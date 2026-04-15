PSA! Katie Holmes Just Revived Her Iconic Styling Hack From 2019

I don’t mean to sound the alarm, but Katie Holmes has just brought back the exact styling trick that once cemented her as a modern style icon. Cast your mind back to 2019, when a single image: Holmes hailing a taxi in New York, rippled through the entire industry in a moment. Like so many others, I remember stumbling across it mid-scroll, fixated by the perfect styling.
In one perfectly captured moment, she wore Khaite’s now-legendary Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan (£1720) atop the brand's Eda Cashmere Bralette (£315). Seemingly effortless—her cardigan draping off her shoulder, revealing the matching bra, positioned just so—it very quickly made its way onto the moodboards of fashion people everywhere.
Seven years on, its relevance hasn’t waned. In fact, just last night in New York, Holmes nodded to that formula once again.
Pulling from her own playbook, Katie reworked the look for the evening as she attended the premiere of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary last night. Dressed entirely in Brunello Cucinelli, her white shirt was left slightly unbuttoned, revealing just a hint of what lay beneath—introducing an ease and sensuality that a fully fastened silhouette simply couldn’t achieve.
And that’s exactly why this styling trick endures. Translated into cashmere or reimagined in embellished finishes, the visible bralette remains one of the chicest tools in a fashion person's arsenal. Scroll on to discover my edit of the best ones to shop now.
Shop Bralettes:
H&M
Padded Soft Lace Bra
Layer this under a shirt or cardigan to get Katie's look.
Lounge Underwear
Pointelle Bralette
This comes in sizes XS—XXL.
Khaite
Eda Cashmere Bralette
Shop the specific bra that started the trend.
Fruity Booty
Serene Softcup Bra
With no underwire, this is comfortable enough to style daily.
Free People
Charlie Lace Microfiber V-Neck Bralette
Add a pop of colour to your lingerie rotation.
Marks & Spencer
Jasmine Lace Non Wired Plunge Bra
Whilst I love this in the black, it also comes in three other shades.
Dora Larsen
Manon Floral Lace Bralette
Dora Larsen's bras are a fashion person's favourites.
Colleen Allen
Tulle Bralette
The tulle composition gives this such an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.