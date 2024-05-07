Okay, Wow: J.Lo Chose a Completely Sheer, Crystal-Covered Gown for the Met Gala
Three-hundred and sixty days after we last watched in awe as fashion's biggest names graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, the carpet has been rolled out once again for this year's main event. This year's soirée is all about nature, with the official theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion drawing many to conclude that the evening will see a bevy of floral-printed and -embroidered gowns, sparkling sequin numbers meant to mimic the look of rushing water, and butterfly motifs. Then again, with tonight's looks having been kept under strict lock and key, there's no way to know for sure what fashions will grace the steps of the Met until the first attendees arrive.
Fortunately, the wait is over, with one of Anna Wintour's co-chairs Jennifer Lopez having just reached the entrance to the tents in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry. To successfully follow this year's dress code, The Garden of Time, Lopez, Roseberry, and Lopez's longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn appear to have referenced intertwining vines, using hand-embroidered beads and silver foil bugles (over 2.5 million of them, according to a press release) as well as completely sheer, mesh fabric to bring them to life. The strapless silver dress took over 800 hours to complete, the release continued.
To accompany the sparkling number, Lopez layered on diamonds from Tiffany & Co., including a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock ring (casual).
Scroll down to see J.Lo's jaw-dropping look from every angle.
On Jennifer Lopez: Custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown; Tiffany & Co. jewellery; Andrea Wazen shoes
