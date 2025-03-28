I don't know about you but, while my wardrobe has evolved with fashion's ever-changing tides, my bag collection has remained surprisingly static. Content with the same black leather style day in and day out, I've come to realise that my accessories lack the variety that the rest of my clothing embraces so effortlessly.

Not one to chase trends for the sake of it—my trusty, well-worn tote is proof of that—it takes something truly special to convince me to part with my pennies. I've stood firm against the allure of fleeting styles so far this season, but one bag trend has finally tempted me to stray from my signature staple: the studded bag.

In many ways, a simple design, the studded bag trend consists of a leather or suede base complete with the thoughtful placement of—most often, but not exclusively, silver studs—throughout, creating a simple yet striking finish that can entirely elevate the mood of an outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lingering on my mind, I was further emboldened to dip my toe into the trend after I caught sight of the style on two of my favourite style icons this week.

The first image that caught my eye was of Alexa Chung and her Valentino Nellcote Embellished Suede Tote (£2490). In a caramel-hued, supple suede composition, complete with silver stud detailing that framed the design, the elegant tote bag entirely elevated her casual spring look.

Then, I spotted Bella Hadid styling the same Valentino bag in a deeper brown shade, slung casually over her shoulder. Wearing hers with high-waisted jeans, a simple white vest and a cosy cardigan, Hadid created a look that felt elegant yet unfussy, and with the addition of her studded tote, incredibly chic.

Once a staple in every girl's arsenal across the early 2010s, the studded bag trend conveyed the grungy, rock-inspired essence that flourished across the decade. But as minimalism took centre stage in recent years, the studded bag quietly retreated into the background—until now.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

So why the resurgence? Fashion’s cyclical nature ensures that even the most overdone trends can eventually return with fresh appeal. Today’s iteration of studded bags feels aptly modernised—sleek and polished designs with a slightly slouchy silhouette that lends them an undone essence without feeling messy.

Populating the new-in sections of so many of my favourite labels, I've found plenty of elegant styles to tempt me this season. Naturally, Chung's and Hadid's Valentino tote is well worth a look in, but if you're working with a high street budget, you won't be disappointed either.

Read on to discover the studded bag trend below.

