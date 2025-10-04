Move Over, Black Tights—The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Expensive-Looking Shade Instead

Fashion people are skirting flashy accessories and elevating their looks with grey tights instead. Discover the best pairs on the market here.

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears grey tights with peep-toe shoes and a black leather trench coat.
(Image credit: @sylviemus_)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

I’ve always had a real penchant for skirts and dresses, and I refuse to let them gather dust just because the temperatures take a dip.

The trade-off, of course, is that my tights collection works overtime from October through March. For years, I defaulted to black, rotating through various opacities without giving it much thought. Dependable? Absolutely. But inspiring? Not so much. This season, however, my winter wardrobe is in for a treat, as I've discovered a subtle but impactful upgrade that’s made my trusty black pairs feel almost redundant. The chic alternative? Grey tights.

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears grey tights with peep-toe shoes and a black leather trench coat.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Not a dramatic departure from black, but certainly more interesting, grey tights are becoming the new-season neutral I’m reaching for the most. In thick, woollen styles, they call back to the pairs we wore at school, bringing a nostalgic, preppy energy that sharpens a look. But what I love most is how versatile they are with colour.

Maya Hawke wears grey tights with a pink coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just look at Maya Hawke’s pink jacket and grey tights pairing, pictured above. The tights ground the pastel hue beautifully, anchoring it without dulling its sweetness. Add in her burgundy bag, and you’ve got a three-tone colour story that's impossibly chic.

Influencer @annejohannsen wears grey tights with a fringed jacket and gingham blouse.

(Image credit: @annejohannsen)

In sheerer finishes, grey tights take on a different personality altogether—polished, expensive-looking, and adding dimension to outfits in ways black tights simply can’t. Picture them with knee-high boots and a mini, or layered under buttery leather separates for a chic, considered finish.

Influencer @_jeanettemadsen_ wears grey tights with brown knee-high boots and a suede jacket.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Below, I’ve rounded up the very best pairs to shop now. Read on to discover my edit.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

