It was Paris Fashion Week a mere few week ago, which meant—among other things—lots of model sightings at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Understandably, models are usually some of the best-dressed at whatever airport numerous models need to fly in and out of at any given time, even when dressed down (as most of us are for multihour flights).

One of the models that landed at CDG during Paris Fashion Week was Barbara Palvin, who was dressed simply in an oversized black sweatshirt and black leggings. On her feet was the shoe trend that I find looks best with leggings: chunky '90s-style trainers. Last year, I actually reported that everyone in Paris was wearing chunky trainers. That's still the case from what I've seen, so I suspect that Palvin fit right in while wearing her leggings-and–chunky-trainers outfit. (Side note: I'm also seeing a lot of chunky trainers with metallic details like Palvin's, so bonus points if that's what you choose to wear with your leggings.)

Keep scrolling to see Palvin's chill Paris airport outfit and shop similar trainers for your own collection.

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Barbara Palvin: Magda Butrym bag; New Balance trainers

Shop Chunky Trainers to Wear With Leggings

Free People New Balance 9060 Trainers £140 SHOP NOW A certified cool-girl staple. These sculptural soles and neutral tones make it easy to elevate even your most lived-in leggings.

LOEWE + on Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers £425 SHOP NOW Not your average gym trainer. Loewe's sleek tech-forward design brings serious fashion kudos to your off-duty wardrobe.

ROGER VIVIER Viv Run Crystal-Embellished Stretch, Mesh and Leather Sneakers £990 SHOP NOW A little sparkle never hurt anyone. These crystal-detailed sneakers prove you don't have to choose between comfort and glamour.

H&M Chunky Trainers £38 SHOP NOW Proof that great style doesn't need a designer price tag. Easy, versatile, and surprisingly elevated.

COS Saucony Jazz 81 Trainers £110 SHOP NOW The retro revival continues. We love the grey-and-blue colourway that feels equal parts sporty and statement.

SEQWL Chunky Sports Trainer in Beige £25 SHOP NOW Soft, sculpted, and neutral enough to wear with anything. These are the kind of throw-on kicks that make an outfit feel considered.

Stradivarius Chunky Trainer in White £36 SHOP NOW Your everyday white trainers, but better. Chunky enough to feel trend-forward, simple enough to wear on repeat.

McQueen Oversized Leather Sneakers £460 SHOP NOW An icon for a reason. These instantly recognisable soles add edge to basics and polish to casual looks.

CHLOÉ Kick Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £550 SHOP NOW For those who like their sneakers on the softer side. The muted palette and mix of textures give these a luxe, lived-in feel.

Dolce&Gabbana Daymaster Leather Sneakers £725 SHOP NOW Bold, bright and unapologetically maximal. These are made for fashion lovers who don’t do subtle.

Gucci Women's Gucci Re-Web Sneaker £840 SHOP NOW With vintage sport styling and iconic branding, these feel both nostalgic and now.

Hogan H641 Leather Sneakers £420 SHOP NOW Quiet luxury in trainer form. Think low-key branding, ultra-clean lines, and a silhouette that works with everything.