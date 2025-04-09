Spotted in the Paris Airport: The Coolest Trainer Trend to Wear With Leggings RN
It was Paris Fashion Week a mere few week ago, which meant—among other things—lots of model sightings at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Understandably, models are usually some of the best-dressed at whatever airport numerous models need to fly in and out of at any given time, even when dressed down (as most of us are for multihour flights).
One of the models that landed at CDG during Paris Fashion Week was Barbara Palvin, who was dressed simply in an oversized black sweatshirt and black leggings. On her feet was the shoe trend that I find looks best with leggings: chunky '90s-style trainers. Last year, I actually reported that everyone in Paris was wearing chunky trainers. That's still the case from what I've seen, so I suspect that Palvin fit right in while wearing her leggings-and–chunky-trainers outfit. (Side note: I'm also seeing a lot of chunky trainers with metallic details like Palvin's, so bonus points if that's what you choose to wear with your leggings.)
Keep scrolling to see Palvin's chill Paris airport outfit and shop similar trainers for your own collection.
On Barbara Palvin: Magda Butrym bag; New Balance trainers
Shop Chunky Trainers to Wear With Leggings
A certified cool-girl staple. These sculptural soles and neutral tones make it easy to elevate even your most lived-in leggings.
Not your average gym trainer. Loewe's sleek tech-forward design brings serious fashion kudos to your off-duty wardrobe.
A little sparkle never hurt anyone. These crystal-detailed sneakers prove you don't have to choose between comfort and glamour.
Proof that great style doesn't need a designer price tag. Easy, versatile, and surprisingly elevated.
The retro revival continues. We love the grey-and-blue colourway that feels equal parts sporty and statement.
Soft, sculpted, and neutral enough to wear with anything. These are the kind of throw-on kicks that make an outfit feel considered.
Your everyday white trainers, but better. Chunky enough to feel trend-forward, simple enough to wear on repeat.
An icon for a reason. These instantly recognisable soles add edge to basics and polish to casual looks.
For those who like their sneakers on the softer side. The muted palette and mix of textures give these a luxe, lived-in feel.
Bold, bright and unapologetically maximal. These are made for fashion lovers who don’t do subtle.
With vintage sport styling and iconic branding, these feel both nostalgic and now.
Quiet luxury in trainer form. Think low-key branding, ultra-clean lines, and a silhouette that works with everything.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I’m Ready to Admit It—These £85 Adidas Trainers Are Officially Cooler Than Sambas
I've made up my mind.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kendall Jenner Is Already Wearing the £55 Item Everyone Will Buy for Summer
Adds to cart.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Not Black, Not White: The "Just Right" Trainer Colour Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing
Get on board.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Can't Wait for People to Quit Flats and Bring Back This Elegant Shoe Trend
There's simply no better style.
By Eliza Huber
-
Forget Adidas and New Balance for a Sec—I'm Buying These High-Street Trainers While They're In Stock
Get them while they're hot!
By Brittany Davy
-
And Just Like That, I Want to Wear These Affordable Trainers Instead of Sambas
Chic and cost efficient—win, win.
By Humaa Hussain
-
Spotted on the Streets of L.A.: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Black Trousers
Sorry, sneakers—it's not your time.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Commute in London Every Day—I've Started Seeing This Specific Trainer Style Everywhere
I can't ignore it.
By Natalie Munro