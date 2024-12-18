Bored of Basic Bags? Here Are 8 Handbag Colour Trends More Exciting Than Black, Brand New for 2025
As many of us know, finding a superior, everyday handbag doesn't come easy, and ready-to-wear trends may come and go, but the right bag will stay in your wardrobe for years to come. That being said, you don't have to settle for anything less than the freshest styles the market has to offer (and 2025's new-season offerings are particularly good), but when it comes to starting the search for a new handbag, where does one begin? That part is easy: the colour.
We know that when it comes to accessories there are certain classic colours that will never go out of style, and you can be confident that a black leather bag will get plenty of mileage out of out it for the foreseeable. But, after a deep dive through the 2025 runways, the next season is throwing out some new hues that are strong contenders for the next classic title too.
So, if you're a bag-fan looking to be particularly on trend or just curious about the next big thing, keep scrolling for some spring/summer handbag inspiration along with my edit of the top picks, whether you're working with a high-street or designer budget.
1. RICH BROWN
Style Notes: Black bags might be considered a staple, but in 2024 brown bags have been on the rise and rise as the street style set’s arm candy of choice. From deep cocoa to hazelnut, glossy chestnut to mahogany, the runways were full of earth-toned accessories paired with outfits of just about every colour and style—proof of deep browns versatility. With such a myriad of options on the market, there's a wealth of types to choose from, but we've noticed a particular lean towards big totes and supersized shoulder bags that make themselves the real focus of the outfit.
Shop Brown Bags:
Massimo Dutti are experts in designer-coded bags on the high street.
2. DESERT SANDS
Style Notes: One colour that always looks chic and expensive (no matter the price) tag is biscuitty shades of camel and tan. This sandy hue lends itself well to simple yet sophisticated styles that should be considered just as timeless as a black top handle. When black can feel too severe for spring/summer, and pastels can be divisive with a winter palette, sand beige toes the line between the two, looking just as good with floaty dresses as it does with chunky knitwear and denim (just ask Gucci).
Shop Beige Bags:
I could take a Flamenco pouch in every colour, but sand is just so luxe.
You'll never regret having a handy crossbody in your roster.
If Métier aren't already on your radar, this is the perfect introduction.
No need for all the bells and whistles, this is small but perfectly formed.
3. SMOKE GREY
Style Notes: Is it just us or are grey bags suddenly everywhere? Last autumn/winter grey was the ready-to-wear colour of the season, and after taking off in street style and making its way onto the high street, we're now being treated to grey bags to match the coats, jumpers and jeans we stocked up on over the last 12 months. The more we see of them, the more grey makes sense as new neutral. Subtle, pared-back, and the foundation of some great colour combinations, if you're looking for something polished but not too stuffy—this is as good a place as anywhere to start.
Shop Grey Bags:
I wasn't prepared for just how much I would love grey suede.
There isn't a colour that Bottega Veneta don't get right.
4. HOT RED
Style Notes: Forget the Christmas connotations, hot reds have been blazing a trail for the last two years, and continue to burn bright into 2025 too. Those familiar with the "unexpected red" theory will know just how easily a red bag can elevate a look, and even in different shades of crimson, scarlet and cherry, this now iconic accessory is perfect for those who like to stand out from the crowd.
Shop Red Bags:
Its easy to why this is one of Anthropologie's best sellers.
5. VERSATILE NAVY
Style Notes: Our Who What Wear editors have spoken—the unsung colour hero of 2024 is officially navy, and the look extends to our bags too. Take it from Who What Wear US' fashion editor Jasmine Fox-Suliaman: "Hear me out. Embracing colour can be challenging for the fashion crowd (no shade intended). But opting for an unexpected neutral like navy allows us to make our everyday staples feel a bit more elegant with little effort... this colour is actually, dare I say, the "new" black." From the nautical detailing at Miu Miu and Prada to the dressy, evening take at Ralph Lauren, expect to see a lot more navy over the next 12 months if the runways have anything to do with it.
Shop Navy Bags:
6. LUXE MERLOT
Style Notes: As long term advocates of burgundy, we're not surprised to see it make the list for 2025, in fact, it should be one of the top colour trends every year. Rich merlot is as classy as it's name suggests, and now it has the backing of Chloé's Chemena Kamali and Hermés' Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, you can guarantee that other luxury fashion houses will be following suit. Wondering what colours to wear with burgundy? We've taken the liberty of pulling together a handy edit for you.
Shop Burgundy Bags:
7. Fresh White
Style Notes: Call it minimalist, call it understated, but just don't call it boring. White and ecru bags might not be reinventing the wheel, but after a season of jewel and earth tones, this breath of fresh air comes at just the right time. Consider this your palette cleanser after all of the quiet luxury, mob wife, Y2K and fisherman aesthetics—sometimes a back to basics approach is the best for a new (or recycled) trend, and there's no denying the luxe appeal of these ladylike styles.
Shop White Bags:
8. SKY BLUE
Style Notes: Pastels for spring may not be groundbreaking, but pale blue in particular is asserting itself as the bag colour to know right now. Having appeared in countless collections during the S/S 24 runway shows (most notably Stella McCartney and Fendi) the shift now moves to baby blue bags as the natural evolution. According to fashion search engine Tagwalk, light blue was up 19% from spring/summer last year, a sure sign of it's continued growth and growth.
Shop Blue Bags:
It's impossible not to feel happier just by looking at this bag.
If you're looking for a budget friendly option that doesn't break the bank, you just found it.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
