2026 (via Launchmetrics Spotlight), @emilychengmakeup)
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If I had to choose one dessert-island essential, it would be a lip liner. With its ability to contour, shape, and create the illusion of volume on the lips, it's probably my favourite step in my makeup routine. However, as someone with a cool undertone, I’m also very aware that not all lip liners are created equal. I can’t tell you how much money I’ve wasted on overly warm liners that often appear too orange and wash me out over the years. Well, if you feel my pain, never fear, because the runways have spoken, and the cool-toned lip trend we often associate with the ‘90s is officially back for 2026; in turn, the options for cool-toned lip liners on the market are stronger than ever.

Cool-toned lips on the Boss, Gucci, Ottolinger, and Chanel A/W 2026 runways

Cool-toned lips on the Boss, Gucci, Ottolinger, and Chanel A/W 2026 runways.

(Image credit: Boss, Gucci, Ottolinger, Chanel A/W 2026 - Launchmetrics Spolight)

A few weeks ago, I sat down with Fara Homidi, a New York-based makeup artist and founder of makeup brand Fara Homidi, to discover the five makeup trends set to be huge in autumn 2026, and it was clear that cool-toned lips dominated the autumn/winter 2026 runways. Homidi says, “It’s official: the cool-toned lips that dominated the ‘90s are back for autumn 2026. Instead of an obvious one-dimensional liner, focus on a buffed-out, sculpted lip through layers of cool-toned neutrals. Layer your liners strategically to create natural-looking dimension and a fuller, 3D pout. It’s less about an obviously lined lip and more about using colour to manipulate shape and volume.”

So, whether you have a cool or neutral undertone or are simply looking for a way to contour and shape your lips in a way that looks natural without being overdone, everyone can hop on the cool-toned lip liner trend.

And as someone who's been through their fair share of lip products, I’ve rounded up my favourite cool-toned liners to suit every skin tone and budget, all of which have been tried and tested by me.

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The Best Cool-Toned Lip Liners

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner

2. Westman Atelier Lip Shape Lip Liner

3. NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Liner Pencil

4. Rhode Peptide Lip Liner in Move

5. MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Colour Pencil in 506 Endless Cacao

6. MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Cool Spice

7. Morphe Signature Lip Pencil

What Is a Lip Liner?

Lip liners work to outline and define the natural shape of the lips before you apply your lipstick or gloss. The product prevents the lips from looking too one-dimensional and also provides a barrier to stop lipstick from smudging into fine lines, helping it last longer.

Although lip liners used to all come in a standard pencil form, the market now offers a range of formulas to suit your preferences, from creamy sticks for contouring to long-lasting stain pens that will see you through from the morning and way into the night.

How Do I Work Out My Undertone?

According to makeup artists, the easiest way to work out your undertone is by looking at the veins on the inside of your wrist under natural light:

  • If your veins appear blue or purple: You likely have a cool undertone
  • If your veins appear green: You likely have a warm undertone
  • If your veins appear green, blue and purple: You likely have a neutral undertone
  • If your veins appear green and blue: You likely have an olive undertone

How I Tested

I've been using most of these lip liners for years, and all of the newer formulas for months, so I've put them through their paces to test each formula. I tested each product on my lips to see how well they complemented my cool undertone and have noted how easily they apply, as well as how long they last throughout the day before the need for reapplication.

Why Trust Us?

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.