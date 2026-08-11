It’s Landed—The Early Autumn Shoes and Jeans Formula Fashion People Will Live in From September

I know we likely have a few more heatwaves to contend with before autumn dressing begins in earnest, but if you're anything like me, you've already got your finger on the trigger of September dressing, ready to swaddle yourself in a knit at a moment's notice. Until then, there's late summer and early autumn to ease into, and this week, I've come across the chic outfit formula I think will see us through both. Styled by Elsa Hosk for a seaside soirée, the model wore the three-piece look I'll be reaching for on repeat as soon as the calendar strikes September.
Starting with the polished foundation, Elsa built her look around a classic blue shirt. Inherently polished yet pleasantly uncomplicated, the button-down lends an elevated feel without looking overly styled. Layered with another foolproof wardrobe staple, she then slipped into a pair of mid-wash straight-leg jeans. Skimming the legs without clinging to them, the straight-leg silhouette brings a relaxed polish to the outfit, harmonising with the neatness of the blue shirt.
Worn with a shoe trend moments away from taking off, Elsa styled her jeans and shirt with a pair of Miu Miu boat shoes. Having bubbled away as an emerging trend for the past few seasons, boat shoes are poised to take off properly this autumn. Perfectly suited to September's drizzlier days, the closed-toe style has been making steady appearances on the runways, offering a fresh, elevated alternative to the loafers fashion people typically return to come autumn.
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Complete with a pair of oversized circular sunglasses for a playful, boho effect, and styled with Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag in beige (£6610), Elsa styled a chic early autumn look I have no doubt fashion people will be emulating soon.
Ever inspired, read on to discover the chic outfit formula, as well as my edit of the best straight-leg jeans and boat shoes below.
Shop the Formula:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
With Nothing Underneath's shirts are a fashion person's favourites.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
These come in short, standard and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Lace-Up Boat Shoe
The boat shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
chanel
Shop the maxi bag that Elsa loves.
Shop Boat Shoes and Straight-Leg Jeans:
H&M
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
Whilst I love these in the mid-blue wash, they also come in four other shades.
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes
These also come in six other shades.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
Style these with ballet flats or dress them up with a heel.
Mango
Suede Deck Shoe
Style these with straight-leg jeans or pair them with a cotton midi.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
These also come in a slightly darker wash.
Anthropologie
Vagabond Loui Suede Boat Shoes
This sandy shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
AGOLDE
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Every excellent wardrobe starts with great pair of straight-leg jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.