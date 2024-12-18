Bored of Basic Bags? Here Are 8 Handbag Colour Trends More Exciting Than Black, Brand New for 2025

As many of us know, finding a superior, everyday handbag doesn't come easy, and ready-to-wear trends may come and go, but the right bag will stay in your wardrobe for years to come. That being said, you don't have to settle for anything less than the freshest styles the market has to offer (and 2025's new-season offerings are particularly good), but when it comes to starting the search for a new handbag, where does one begin? That part is easy: the colour.



We know that when it comes to accessories there are certain classic colours that will never go out of style, and you can be confident that a black leather bag will get plenty of mileage out of out it for the foreseeable. But, after a deep dive through the 2025 runways, the next season is throwing out some new hues that are strong contenders for the next classic title too.

So, if you're a bag-fan looking to be particularly on trend or just curious about the next big thing, keep scrolling for some spring/summer handbag inspiration along with my edit of the top picks, whether you're working with a high-street or designer budget.

1. RICH BROWN

(Image credit: Who What Wear/LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Black bags might be considered a staple, but in 2024 brown bags have been on the rise and rise as the street style set’s arm candy of choice. From deep cocoa to hazelnut, glossy chestnut to mahogany, the runways were full of earth-toned accessories paired with outfits of just about every colour and style—proof of deep browns versatility. With such a myriad of options on the market, there's a wealth of types to choose from, but we've noticed a particular lean towards big totes and supersized shoulder bags that make themselves the real focus of the outfit.

Shop Brown Bags:

H&M Tote Bag £38 SHOP NOW Trust me—no one will believe this is from the high street.

Bottega Veneta Women's Maxi Parachute in Brown/fondant £4030 SHOP NOW Worth saving up for.

Toteme T-Lock Croco-Embossed Top Handle Dark Brown £1190 SHOP NOW Cocoa brown and mock croc? Yes please.

Massimo Dutti Braided Nappa Leather Bag £249 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti are experts in designer-coded bags on the high street.

Arket Suede Bag £139 SHOP NOW Suede is still huge right now.

2. DESERT SANDS

(Image credit: Who What Wear/ LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: One colour that always looks chic and expensive (no matter the price) tag is biscuitty shades of camel and tan. This sandy hue lends itself well to simple yet sophisticated styles that should be considered just as timeless as a black top handle. When black can feel too severe for spring/summer, and pastels can be divisive with a winter palette, sand beige toes the line between the two, looking just as good with floaty dresses as it does with chunky knitwear and denim (just ask Gucci).

Shop Beige Bags:

Loewe Medium Flamenco Purse in Mellow Nappa Lambskin £2700 SHOP NOW I could take a Flamenco pouch in every colour, but sand is just so luxe.

YSL Women's Voltaire in Box Saint Laurent in Dark Cork £2350 SHOP NOW YSL bags never miss.

Demellier The Vancouver | Caramel Suede & Caramel Smooth £395 SHOP NOW You'll never regret having a handy crossbody in your roster.

MÉTIER Parallel 22 Small Suede Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW If Métier aren't already on your radar, this is the perfect introduction.

Prada Prada Panier Saffiano Leather Mini-Bag £2700 SHOP NOW No need for all the bells and whistles, this is small but perfectly formed.

3. SMOKE GREY

(Image credit: Who What Wear/LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Is it just us or are grey bags suddenly everywhere? Last autumn/winter grey was the ready-to-wear colour of the season, and after taking off in street style and making its way onto the high street, we're now being treated to grey bags to match the coats, jumpers and jeans we stocked up on over the last 12 months. The more we see of them, the more grey makes sense as new neutral. Subtle, pared-back, and the foundation of some great colour combinations, if you're looking for something polished but not too stuffy—this is as good a place as anywhere to start.

Shop Grey Bags:

STELLA MCCARTNEY Stella Logo Faux Leather Tote £510 SHOP NOW I have this in my wish list right now.

The White Company Pembroke Knot Large Suede Tote £180 SHOP NOW I wasn't prepared for just how much I would love grey suede.

BOTTEGA VENETA Cassette Small Padded Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag £2780 SHOP NOW There isn't a colour that Bottega Veneta don't get right.

Radley Derby Street £119 SHOP NOW Your next work bag, sorted.

4. HOT RED

(Image credit: Who What Wear/LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Forget the Christmas connotations, hot reds have been blazing a trail for the last two years, and continue to burn bright into 2025 too. Those familiar with the "unexpected red" theory will know just how easily a red bag can elevate a look, and even in different shades of crimson, scarlet and cherry, this now iconic accessory is perfect for those who like to stand out from the crowd.

Shop Red Bags:

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW Its easy to why this is one of Anthropologie's best sellers.

