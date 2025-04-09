Spotted in the Paris Airport: The Coolest Trainer Trend to Wear With Leggings RN

It was Paris Fashion Week a mere few week ago, which meant—among other things—lots of model sightings at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Understandably, models are usually some of the best-dressed at whatever airport numerous models need to fly in and out of at any given time, even when dressed down (as most of us are for multihour flights).

One of the models that landed at CDG during Paris Fashion Week was Barbara Palvin, who was dressed simply in an oversized black sweatshirt and black leggings. On her feet was the shoe trend that I find looks best with leggings: chunky '90s-style trainers. Last year, I actually reported that everyone in Paris was wearing chunky trainers. That's still the case from what I've seen, so I suspect that Palvin fit right in while wearing her leggings-and–chunky-trainers outfit. (Side note: I'm also seeing a lot of chunky trainers with metallic details like Palvin's, so bonus points if that's what you choose to wear with your leggings.)

Keep scrolling to see Palvin's chill Paris airport outfit and shop similar trainers for your own collection.

Model Barbara Palvin wearing leggings at the airport in Paris

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

Model Barbara Palvin wearing leggings at the airport in Paris

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Barbara Palvin: Magda Butrym bag; New Balance trainers

Shop Chunky Trainers to Wear With Leggings

New Balance 9060 Trainers
Free People
New Balance 9060 Trainers

A certified cool-girl staple. These sculptural soles and neutral tones make it easy to elevate even your most lived-in leggings.

+ on Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers
LOEWE
+ on Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers

Not your average gym trainer. Loewe's sleek tech-forward design brings serious fashion kudos to your off-duty wardrobe.

Viv Run Crystal-Embellished Stretch, Mesh and Leather Sneakers
ROGER VIVIER
Viv Run Crystal-Embellished Stretch, Mesh and Leather Sneakers

A little sparkle never hurt anyone. These crystal-detailed sneakers prove you don't have to choose between comfort and glamour.

Chunky Trainers
H&M
Chunky Trainers

Proof that great style doesn't need a designer price tag. Easy, versatile, and surprisingly elevated.

Saucony Jazz 81 Trainers
COS
Saucony Jazz 81 Trainers

The retro revival continues. We love the grey-and-blue colourway that feels equal parts sporty and statement.

Seqwl Chunky Sports Trainer in Beige
SEQWL
Chunky Sports Trainer in Beige

Soft, sculpted, and neutral enough to wear with anything. These are the kind of throw-on kicks that make an outfit feel considered.

Stradivarius Chunky Trainer in White
Stradivarius
Chunky Trainer in White

Your everyday white trainers, but better. Chunky enough to feel trend-forward, simple enough to wear on repeat.

Oversized Leather Sneakers
McQueen
Oversized Leather Sneakers

An icon for a reason. These instantly recognisable soles add edge to basics and polish to casual looks.

Kick Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
CHLOÉ
Kick Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

For those who like their sneakers on the softer side. The muted palette and mix of textures give these a luxe, lived-in feel.

Daymaster Leather Sneakers
Dolce&Gabbana
Daymaster Leather Sneakers

Bold, bright and unapologetically maximal. These are made for fashion lovers who don’t do subtle.

Women's Gucci Re-Web Sneaker
Gucci
Women's Gucci Re-Web Sneaker

With vintage sport styling and iconic branding, these feel both nostalgic and now.

H641 Leather Sneakers
Hogan
H641 Leather Sneakers

Quiet luxury in trainer form. Think low-key branding, ultra-clean lines, and a silhouette that works with everything.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

