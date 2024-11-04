J.Lo Just Wore the Trouser Trend Stylish Londoners Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans

When it comes to trends, I often look to London's fashion scene to validate my thoughts on what's worth buying into and what's not. In the stylish metropolis, one trouser trend is always in flux when winter temperatures arrive: striped utility-style trousers. Sure, well-dressed inhabitants frequent classic jeans (even the skinny-leg kind) too, but to break up their wardrobes this time of year, they tend to turn to striped bottoms. For proof, see two of London's most-followed, Camille Charriere and Lucy Williams, proudly donning the trend below.

In a surprising turn of events, another highly respected person in the world of fashion is also a fan of the style, and she's stationed far from England's capital city. On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez was seen leaving Nobu in Los Angeles wearing none other than a pair of striped, wide-leg utility trousers. Unlike London fashion people, who more often than not style theirs with chunky boots or trainers, Lopez wore her low-rise pair with her signature platform heels, this time in white. Finishing off the look, she added a simple white, fitted turtleneck, oversized sunglasses, and a black Dior Lady bag.

(Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

With Lopez now on board with this trend, it's only expected to grow in popularity, spreading far beyond LA and London. When it does, be ready. Scroll down to shop some of the best striped utility trousers on the market this winter.

Shop Striped Utility Trousers and Jeans:

NILI LOTAN Mitchell Striped Low-Rise Jeans £535 SHOP NOW

ASOS DESIGN Dad Jean in Blue Stripe £38 SHOP NOW

Damson Madder Rafe Wide-Leg Jeans £100 SHOP NOW

hush Arizona Striped Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Sasha Striped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £186 SHOP NOW

Topshop High Rise Baggy Jeans in Beige Stripe £50 SHOP NOW

Topshop Straight Leg Striped Trouser in Blue £50 SHOP NOW

Levi Baggy Dad Jeans £110 SHOP NOW

Albaray Cotton Ticking Stripe Cargo Trouser £25 SHOP NOW

We The Free We the Free Moxie Railroad Low-Slung Jeans £158 SHOP NOW

Seventy + Mochi Seventy + Mochi Gracie Jeans £168 SHOP NOW