Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Elegant Dress Trend of 2024

When you're Jennifer Lopez and have the fashion world at your fingertips, you can wear whatever you want, so I'm always intrigued by the trends she chooses. I also like that one day she might be wearing sweatpants, the next day something red carpet worthy, and the next something she could feasibly wear to The White House. Earlier this week, while out to lunch in Beverly Hills, Lopez opted for a dress trend that's actually anything but trendy. The dress she opted for was a fit-and-flare style, which has been more popular than ever lately—likely because it's elegant, flattering, and quite versatile.

Fit-and-flare dresses (in other words, dresses that are fitted around the bust and waist and flare out at or just below the hips) began their resurgence last year, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Lopez opted for a dark-grey Dior shirtdress that cinched in at the waist and flared out at the skirt. With elegance still being the overarching theme in fashion this season, I don't think you'll regret adding this trend to your closet. So with that, keep scrolling to shop elegant fit-and-flare dresses for yourself.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a gray dress

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Dior dress; Charlotte Olympia shoes

Shop Elegant Fit-and-Flare Dresses:

Prim Linen Dress
Reformation
Prim Linen Dress

Black Colorado Skater Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Colorado Skater Midi Dress

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

Embroidered Belt Dress
MANGO
Embroidered Belt Dress

The Gauze Off-The-Shoulder Dress
Everlane
The Gauze Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Delaney Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham
DÔEN
Delaney Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham

Zoie Denim Midi Dress
Reformation
Zoie Denim Midi Dress

Midi Pleat Dress - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Midi Pleat Dress

Gathered-Waist Midi Dress
COS
Gathered-Waist Midi Dress

Jacquard-Weave Bandeau Dress
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Bandeau Dress

Dove Flare Midi Dress
ALIGNE
Dove Flare Midi Dress

Smock-Topped Dress
H&M
Smock-Topped Dress

Ruched Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Ruched Midi Dress

Geriba Smocked Linen Midi Dress
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Geriba Smocked Linen Midi Dress

The Somerset Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress

M&S
M&S Collection
Denim Round Neck Midi Shift Dress

H&M
H&M
Linen-Blend Maxi Dress

