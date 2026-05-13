Not Skinny Jeans—Fashion People in Their 40s Are Wearing This Dated Denim Trend With Ballet Flats

This denim style from the 2000s is back, and the coolest New Yorkers are styling it with flats. Discover it below.

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Katie Holmes wears a suede jacket and sunglasses.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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They say everything eventually cycles back into fashion, and in my experience, this is especially true with denim. Last week, I saw Kylie Jenner sporting studded jeans and Sarah Pidgeon in a two-tone style. Even Victoria Beckham has embraced vintage denim, featuring low-rise capri jeans in the Victoria Beckham x Gap collection. Most recently, though, Katie Holmes showcased the look by wearing patch-pocket jeans with ballet flats.

This week in NYC, Holmes was photographed strolling nonchalantly through the streets in a spring denim ensemble. As mentioned, she wore patch-pocket jeans in a faded black wash with a black T-shirt and a brown suede bomber jacket. For her shoes, she chose very 2026 ballet flats—glove flats. This shoe pairing seemed intentional because the design's modernity made the "dated" denim feel cool and fresh.

Katie Holmes wears a suede jacket, front-patch pocket jeans, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For those who need a refresher, glove flats are a minimalist style made of soft leather that moulds to the foot. The skin-hugging design offers more coverage than traditional ballet flats and, without the bow adornments, feels less fussy. Some styles feature a V-cut vamp, while others feature a straight cut across. Regardless of the pair, they all have a streamlined finish that adds polish to any outfit, even dated jeans.

Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest patch-pocket jeans and glove ballet flats to pair with them.

Shop Patch-Pocket Jeans and Ballet Flats