Aged 35 or 56—Jennifer Aniston's Timeless Jeans-and-Sandals Pairing Always Works

I'll admit it—the trend cycle moves fast. But I’ll stand by this: not every trend that comes "in" is destined to be dragged "out" again. Case in point? The enduring jeans-and-sandals pairing Jennifer Aniston has been wearing since 2004.

Transcending fleeting fashion moments, Aniston has long understood the lasting appeal of a flip-flop-and-jeans combo. Styling the effortless look just this week, she stepped out in baggy mid-wash jeans, a sleeveless checked top, an elegant tan hat and, of course, a relaxed pair of flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This certainly isn’t the first time we’ve seen her lean into the throw-on formula. In fact, the moment I spotted the new image this morning, I couldn’t help but recall a strikingly similar look from November 2004. Same relaxed blue jeans, same easy thong sandals—proof that some outfits really do stand the test of time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The enduring appeal of this classic combination lies in its simplicity: denim—a wardrobe hero that, although styles and cuts may ebb and flow in popularity, will never leave our repertoire—meets the effortless appeal of a slip-on flip-flop. The gold-star standard in easy-going, chic styling, this tried-and-true combination will continue to deliver year after year.

Read on to shop my edit of the best jeans and flip-flops below.

