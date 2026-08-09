Unsurprisingly, Zendaya’s New Ring Looks Chic Even With Jeans and Ballet Flats
It's hard to find anyone in the world that isn't interested in Zendaya and Tom Holland. Despite being an avidly private couple, in this recent sighting, the couple appear to be wearing matching gold wedding bands for the first time, sparking rumours they have just celebrated their wedding in the UK. Read ahead to discover all we know.
Everyone’s favourite couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland, were out spotted again this week. Despite reportedly tying the knot officially earlier this year in a small ceremony, rumours have been swirling that the couple have celebrated with a big party this weekend near Holland’s hometown outside London, in Kingston-upon-Thames. The pair, who have been together for several years, have said to have chosen Beaverbrook hotel to celebrate their marriage this week, which is where Who What Wear UK hosted an edition of its annual Summer House event (two guesses where they got the idea from).
During her press tours for The Odyssey and Sprider-Man: Brand New Day, two films which the actress starts in alongside her now husband, Zendaya has served many 10/10 looks this summer. From the already-iconic Matières Fécales feather dress that stylist Law Roach reportedly had been saving for 3 years, to an archive Galliano spring/summer 1997 navy celestial dress with an aptly placed rhinestone spiderweb detail on the back, there hasn't been a single miss from the star (new pixie cut included).
This new sighting, however, was a little more low-key in terms of style. The pair were photographed getting coffee in London with their dogs and Zendaya—cool as ever—was wearing an oversized T-Shirt, straight leg mid-wash blue jeans, and one of the most-wanted divisive shoes of late: the Margiela Tabi ballet flat. Instead of a black pair like Kylie Jenner’s when riding her Citibike whilst on a with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya’s Tabi’s were a sumptuous burgundy-red velvet. Very autumn-friendly!
But as well as her classic outfit formula, Zendaya (and her new husband) were wearing one other small accessory that's a reason to get excited: matching gold wedding bands. Although Zendaya has been seen wearing rings on this finger before, this is the first time images of Holland have surfaced out in public with his. After a summer of many celebrating weddings, from the recent Matty Healy and Gabbriette to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as well as Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, could this be confirmation of yet another marriage of one of our favourite celebrity couples? I think so.
Shop Zendaya's Outfit
H&M
Mom Slim Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
DALA
Calla Attick Blue Bootcut Jeans
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
TOTEME
Garderob Tencel™ Lyocell and Organic Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Court Heel Pumps
Maison Margiela
Tabi Leather Ballet Flats in Black - Maison Margiela
Rebecca Rhys-Evans is a London-based fashion and beauty editor with a decade of editorial experience. She started working at Who What Wear UK in the summer of 2022, where she was hired to lead all branded content for the UK site. Be it styling the latest designer collections, or reviewing the most recent beauty skincare products, Rebecca is the voice (and often face) for Who What Wear UK’s commercial partnerships. A self-confessed internet obsessive, she loves all facets of content creation—be it writing, filming, art directing or styling—and revels in collaborating with brands to help harness their product and tell their story. Before Who What Wear, Rebecca contributed to FLANNELS.com, BURO., Polyester, Screenshot, Marie Claire, Refinery29 and Culture Trip, reporting on everything from internet culture, sustainability and trends.