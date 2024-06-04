Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Elegant Dress Trend of 2024
When you're Jennifer Lopez and have the fashion world at your fingertips, you can wear whatever you want, so I'm always intrigued by the trends she chooses. I also like that one day she might be wearing sweatpants, the next day something red carpet worthy, and the next something she could feasibly wear to The White House. Earlier this week, while out to lunch in Beverly Hills, Lopez opted for a dress trend that's actually anything but trendy. The dress she opted for was a fit-and-flare style, which has been more popular than ever lately—likely because it's elegant, flattering, and quite versatile.
Fit-and-flare dresses (in other words, dresses that are fitted around the bust and waist and flare out at or just below the hips) began their resurgence last year, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Lopez opted for a dark-grey Dior shirtdress that cinched in at the waist and flared out at the skirt. With elegance still being the overarching theme in fashion this season, I don't think you'll regret adding this trend to your closet. So with that, keep scrolling to shop elegant fit-and-flare dresses for yourself.
On Jennifer Lopez: Dior dress; Charlotte Olympia shoes
Shop Elegant Fit-and-Flare Dresses:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
6 Quick Dress Outfits That Are Guaranteed To Invite Compliments This Summer
Thank us later.
By Remy Farrell
-
This Millennial-Loved Dress Trend Is Officially Back For Summer 2024
Millennials, rejoice!
By Natalie Munro
-
I Tried on So Many Summer Dresses in Rixo—These 7 New-In Styles Stood Out
A fashion editor's favourites.
By Remy Farrell
-
These 29 Mango Dresses Will Be the Guaranteed Stars of Your Summer Highlight Reel
From everyday to occasion dresses.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Simone Ashley Just Wore the Sassy '90s Dress Trend I Know Will Dominate London This Summer
Now this is a look.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Just Found My Perfect Summer Dress (and It's From the High Street)
Just add accessories.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Bella Hadid Wore the '90s Dress Trend That's Going to Be Major This Summer
She's smashing it at Cannes.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Looking for a Summer Dress That Prompts Compliments—These 6 Brands Are Up to the Task
Bring on the sunshine.
By Florrie Alexander