This week in NYC, Holmes was photographed strolling nonchalantly through the streets in a spring denim ensemble. As mentioned, she wore patch-pocket jeans in a faded black wash with a black T-shirt and a brown suede bomber jacket. For her shoes, she chose very 2026 ballet flats—glove flats. This shoe pairing seemed intentional because the design's modernity made the "dated" denim feel cool and fresh.
For those who need a refresher, glove flats are a minimalist style made of soft leather that moulds to the foot. The skin-hugging design offers more coverage than traditional ballet flats and, without the bow adornments, feels less fussy. Some styles feature a V-cut vamp, while others feature a straight cut across. Regardless of the pair, they all have a streamlined finish that adds polish to any outfit, even dated jeans.
Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest patch-pocket jeans and glove ballet flats to pair with them.
Shop Patch-Pocket Jeans and Ballet Flats
H&M
Flared High Jean
This also comes in six other shades!
H&M
Ballet Flats
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black ballet flats.
Reformation
Alyssa Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans
The faded medium-blue wash is stunning.
The White Company
Leather High Vamp Ballet Shoes
Sleek and chic.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Patch Pocket Flared Jeans
Style these with heels to make your legs go on and on.