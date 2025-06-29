If you’re on the hunt for a throw-on dress that works year-round, let me introduce you to my latest obsession. After years of unwavering loyalty to little black dresses, I’ve finally made a subtle—but, in my eyes, significant—shift in my wardrobe. No, I’m not diving headfirst into bright colours or bold prints (if I'm being honest, that just wouldn’t be me). Instead, I'm centring all of my best outfits around chic navy dresses.

Just as versatile as black, navy offers a softer, slightly more relaxed look that feels all the more apt for high-summer dressing. It blends beautifully with the richer palette I gravitate towards year-round, but also plays nicely with the lighter tones that come into their own this time of year.

I’ve found navy works especially well with tonal blues for a fresh, considered look, but I also love pairing it with soft pinks, peaches and natural creams and beiges—it brings a subtle elegance to even the simplest outfit.

And I’m clearly not the only one coming around to navy’s warm-weather potential. Who What Wear’s Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi, has long championed the deep blue hue as a wardrobe staple throughout the seasons.

In line with the new-season mood, brands are currently offering a tempting array of navy dresses. From floaty chiffon midis at H&M to Reformation’s wedding-ready silhouettes, read on to discover my edit of the best navy dresses to shop now.

SHOP NAVY DRESSES: