See Ya Later, Black Leggings, J.Lo Just Wore a Very Summery Colour With Trainers Instead
Leggings and trainers don't have to be boring. Discover the simple switch that made Jennifer Lopez's tried-and-true formula feel so summer 2025.
When it comes to leggings and trainers, I’ve always felt the most effective outfits include an element of contrast, something to add interest to an otherwise simple pairing.
Whilst black leggings and white trainers remain a classic, it's a combination that's become almost too familiar. And recently, especially since moving into the summer months, I’ve found myself drawn to alternatives that feel a little more energised. Jennifer Lopez offered just that this week, stepping out in the legging and trainer formula that feels totally apt for summer 2025. Keeping things minimal with white trainers and tall white socks, she added a vibrant hit of colour via a pair of pink leggings for a bold switch that made a big impact.
Picking up on the colour trend that's been on the rise this summer, shades of pink have been taking off in fashion circles this month. Pretty peaches and romantic roses soaked spring/summer 2025 runway collections from Khaite, Erdem, Jason Wu, Ferragamo and Alaïa, emphasising a move towards a gentle and feminine palette for the most energising season.
By keeping the rest of the outfit pared-back, she let the colour take focus without overcomplicating her look. If you're ready to move beyond black, read on for my edit of the best pink leggings to shop now.
SHOP PINK LEGGINGS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
