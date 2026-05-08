If You Want to Make Your Evening Wear Look Expensive and Elevated, Look to This Supremely Chic Shoe

Figuring out how to make an evening-ready outfit look its most polished? It all comes down to the shoes. The right pair can totally transform a look, and when it comes to evening dressing, few styling choices work harder than a sophisticated heel.
So, if you’re looking to refresh your footwear rotation with a pair that will elevate every outfit you own, allow me to point you in the direction of the chic shoe trend that's already made it's way into Victoria Beckham's rotation.
Stepping away from classic leather and soft suede styles, Beckham instead styled her sharp three-piece suit with a pair of sleek croc-effect heels. Finished in glossy patent leather with subtle embossed texture, the shoes added depth and interest without distracting from the clean lines of the outfit.
Latest Videos From
Whilst various animal prints tend to trend year after year, croc print has always felt a little more timeless than the rest. Meanwhile, whilst they'll always be more interesting than a simple black court shoe, I find that they're versatile enough to work with almost everything in your wardrobe.
Feeling inspired? Keep scrolling to shop the chic shoe trend that fashion people are turning to for instantly elevated evening looks.
Shop Glossy Croc Print Heels:
H&M
Leather Slingbacks
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Mango
Croc-Effect Heeled Shoes
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Zara
Embossed Slingback Shoes
This rich shade of burgundy will never go out of style.