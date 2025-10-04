Move Over, Black Tights—The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Expensive-Looking Shade Instead

I’ve always had a real penchant for skirts and dresses, and I refuse to let them gather dust just because the temperatures take a dip.
The trade-off, of course, is that my tights collection works overtime from October through March. For years, I defaulted to black, rotating through various opacities without giving it much thought. Dependable? Absolutely. But inspiring? Not so much. This season, however, my winter wardrobe is in for a treat, as I've discovered a subtle but impactful upgrade that’s made my trusty black pairs feel almost redundant. The chic alternative? Grey tights.
Not a dramatic departure from black, but certainly more interesting, grey tights are becoming the new-season neutral I’m reaching for the most. In thick, woollen styles, they call back to the pairs we wore at school, bringing a nostalgic, preppy energy that sharpens a look. But what I love most is how versatile they are with colour.
Just look at Maya Hawke’s pink jacket and grey tights pairing, pictured above. The tights ground the pastel hue beautifully, anchoring it without dulling its sweetness. Add in her burgundy bag, and you’ve got a three-tone colour story that's impossibly chic.
In sheerer finishes, grey tights take on a different personality altogether—polished, expensive-looking, and adding dimension to outfits in ways black tights simply can’t. Picture them with knee-high boots and a mini, or layered under buttery leather separates for a chic, considered finish.
Below, I’ve rounded up the very best pairs to shop now. Read on to discover my edit.
Shop Grey Tights:
H&M
2-Pack Fine-Knit Tights
This two-pack includes tights in two shades of grey.
Marks & Spencer
3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights
Style with a tonal grey skirt for a low-effort, high-impact look.
Falke
Family Women Tights
These also come in nine other shades.
Swedish Stockings
Ylva Fishbone Wool Tights
In my opinion, Swedish Stockings makes some of the best tights on the market.
Max Mara
Cotton Tights
The thick cotton composition ensures a warm and comfortable fit.
Heist
The Eighty Opaque Tights Slate Grey
These come in five different sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Mango
Thin Veiled Tights
These are such a chic alternative to traditional black tights.
Heist
The Fifteen Sheer Tights Slate Grey
These come in high and mid-waist fits, so you can opt for your preference.
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Style these with knee-high boots and miniskirts all winter long.
Next
Grey Plain Thermal Tights
For me, thermal tights are a non-negotiable from November to March.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.