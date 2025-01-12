If Your Goal is "Minimalist Luxury", These 30 Buys from COS, MyTheresa, and Massimo Dutti are the Answer

H&M's Premium Selection, NET-A-PORTER's wardrobe essentials, take a look and it's easy to find plenty of minimalist edits on the market at the moment. Whether it's a high-street take on runway or designer collections that focus on stripped-back simplicity, luxe minimalism is no longer a "trend", it's a way of life, and unlike the much discussed "quiet luxury" aesthetic, these pieces often fly deliberately under the radar. After all, the idea is a capsule edit of mix and match pieces so discreet that they become an intrinsic part of your everyday uniform. Fans of The Row, Toteme, and Phoebe Philo's Céline will know this look all too well—functional, yet fashionable clothes are the fashion insiders calling card, and now it's made its way onto the high street too, you can shop the look without having to empty your bank account. Every effortless dresser's dream.



So, how exactly does one tap into the look? It's all about premium quality fabrics, considered cuts, and a timeless colour palette that will still look as good in ten years time as it does now. So, if your wardrobe already comprises of boxy blazers, tailored trousers, and sleek accessories, or you're just aiming to refresh your look for 2025, keep scrolling tos see the pieces that I'm confident have the look down to a perfect white tee, and they're all from industry giants Massimo Dutti, MyTheresa and COS.

New in Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti Nubuck Leather Jacket £399 SHOP NOW So much more elegant than a classic biker.

Massimo Dutti 100% Wool Trousers With Thin Waistband £100 SHOP NOW The perfect amount of flare.

Massimo Dutti Cotton Blend Trench Coat £169 SHOP NOW I think I just found my new trench coat.

Massimo Dutti Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe £129 SHOP NOW These would be so cute with tights.

Massimo Dutti Cotton Blend Parka With Leather Detail £199 SHOP NOW Everyone is talking about chore jackets right now.

Massimo Dutti Studded Nappa Leather Belt £60 SHOP NOW Deisgner-coded, for a fraction of the price.

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Mini Skirt £169 SHOP NOW Just add a cosy knit and knee-high boots.

Massimo Dutti Cool Wool Suit Blazer £169 SHOP NOW You'll never regret having a black blazer in your arsenal.

Massimo Dutti Alpaca Blend Knit Polo Collar Sweater £70 SHOP NOW This frosty blue is such a pretty shade.

Massimo Dutti Textured Curved Earrings £40 SHOP NOW The finishing touch.

New in MyTheresa

Gods True Cashmere Cashmere Sweater £1650 SHOP NOW I can tell from just looking at this just how super soft it must feel.

Miu Miu Virgin Wool Straight Pants £780 SHOP NOW Well-cut wool trousers never go out of style.

The Row Terrasse Suede Shoulder Bag £4050 SHOP NOW This may even be good to rival the Margaux.

Loewe Anagram Cropped Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt £625 SHOP NOW We don't mind a logo, as long as it's subtle.

Miu Miu Logo Leather Penny Loafers £730 SHOP NOW These are destined to be a street style favourite.

Leset Margo Cotton Jersey T-Shirt £72 SHOP NOW A good white tee is a wardrobe essential.

Balenciaga Rodeo Medium Leather Tote Bag £3250 SHOP NOW Minimalist perfection.

AG Jeans Lanzarote Straight Jeans £215 SHOP NOW The perfect jeans to throw-on-and-go.

Adidas Samba Og Leather Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW That's right, trainers count too.

Toteme Pocket Crêpe Maxi Dress £860 SHOP NOW An easy dress to style up or down.

New in COS

COS Scarf-Detail Silk Blouse £135 SHOP NOW The scarf detail takes this simple blouse to new heights.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW In my opinion inky blue washes always look luxe.

COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat £250 SHOP NOW it's not too late to invest in a good cold-weather coat.

COS Tome Crossbody - Leather £135 SHOP NOW COS bags have always been good enough to rival designer.

COS Wrap-Collar Merino Wool Jumper £115 SHOP NOW Size up for this dreamy, slouchy fit.

COS Mohair Knit Vest £85 SHOP NOW Pastels and black are an easy way to replicate the palette.

COS FRINGED MERINO WOOL TRIANGLE SCARF £110 SHOP NOW Wrap around the outside of your coat for a little extra flourish.

COS Eastside Bowling Bag - Leather £125 SHOP NOW I can't quite believe that this hasn't sold out.

COS Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers £95 SHOP NOW Top of my wish list currently.