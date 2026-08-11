Where nail trends go, pedicure trends are never far behind. And as we approach the end of the season, I've been curious to see what late summer pedicure trends we'll see before heading into autumn. On one hand (or foot, I should say), we're seeing a return to brighter shades, such as Hailey Bieber's blue pedi. But on the other, I'm seeing a flurry of bare pedicures from London's top manicurists that are seemingly forgoing polish altogether. Following in the wake of the bare nail trend we saw earlier in summer, it seems it was only a matter of time for the invisible nail trend to reach our toes.
Bare Pedicure Trend
Of course, there is something on the nails here, even if it's just a sheer pink polish or perhaps a soft French pedicure on the tips. But the overall effect is bare, with a soft pink tint to blur the nail plate, a healthy-looking shine and impeccably manicured feet. Think of it as "no makeup" makeup for your toes.
It was hard to ignore the trend at Chanel's Cruise 2026/27 show earlier this year, where some of the models not only wore barefoot sandals, but the toes were also painted with a barely-there shade, too.
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If you're stuck for an August pedicure shade, then a bare pedicure feels like the perfect palette cleanser to tide you over until the start of autumn. It not only looks chic, but it will pair effortlessly with any outfit you're wearing too. It's a win-win. Scroll ahead for the products to recreate the look at home.
Shop Pedicure Products:
Margaret Dabbs
Luxury Manicure and Pedicure Set
This kit has everything you need for perfectly manicured feet.
Manucurist
Glow Routine
Want a glossy-looking pedi without any polish? Try the Japanese pedicure. You buff the nail serum into the nail plate, and you're left with a healthy-looking shine in mere moments.
Navy
Beryl Nail Clippers
These are the best (and chicest) nail clippers I've ever tried, and they're totally worth the investment.
Manucurist
Active Smooth 01
The Manucurist Active Smooth polishes are perfect for adding a soft tint to your toenails. They offer the coverage of a BB cream whilst letting your natural nails peek through.
If your toenails need some extra strengthening, then this milky polish helps to strengthen and perfect the nails in just one coat.
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Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.