See Ya Later, Black Leggings, J.Lo Just Wore a Very Summery Colour With Trainers Instead

When it comes to leggings and trainers, I’ve always felt the most effective outfits include an element of contrast, something to add interest to an otherwise simple pairing.

Whilst black leggings and white trainers remain a classic, it's a combination that's become almost too familiar. And recently, especially since moving into the summer months, I’ve found myself drawn to alternatives that feel a little more energised. Jennifer Lopez offered just that this week, stepping out in the legging and trainer formula that feels totally apt for summer 2025. Keeping things minimal with white trainers and tall white socks, she added a vibrant hit of colour via a pair of pink leggings for a bold switch that made a big impact.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Picking up on the colour trend that's been on the rise this summer, shades of pink have been taking off in fashion circles this month. Pretty peaches and romantic roses soaked spring/summer 2025 runway collections from Khaite, Erdem, Jason Wu, Ferragamo and Alaïa, emphasising a move towards a gentle and feminine palette for the most energising season.

By keeping the rest of the outfit pared-back, she let the colour take focus without overcomplicating her look. If you're ready to move beyond black, read on for my edit of the best pink leggings to shop now.

SHOP PINK LEGGINGS: