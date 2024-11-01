J.Lo Just Wore the Brand-New Uggs That'll Go Viral and Sell Out By December 1—Guaranteed

Autumn is already flying by, and before we know it, winter will be in full swing. So naturally, Ugg is preparing for its prime season with yet another new pair of viral boots for the incoming cold weather. That's all to say, before you order a pair of the brand's big-hitters last winter, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform, consider its latest iteration, which happens to have just received J.Lo's stamp of approval.

For a shopping trip with her daughter in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez wore a pair of distressed anti-skinny jeans from Acne Studios with a classic ivory turtleneck and a suede version of Bottega Veneta's beloved Andiamo bag (a style she's been carrying throughout fall). Topping off the look, she added a pair of Ugg's Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Platform Boots, which are similar to the aforementioned Classic Ultra Mini Platforms but without a defined 3" heel (as opposed to a flatform silhouette).

Jennifer Lopez shopping in Los Angeles on October 30, 2024 wearing a cream turtleneck sweater, Acne Studios distressed denim, a suede Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag, and Ugg's New Heights boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Though they were just recently released, J.Lo's go-to winter boots for the season ahead are already wracking up positive reviews at both Nordstrom and Ugg. Scroll down to read some of the best ones, and afterward, shop the New Heights boots in three colour-ways before they sell out (which they absolutely will).

Shop Ugg's Next It Boots for Winter:

Classic Ultra Mini New Heights

Shop more boots from the New Heights line:

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

