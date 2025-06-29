Elegant and Easy—The Specific Dress Colour Trend Fashion People Come Back to Year Round
Navy dresses aren't just for the winter months. Discover how fashion people are styling them this summer below.
If you’re on the hunt for a throw-on dress that works year-round, let me introduce you to my latest obsession. After years of unwavering loyalty to little black dresses, I’ve finally made a subtle—but, in my eyes, significant—shift in my wardrobe. No, I’m not diving headfirst into bright colours or bold prints (if I'm being honest, that just wouldn’t be me). Instead, I'm centring all of my best outfits around chic navy dresses.
Just as versatile as black, navy offers a softer, slightly more relaxed look that feels all the more apt for high-summer dressing. It blends beautifully with the richer palette I gravitate towards year-round, but also plays nicely with the lighter tones that come into their own this time of year.
I’ve found navy works especially well with tonal blues for a fresh, considered look, but I also love pairing it with soft pinks, peaches and natural creams and beiges—it brings a subtle elegance to even the simplest outfit.
And I’m clearly not the only one coming around to navy’s warm-weather potential. Who What Wear’s Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi, has long championed the deep blue hue as a wardrobe staple throughout the seasons.
In line with the new-season mood, brands are currently offering a tempting array of navy dresses. From floaty chiffon midis at H&M to Reformation’s wedding-ready silhouettes, read on to discover my edit of the best navy dresses to shop now.
SHOP NAVY DRESSES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
