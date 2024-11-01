J.Lo Just Wore the Brand-New Uggs That'll Go Viral and Sell Out By December 1—Guaranteed

Autumn is already flying by, and before we know it, winter will be in full swing. So naturally, Ugg is preparing for its prime season with yet another new pair of viral boots for the incoming cold weather. That's all to say, before you order a pair of the brand's big-hitters last winter, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform, consider its latest iteration, which happens to have just received J.Lo's stamp of approval.

For a shopping trip with her daughter in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez wore a pair of distressed anti-skinny jeans from Acne Studios with a classic ivory turtleneck and a suede version of Bottega Veneta's beloved Andiamo bag (a style she's been carrying throughout fall). Topping off the look, she added a pair of Ugg's Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Platform Boots, which are similar to the aforementioned Classic Ultra Mini Platforms but without a defined 3" heel (as opposed to a flatform silhouette).

Though they were just recently released, J.Lo's go-to winter boots for the season ahead are already wracking up positive reviews at both Nordstrom and Ugg. Scroll down to read some of the best ones, and afterward, shop the New Heights boots in three colour-ways before they sell out (which they absolutely will).

