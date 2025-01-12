If Your Goal is "Minimalist Luxury", These 30 Buys from COS, MyTheresa, and Massimo Dutti are the Answer

H&M's Premium Selection, NET-A-PORTER's wardrobe essentials, take a look and it's easy to find plenty of minimalist edits on the market at the moment. Whether it's a high-street take on runway or designer collections that focus on stripped-back simplicity, luxe minimalism is no longer a "trend", it's a way of life, and unlike the much discussed "quiet luxury" aesthetic, these pieces often fly deliberately under the radar. After all, the idea is a capsule edit of mix and match pieces so discreet that they become an intrinsic part of your everyday uniform. Fans of The Row, Toteme, and Phoebe Philo's Céline will know this look all too well—functional, yet fashionable clothes are the fashion insiders calling card, and now it's made its way onto the high street too, you can shop the look without having to empty your bank account. Every effortless dresser's dream.

So, how exactly does one tap into the look? It's all about premium quality fabrics, considered cuts, and a timeless colour palette that will still look as good in ten years time as it does now. So, if your wardrobe already comprises of boxy blazers, tailored trousers, and sleek accessories, or you're just aiming to refresh your look for 2025, keep scrolling tos see the pieces that I'm confident have the look down to a perfect white tee, and they're all from industry giants Massimo Dutti, MyTheresa and COS.

New in Massimo Dutti

Nubuck Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nubuck Leather Jacket

So much more elegant than a classic biker.

100% Wool Trousers With Thin Waistband
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Trousers With Thin Waistband

The perfect amount of flare.

Cotton Blend Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Trench Coat

I think I just found my new trench coat.

Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe

These would be so cute with tights.

Massimo Dutti, Cotton Blend Parka With Leather Detail
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Parka With Leather Detail

Everyone is talking about chore jackets right now.

Studded Nappa Leather Belt
Massimo Dutti
Studded Nappa Leather Belt

Deisgner-coded, for a fraction of the price.

Suede Leather Mini Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Mini Skirt

Just add a cosy knit and knee-high boots.

Cool Wool Suit Blazer
Massimo Dutti
Cool Wool Suit Blazer

You'll never regret having a black blazer in your arsenal.

Alpaca Blend Knit Polo Collar Sweater
Massimo Dutti
Alpaca Blend Knit Polo Collar Sweater

This frosty blue is such a pretty shade.

Textured Curved Earrings
Massimo Dutti
Textured Curved Earrings

The finishing touch.

New in MyTheresa

Cashmere Sweater
Gods True Cashmere
Cashmere Sweater

I can tell from just looking at this just how super soft it must feel.

Virgin Wool Straight Pants
Miu Miu
Virgin Wool Straight Pants

Well-cut wool trousers never go out of style.

Terrasse Suede Shoulder Bag
The Row
Terrasse Suede Shoulder Bag

This may even be good to rival the Margaux.

Anagram Cropped Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt
Loewe
Anagram Cropped Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt

We don't mind a logo, as long as it's subtle.

Logo Leather Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Logo Leather Penny Loafers

These are destined to be a street style favourite.

Margo Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Leset
Margo Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

A good white tee is a wardrobe essential.

Rodeo Medium Leather Tote Bag
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Leather Tote Bag

Minimalist perfection.

Lanzarote Straight Jeans
AG Jeans
Lanzarote Straight Jeans

The perfect jeans to throw-on-and-go.

Samba Og Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Samba Og Leather Sneakers

That's right, trainers count too.

Pocket Crêpe Maxi Dress
Toteme
Pocket Crêpe Maxi Dress

An easy dress to style up or down.

New in COS

Scarf-Detail Silk Blouse
COS
Scarf-Detail Silk Blouse

The scarf detail takes this simple blouse to new heights.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

In my opinion inky blue washes always look luxe.

Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat

it's not too late to invest in a good cold-weather coat.

Tome Crossbody - Leather
COS
Tome Crossbody - Leather

COS bags have always been good enough to rival designer.

Wrap-Collar Merino Wool Jumper
COS
Wrap-Collar Merino Wool Jumper

Size up for this dreamy, slouchy fit.

Mohair Knit Vest
COS
Mohair Knit Vest

Pastels and black are an easy way to replicate the palette.

COS, FRINGED MERINO WOOL TRIANGLE SCARF
COS
FRINGED MERINO WOOL TRIANGLE SCARF

Wrap around the outside of your coat for a little extra flourish.

Eastside Bowling Bag - Leather
COS
Eastside Bowling Bag - Leather

I can't quite believe that this hasn't sold out.

Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers

Top of my wish list currently.

Leather Ballerina Flats
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats

Everyday shoes that will go the distance.

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

