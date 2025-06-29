Elegant and Easy—The Specific Dress Colour Trend Fashion People Come Back to Year Round

Navy dresses aren't just for the winter months. Discover how fashion people are styling them this summer below.

Influencers wear navy dresses with sandals and mules.
(Image credit: @hannahalmassi, @sandrashehab, @theannaedit)
If you’re on the hunt for a throw-on dress that works year-round, let me introduce you to my latest obsession. After years of unwavering loyalty to little black dresses, I’ve finally made a subtle—but, in my eyes, significant—shift in my wardrobe. No, I’m not diving headfirst into bright colours or bold prints (if I'm being honest, that just wouldn’t be me). Instead, I'm centring all of my best outfits around chic navy dresses.

Influencer @theannaedit stands inside her kitchen wearing a navy linen dress with black leather sandals and a light beige raffia bag.

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Just as versatile as black, navy offers a softer, slightly more relaxed look that feels all the more apt for high-summer dressing. It blends beautifully with the richer palette I gravitate towards year-round, but also plays nicely with the lighter tones that come into their own this time of year.

I’ve found navy works especially well with tonal blues for a fresh, considered look, but I also love pairing it with soft pinks, peaches and natural creams and beiges—it brings a subtle elegance to even the simplest outfit.

Influencer @sandrashehab stands outside in the sun holding a Ferragamo bag and wearing a navy dress.

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

And I’m clearly not the only one coming around to navy’s warm-weather potential. Who What Wear’s Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi, has long championed the deep blue hue as a wardrobe staple throughout the seasons.

Who What Wear UK's Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi takes a mirror selfie indoors wearing a navy shirred dress from Sleeper.

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

In line with the new-season mood, brands are currently offering a tempting array of navy dresses. From floaty chiffon midis at H&M to Reformation’s wedding-ready silhouettes, read on to discover my edit of the best navy dresses to shop now.

SHOP NAVY DRESSES:

Long Chiffon Dress
H&M
Long Chiffon Dress

This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.

Nova Tie Back Dress in Navy - 4
Omnes
Nova Tie Back Dress

While I love this in the navy, it also comes in 11 other shades.

Navy Puff Sleeve Shirred Tasmin Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Navy Puff Sleeve Shirred Tasmin Midi Dress

The shirred detailing ensures a comfortable fit.

Bead-Embellished Ribbed-Knit Maxi Dress
Jil Sander
Bead-Embellished Ribbed-Knit Maxi Dress

In my opinion, this is the perfect summer dress.

& Other Stories Boat Neck Maxi Dress With Smocked Bodice in Blue
& Other Stories
Boat Neck Maxi Dress With Smocked Bodice

This also comes in red and a blue floral print.

Clarice - Navy Polka Dot
Rixo
Clarice Dress

I always come back to Rixo for their elevated dress collection.

Allure Dress
Reformation
Allure Dress

Style this with heels or keep it comfortable and pair with Mary Janes.

Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress
Stella McCartney
Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress

Every great wardrobe starts with an elegant slip dress.

Arta Dress
Reformation
Arta Dress

Style this with statement earrings or dress this up sans jewels.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

