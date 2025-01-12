If Your Goal is "Minimalist Luxury", These 30 Buys from COS, MyTheresa, and Massimo Dutti are the Answer
H&M's Premium Selection, NET-A-PORTER's wardrobe essentials, take a look and it's easy to find plenty of minimalist edits on the market at the moment. Whether it's a high-street take on runway or designer collections that focus on stripped-back simplicity, luxe minimalism is no longer a "trend", it's a way of life, and unlike the much discussed "quiet luxury" aesthetic, these pieces often fly deliberately under the radar. After all, the idea is a capsule edit of mix and match pieces so discreet that they become an intrinsic part of your everyday uniform. Fans of The Row, Toteme, and Phoebe Philo's Céline will know this look all too well—functional, yet fashionable clothes are the fashion insiders calling card, and now it's made its way onto the high street too, you can shop the look without having to empty your bank account. Every effortless dresser's dream.
So, how exactly does one tap into the look? It's all about premium quality fabrics, considered cuts, and a timeless colour palette that will still look as good in ten years time as it does now. So, if your wardrobe already comprises of boxy blazers, tailored trousers, and sleek accessories, or you're just aiming to refresh your look for 2025, keep scrolling tos see the pieces that I'm confident have the look down to a perfect white tee, and they're all from industry giants Massimo Dutti, MyTheresa and COS.
New in Massimo Dutti
Everyone is talking about chore jackets right now.
New in MyTheresa
I can tell from just looking at this just how super soft it must feel.
New in COS
Wrap around the outside of your coat for a little extra flourish.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
