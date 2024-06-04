Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Elegant Dress Trend of 2024

When you're Jennifer Lopez and have the fashion world at your fingertips, you can wear whatever you want, so I'm always intrigued by the trends she chooses. I also like that one day she might be wearing sweatpants, the next day something red carpet worthy, and the next something she could feasibly wear to The White House. Earlier this week, while out to lunch in Beverly Hills, Lopez opted for a dress trend that's actually anything but trendy. The dress she opted for was a fit-and-flare style, which has been more popular than ever lately—likely because it's elegant, flattering, and quite versatile.

Fit-and-flare dresses (in other words, dresses that are fitted around the bust and waist and flare out at or just below the hips) began their resurgence last year, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Lopez opted for a dark-grey Dior shirtdress that cinched in at the waist and flared out at the skirt. With elegance still being the overarching theme in fashion this season, I don't think you'll regret adding this trend to your closet. So with that, keep scrolling to shop elegant fit-and-flare dresses for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Dior dress; Charlotte Olympia shoes

Shop Elegant Fit-and-Flare Dresses:

Reformation Prim Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW

Nobodys Child Black Colorado Skater Midi Dress £65 SHOP NOW

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW

MANGO Embroidered Belt Dress £90 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Gauze Off-The-Shoulder Dress £161 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Delaney Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham £328 SHOP NOW

Reformation Zoie Denim Midi Dress £198 SHOP NOW

Arket Midi Pleat Dress £97 SHOP NOW

COS Gathered-Waist Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Dove Flare Midi Dress £125 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Ruched Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Geriba Smocked Linen Midi Dress £310 SHOP NOW

The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress £148 SHOP NOW