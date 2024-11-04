J.Lo Just Wore the Trouser Trend Stylish Londoners Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans
When it comes to trends, I often look to London's fashion scene to validate my thoughts on what's worth buying into and what's not. In the stylish metropolis, one trouser trend is always in flux when winter temperatures arrive: striped utility-style trousers. Sure, well-dressed inhabitants frequent classic jeans (even the skinny-leg kind) too, but to break up their wardrobes this time of year, they tend to turn to striped bottoms. For proof, see two of London's most-followed, Camille Charriere and Lucy Williams, proudly donning the trend below.
In a surprising turn of events, another highly respected person in the world of fashion is also a fan of the style, and she's stationed far from England's capital city. On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez was seen leaving Nobu in Los Angeles wearing none other than a pair of striped, wide-leg utility trousers. Unlike London fashion people, who more often than not style theirs with chunky boots or trainers, Lopez wore her low-rise pair with her signature platform heels, this time in white. Finishing off the look, she added a simple white, fitted turtleneck, oversized sunglasses, and a black Dior Lady bag.
With Lopez now on board with this trend, it's only expected to grow in popularity, spreading far beyond LA and London. When it does, be ready. Scroll down to shop some of the best striped utility trousers on the market this winter.
Shop Striped Utility Trousers and Jeans:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