COS Serif Mini Tote - Suede £125 SHOP NOW The perfect pop of red against a monochrome outfit.

MANSUR GAVRIEL Mini Everyday Cabas Grained-Leather Shoulder Bag £495 SHOP NOW This is just so dreamy.

By Anthropologie Mini Horsebit Structured Bag £68 SHOP NOW This looks at least four times it's price tag.

ALAÏA Patent-Leather Trimmed Mesh Shoulder Bag £950 SHOP NOW Just as good as Alaïa's mesh ballet flats.

5. VERSATILE NAVY

(Image credit: Who What Wear/Launch Metrics)

Style Notes: Our Who What Wear editors have spoken—the unsung colour hero of 2024 is officially navy, and the look extends to our bags too. Take it from Who What Wear US' fashion editor Jasmine Fox-Suliaman: "Hear me out. Embracing colour can be challenging for the fashion crowd (no shade intended). But opting for an unexpected neutral like navy allows us to make our everyday staples feel a bit more elegant with little effort... this colour is actually, dare I say, the "new" black." From the nautical detailing at Miu Miu and Prada to the dressy, evening take at Ralph Lauren, expect to see a lot more navy over the next 12 months if the runways have anything to do with it.

Shop Navy Bags:

COACH Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Pillow Quilting £550 SHOP NOW How good is this inky shade of blue?

MANSUR GAVRIEL Candy Mini Denim Top Handle Bag £255 SHOP NOW We already know that denim goes with everything.

MÉTIER Private Eye Suede Tote £3190 SHOP NOW This may have to be my next big purchase.

Celine Besace Clea in Shiny Calfskin £2750 SHOP NOW Bravo, Celine. This crossbody is pure perfection.

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Id Embossed Small Shoulder Bag £549 SHOP NOW This silhouette is so elegant.

6. LUXE MERLOT

(Image credit: Who What Wear/Launch Metrics)

Style Notes: As long term advocates of burgundy, we're not surprised to see it make the list for 2025, in fact, it should be one of the top colour trends every year. Rich merlot is as classy as it's name suggests, and now it has the backing of Chloé's Chemena Kamali and Hermés' Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, you can guarantee that other luxury fashion houses will be following suit. Wondering what colours to wear with burgundy? We've taken the liberty of pulling together a handy edit for you.

Shop Burgundy Bags:

VICTORIA BECKHAM Small Classic Leather Clutch £650 SHOP NOW I've been admiring this for quite some time.

ZARA Metal Detail Bucket Shoulder Bag £36 SHOP NOW Zara has some really impressive burgundy bags right now.

ZARA Oval Handbag £36 SHOP NOW See what I mean?

Aspinal of London London Tote Bag £562 SHOP NOW Finally, bags big enough to fit our laptops in.

7. Fresh White

(Image credit: Who What Wear/LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Call it minimalist, call it understated, but just don't call it boring. White and ecru bags might not be reinventing the wheel, but after a season of jewel and earth tones, this breath of fresh air comes at just the right time. Consider this your palette cleanser after all of the quiet luxury, mob wife, Y2K and fisherman aesthetics—sometimes a back to basics approach is the best for a new (or recycled) trend, and there's no denying the luxe appeal of these ladylike styles.

Shop White Bags:

M&S Collection Faux Leather Cross Body Bag £35 SHOP NOW Okay, this is too good to ignore for under £40.

COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag - Leather £95 SHOP NOW The East/West bag trend continues.

Prada Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag £2400 SHOP NOW Be still my beating heart.

J&M Davidson Small Fiesta - Cream £595 SHOP NOW This fringing takes this bag to elegant new heights.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Mini Bag £169 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of slouch.

8. SKY BLUE

(Image credit: Who What Wear/LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Pastels for spring may not be groundbreaking, but pale blue in particular is asserting itself as the bag colour to know right now. Having appeared in countless collections during the S/S 24 runway shows (most notably Stella McCartney and Fendi) the shift now moves to baby blue bags as the natural evolution. According to fashion search engine Tagwalk , light blue was up 19% from spring/summer last year, a sure sign of it's continued growth and growth.

Shop Blue Bags:

Gucci Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag £2630 SHOP NOW It's impossible not to feel happier just by looking at this bag.

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Asymmetrical Buckle Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW Sculpted to perfection.

BOTTEGA VENETA Pinacoteca Mini Intrecciato Leather Tote £2510 SHOP NOW The prettiest shade of periwinkle.

Apatchy London Blue Padded Woven Leather Crossbody Bag £168 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a budget friendly option that doesn't break the bank, you just found it.

Marc Jacobs Sack Mini Leather Tote Bag £330 SHOP NOW Cloud blue just became my favourite colour.