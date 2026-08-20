Glossy Leather, Hot Reds and Psychedelic Boho: 5 Luxury Trends That Will Define Autumn 2026 Style
Summer was fun, but we can't be the only ones ready to trade in our skirts and sandals for something a little more substantial. Autumn fans, rejoice! Sweater weather is nearly upon us, and these luxury trends have us particularly excited for the seasonal shift.
We're expected to spend summer living as freely as possible, and the same goes for outfits. Loose layers, stripped back styling and easy-breezy effortlessness that can be thrown on at a moment's notice? The truth was more sticky discomfort while navigating heatwave after heatwave. After weeks of under (then over) dressing for the temperatures, Ive found myself desperate to be chilly again. Note: that does not mean cold, but instead mild enough to warrant at least two layers of clothing up top. In short, I want to get back to wearing autumn clothes again.
Autumn doesn't have to mean bundling up against bracing winds (leave that to winter), in fact it's actually the best of both worlds. New collections drop at the same time we fall into the excitement of "back to school" energy, and we get to wear all of our newness at once instead of saving it for later. Knitwear, jackets, jeans, and closed toe shoes—I'd argue that autumn is actually much more comfortable than summer clothing, but if you fall into the trap of relying on a functional capsule over enjoying the best of autumnal styling, I'd urge you to look to the runways for inspiration.
Prada's take on the "frazzled English Woman" aesthetic, Chanel's zip-up jackets and knee skirts, Stella McCartney's teddy coats and matching stoles; this autumn is all about wearable pieces styled up to full effect. So, if you were wondering what to expect from designers this autumn, keep scrolling to see the 6 best luxury fashion trends for the season ahead. They're so good you'll be happy to trade what's left of summer for them.
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1. The Elevated Biker Jacket
Style Notes: Yes, for autumn/winter 2026, the perennial wardrobe staple is back (albeit with a glossier, more directional feel), as designers move beyond the classic bells-and-whistles biker in favour of sleeker, minimalist finishes and exaggerated proportions.
Funnel-necks, belted waists, cropped cuts and oversized bombers all make a strong case for autumn, especially paired with tailored trousers and pencil skirts. With this season's jacket less about rebellious edge and more about luxurious leather, if you're going to invest in one autumn jacket this year, make it a pared-back leather piece.
Shop Leather Jackets:
Phoebe Philo
Leather Jacket
Everything Phoebe Philo touches turns to gold.
Loewe
Biker jacket in Nappa Lambskin
The very definition of sleek.
Gucci
Leather Biker Jacket With Web
Just add straight leg jeans and a pointy ankle boot.
2. Spicy Reds
Style Notes: It might not be entirely new, and in fact, bold reds spiked in popularity in 2024 too, but this year chilli red is shaping up to be one of 2026's breakout trends. From vivid scarlets to fiery vermillion, punchy pops of red are spicing up an otherwise wintery palette a much-needed dose of energy.
At Loewe, red was styled with sunny yellows for spring/summer, and showed up again on the A/W runway grounded with black. Similarly at Gucci, in a sea of black and white looks, it was a bold red top and leggings that stood out for all of the right reasons. The key to wearing red this season? The brighter the better. Whether that's a head-to-toe look or simply one standout piece, this isn't a trend for subtle wallflowers.
Shop Reds:
FRAME
+ Sotheby's Cotton-Twill Jacket
Perfect with dark blue denim and white trainers.
ANINE BING
Cashmere V-Neck Lee Sweater
Wear over a white tee, tied around your shoulders or around your waist for the perfect pop of colour.
Christopher Esber
Leather Giro Slingback Sandals 90
How to add interest to an all-black outfit.
3. The Reworked Trench
Style Notes: The classic trench coat was due a little makeover, and now the wardrobe classic is anything but predictable. Rather than sticking to the familiar double-breasted silhouette and waist belt, this season's trenches are being reworked in glossy leather, capes, with contrast collars, with cropped hems and of course, unexpected proportions.
Burberry naturally led the charge, opening the autumn/winter show with a ruffled trench and closing with embossed vinyl, while Bottega's oversized coat sported a collar and epaulets in the unmistakable intrecciato leather. When it comes to coats, its easy to settle for the same old wool coat, but this autumn's outerwear has all the versatility of the classic trench, but with considerably more fashion appeal. For AW26, consider this your cue to retire the sensible mac in favour of something with a little more personality.
Shop Trench Coats:
Toteme
Oversized Cotton Trench Beige
Get a load of that incredible stand-up collar.
Róhe
Double-Faced Cape Trenchcoat
A hybrid we can all get behind.
BOTTEGA VENETA
Belted Leather-Trimmed Cotton Trench Coat
Wear with a black tee, jeans and loafers for an easy weekend outfit.
4. Heritage Checks
Style Notes: Sorry polka dots, if there’s one print set to take over our wardrobes for the remainder of the year, it’s checks. The classic motif feels fresher, bolder and more in your face than previous years, with oversized gingham, clashing tartans and a rich autumnal palette getting the designer seal of approval.
The beauty of the trend is its versatility and wearability—try a checked coat or blazer with pared-back basics for an effortless take, or embrace the print head-to-toe à la Dries Van Noten and Dior for maximum impact. Even better, the trend has already started filtering into stores with checked shirts, dresses and jackets proving to be some of the easiest ways to give your transitional wardrobe an instant autumn update.
Shop Checks:
RAILS
Sorra Dress
You can also find this great contemporary plaid print in the form of a long sleeve top too.
Vivienne Westwood
Wide-Leg Dandy Hunt Check Trousers
Classic Westwood through and through.
Burberry
Reversible Burberry Check Medium Leather Tote Bag in Brown
Burberry check isn't going anywhere any time soon.
5. Psychedelic Bohemia
Style Notes: What do you get when you mix last year's Pucci spring/summer with Chloé autumn/winter 2025? The psychedelic bohemian of course. Watercolours and muted tones are about to give way to a vibrant kaleidoscope of colours, punchy rainbow stripes and rich, folkloric florals, all clashing in a heady mix that feels like an evolution of last autumn/winter.
This time around, rather than focusing on floaty layers and fringing, try grounding colourful prints with fluffy faux fur coats and sharp knee-high boots. Think earthy browns, deep reds and jewel tones brought to life with zingy oranges and fresh pastels that will give your autumn wardrobe a new lease of life.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.